Daily Quordle 121: Check Quordle Hints, Clues & Answers For May 25, 2022

Check Daily Quordle 121 hints, clues and solutions below. The answers are provided for the Quordle word game for May 25, 2022, below. Quordle is a word game similar to Wordle.
Updated: May 25, 2022 17:57 IST
Daily Quordle 121- Hints & Solutions
New York Times owns Wordle which happens to be a popular word game, but another word puzzle, Quordle is gaining equal popularity among the literate crowd nowadays. Quordle has different rules than the puzzle game wordle, however.  

Here in Quordle, one gets 9 chances to solve the quartet. In case you have not played the game today, you can play it through the link shared at the end of this article. 

Here you would be finding Quordle hints, clues and answers for May 25, 2022.

Daily Quordle 121: Hints & Clues

Today's words are tricky to find out just like yesterday. There are double consonants in two words and in the end of the other two. The first word today is very confusing as well. But here we are to your rescue. 

Check what various people had to say on social media platforms about today's puzzle:

Clues:

Today's words start with A, C, Q, C.

The words end with Y, T, E & K

Major Hints:

The 1st word means diminishing or dimming

The second word means the outer lower part of the cake

The third word defines a degree of, extent meaning something not very or to a certain degree

The last word today is a sound made by the camera or a switch

These clues are very informative and enough for one to solve today's Quordle puzzle. We wish to congratulate all those who got their 100th game streak yesterday and wish those who couldn't get it, good luck for the future. 

Daily Quordle 121: Correct Answers

The correct answers for today's Quordle puzzle are

  1. Allay
  2. Crust
  3. Quite
  4. Click

Play Today's Quordle Here
