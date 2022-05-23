Wordle 338 Answer for May 23: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle 338 Answer for May 23: The week starts on Monday and today's Wordle 338 with a new 5-letter word is here with hints, clues, and answers. A web-based game Wordle has gained popularity in recent months and is also simple to play. If in the first two attempts you find the right vowels then you may find the right answer. There are six tries to guess a valid five-letter word. If you are not able to answer then scroll down for hints of today's Wordle.

Wordle 338 May 23 Hints

Today's wordle has two vowels. And one of the best ways to solve the puzzle is to check the words that have vowels.

May 23 Wordle is a noun and a verb. The origin of today's Wordle five-letter word is from Middle English henge, which is related to hang.

Wordle 335 Answer for May 20: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle Hints:

- Today's wordle starts with the letter H.

-. It has two vowels and the second vowel is placed in the fifth spot.

- Today's Wordle second last word is G

- There is no repetition of any letters.

Guess Today's Wordle!

If not then scroll down for today's biggest hint.

Hint: Today's Wordle word refers to a movable joint or which connects linked objects. On the other hand, as a verb, it is used to say something or to depend on something.

I am hoping that today's hints and clues will help you solve the puzzle. If you are still not able to guess the answer, then check below for today's Wordle answer.

Wordle Answer May 18: Check Wordle 333 Answer, Hints, And Clues

Wordle Answer May 23

Today's Wordle word is not so commonly used. So don't worry if you missed the chance to guess the answer. The answer to today's Wordle is here.

Today's (May 23) Wordle 338 answer is HINGE and for May 22 was MONEY.

Take a look at the rules of Wordle.

How to play Wordle?

There are six tries to guess the Wordle.

Each guess should be a five-letter word. Hit the enter button to submit.

The colour of the tiles changes after each guess. This shows how close your guess is to the word.

If the letter is correct and in the right spot, then the tile colour will be green.

If the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot, then the tile colour will be yellow.

If the letter is not in the word in any spot, then the colour of the tile will be grey.

Note: A new Wordle is available every day for you to try hands-on.

Wordle Answer Today May 13: Check Wordle 328 Answer, Hints And Clues

Wordle Answer Today May 11: Check Wordle 326 Answer, Hints And Clues

Wordle 319 Answer for May 4: Check Wordle Answer and Hints