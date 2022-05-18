Wordle Answer Today May 18: Check Wordle 333 Answer, Hints And Clues

Wordle Answer Today May 18: People love solving crossword puzzles and other word games. The frenzy around the word games has not died but moved online, with Wordle becoming increasingly popular, and the numbers are ever increasing.

While yesterday's Wordle was easy to guess, today's Wordle is a bit difficult. However, we will try to make it easy with our Wordle hints and clues.

Wordle 333 Hints May 18

Today's Wordle is a verb, and the word has its origins in Middle English. It means "to clean something by rubbing it hard with something rough" or "to search a place very carefully because you are looking for somebody/something".

Wordle 333 Clues May 18

1- Today's Wordle starts with 'S'.

2- It ends with 'R'.

3- It has two vowels.

4- The vowels are 'O' and 'U'.

5- There is no repetition of words.

Biggest Clue: The synonyms are scrub and rub.

Wordle 333 Answer Today May 18

We hope that by now, you might have guessed the word correctly. If not, don't worry. We are revealing the answer past this space.

Wordle Answer Today May 18 is SCOUR.

Where and how to play Wordle?

1- Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html.

2- Guess a valid five-letter word in six attempts.

3- Press Enter on the Wordle keyboard after each word you guess.

4- The colour of the boxes will now change to show how close your guess was to the word.

5- If the box turns green, it indicates the correct placing of the letter. If it turns yellow, it signifies that the letter is in the word but wrongly placed. Lastly, if the box turns grey, the letter entered is not in the word.

Note: A new Wordle is available every day for you to try hands on.

