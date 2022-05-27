United States Of America & Taiwan: Are US & Taiwan Allies? Relationship Study Over Years!

Recently US President Joe Biden's aggressive stand on Taiwan, where he stated that he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan against China, is gathering headlines. This has made many questions the policy of the US towards the self-ruling island of Taiwan and their diplomatic stand on the Chinese interference as well.

In this article let us analyse the US’s stand toward Taiwan. Both of these countries seem to be unofficial allies standing together against Chinese aggression.

Joe Biden made this remark at the conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo. Till now the US has followed a strategic ambiguity on its relationship status with Taiwan, but using military forces to help the country against its aggressor is a big message to the world on the current stand of the United States. It is to be noted, however, that the United States is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

A reporter asked Joe Biden if the USA would defend Taiwan if it were attacked. "Yes, that's the commitment we made" the President answered.

The President also added, "We agree with a one-China policy. We've signed on to it and all the intended agreements were made from there. But the idea that, that it (Taiwan) can be taken by force, just taken by force, is just not, is just not appropriate."

Many international relations pundits have found this statement to be a clear indication of US support for Taiwan if any time under attack by China.

US Taiwan Relationship: Details

US-Taiwan International Presence/ Recognition:

US and Taiwan have a very robust unofficial relationship as claimed by both the countries. They work in close coordination on various issues as well. As history goes, it was in 1979, when the Taiwan Relations Act was signed to provide a legal basis for the relationship between these two pieces of land. The United States has a longstanding one-China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three U.S.-China Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances.

This is the Act which acts as a legal document basis for the US supporting Taiwan with military aid in case of an attack from a foreign agency for self-defence purposes only. However, times later, the Act seemed to be more of a counter against China.

US-China established a Joint Communique of the United States of America and the People’s Republic of China in 1979 recognising each other and maintaining a diplomatic relationship. Through this act, both the countries wished to reduce the danger of international military conflict and also stated that neither would seek hegemony in the Asia Pacific region. This came in way of US Taiwan acknowledgement in later stages.

US - Taiwan Economic Ties:

Taiwan is an advanced economy. It produced almost 800 billion dollars in goods and services. US-Taiwan relations have been deep and commercially growing since the beginning. As per the government of US, 'Since 2020, the United States and Taiwan, under the auspices of AIT and TECRO, have held the Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue to enhance economic and commercial ties, including supply chain security and resiliency, investment screening, health, science and technology, and the digital economy.'

Taiwan is the United States’ eighth-largest trading partner, and the United States is Taiwan’s second-largest trading partner. The exports of goods and services from the United States to Taiwan supported almost 188,000 American jobs in 2019. AIT and TECRO have a Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) and recently resumed regular TIFA Council meetings.

Taiwanese cumulative investment in the United States was nearly $137 billion in 2020. These investments directly support an estimated 21,000 jobs in the United States and $1.5 billion in U.S. exports.

US - Taiwan Trade & Investment Relations:

After 1979, the US enhanced its trade relations with Taiwan. It became United States' 10th largest trading partner. Taiwan also enjoys Export-Import Bank financing, Overseas Private Investment Corporation guarantees, normal trade relations status, along with ready access to U.S. markets.

It was also in 2013 that the companies of Taiwan employed more than 12000 workers from the United States.

US - Taiwan International Community Ties:

There are now 153 sister cities between the United States and Taiwan, connecting the two societies on a local level. Also, travel for business purposes and pleasure from Taiwan to the US has increased atleast 50% since 2012. Taiwan is also a part of the U.S. Visa Waiver Program since November 2012.

Thousands of students travel from Taiwan to the US to seek further education in the most prestigious institutes of the world. Taiwan has become the seventh-largest source of international students now. The US also sponsors many students from Taiwan studying abroad.

As for other countries of Asia, the presence of the US as a supporter of China sets a counteract to China's increasing hegemony, which is good. The ties between India and USA are also a reason for USA's strong presence in Asia- Pacific.

