Wordle Answer Today May 16: Check Wordle 331 Answer, Hints And Clues

Wordle Answer Today May 16: New York Times owned game Wordle has become widely popular on the internet. People love the word game so much that they play it every day without fail. However, maintaining the winning streak is tricky as you have to guess a five-letter word in six attempts without any hints or clues.

But, don't worry. We are here to help you maintain your winning streak. Check our Wordle clues, hints, and Wordle answer for May 16.

Wordle Answer Today May 13: Check Wordle 328 Answer, Hints And Clues

Wordle 331 Hints May 16

Today's word is a verb, and it has West Germanic origins. In old English, it is Delfan, and in Dutch, Delven. It means searching inside something or reaching inside a receptacle and searching for something. You have come across this word, part of your regular vocabulary.

Wordle Answer Today May 11: Check Wordle 326 Answer, Hints And Clues

Wordle 331 Clues May 16

1- Today's Wordle starts with 'D'.

2- It ends with 'E'.

3- It has two vowels.

4- The vowel is 'E'.

5- There is no repetition of words.

Biggest Clue: Its synonyms are - inquire, investigate, and examine.

Wordle Answer Today May 10: Check Wordle 325 Answer, Hints And Clues

Wordle 331 Answer Today May 16

Still unable to guess the word? What if we tell you that you have looked at today's word above. Don't worry if you missed it. We are revealing Wordle 331 below.

Wordle Answer Today May 16 is DELVE.

Wordle Answer Today May 9: Check Wordle 324 Answer, Hints And Clues

Wordle: Where and how to play?

1- Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html.

2- Guess a valid five-letter word in six attempts.

3- Press Enter on the Wordle keyboard after each word you guess.

4- The colour of the boxes will now change to show how close your guess was to the word.

5- If the box turns green, it indicates the correct placing of the letter. If it turns yellow, it signifies that the letter is in the word but wrongly placed. Lastly, if the box turns grey, the letter entered is not in the word.

Note: A new Wordle is available every day for you to try hands on.

Wordle Answer Today May 6: Check Wordle 321 Answer, Hints And Clues

Wordle Answer Today May 5: Check Wordle 320 Answer, Hints And Clues

Wordle 319 Answer for May 4: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle 317 Answer for May 2: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle Answer for April 29: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle Answer Today: Check Wordle Answer and Hints