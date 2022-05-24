Optical Illusion Video: Can You Guess When The Color Of This Man's Hoodie Changes?

Optical Illusion has taken the internet by storm. This time it is a video of a man wearing a hoodie that somehow magically changes colours while he dances which has gone viral. Netizens are going crazy over this video and trying to figure out the change in colours of his jacket. Check out the video below and see if you can find out the change in the hoodie's colour yourself.

What is in the viral video?

In the video, one can see the editor Christian Kesniel wearing a different colour hoodie and dancing to a rap song. The colours of his hoodie are seen varying from purple, blue, green, yellow and orange. One can see five Christians dancing wearing the hoodie that changes colours as of its magic.

This is the power of optical illusion that the viewers are left guessing about the solutions.

When the video begins, Christian is seen wearing a green hoodie in front. As soon as the dance starts, the green hoodie seems to change to blue but no one can get it when the hoodie changes back to green again as the video ends. The link to view the video has been given at the end of this article.

Explained: How Does The Hoodie Change Colour?

There is also a Youtube video telling the users how the hoodie changed colours. Christian explained in that video, "I just colour keyed it so that I could isolate the colour green, which is the actual colour of the jacket." You can hear it from the maker's mouth in this video below and try making such a video for yourself.

Check out the viral video below:

To view, the video try clicking on the link shared here: CLICK HERE

Netizens have been baffled watching the video over and over again just to find out when and how does the colour of the hoodie changes. People have reacted in all ways. Check out some reactions below.

One user commented, " My brain hurts", which has almost 110 replies.

Another user said, "I've watched it a thousand times and still don't get it."

A user by the name of btwitsateeba wrote: 'Them: How many times are you going to watch this?

Me: Yes'

A user by the name of j3n1f0issl33py solved the issue by saying, 'no I saw it, right in the middle the green gets lighter and turns into blue.'

Instagram user dariagrammatico wrote, "the colours change really slowly, take a good look at the yellow sweatshirt at the beginning. spectacular"

All we need to know is how many times did you need to watch the video to find the change of colour? Tell us in the comment box below.

