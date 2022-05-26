Daily Quordle 122: Quordle HINTS, Tricks & Solutions For May 26, 2022
Quordle is getting popular day after day. This word game has new players doubling every day. Many claim it to be tougher than Wordle, which even rhymes with this word puzzle Quordle. Today’s game Quordle 122 is no easier than yesterday's. The players on Twitter have given all sorts of reactions. As always, we are here to help you out. Check for Quordle hints and solutions below to ace the game today.
Daily Quordle 122: Today's Puzzle Hints
The puzzle today is tricky. But over four months, people have grown used to these tricks. Take a look at the hints below.
Today's puzzle is a classic mix of some difficult words.
The words of the day today, 26 May 2022, have vowels. One of the words for today has a repetitive letter and it is a vowel.
The words begin with the letters - G, E, G T
The words end with T, T, E and D.
Word Clues:
Word 1: It means lean or haggard
Word 2: It means to apply or to bear
Word 3: It is what wine is made of
Word 4: This comes after the second
We sincerely hope that the hints and clues shared above have helped you solve the words. In case you have not been able to and wish to do it yourself, we request you to go no further. But in case you wish to know the answers, scroll down.
The words of Quordle 122 on May 26, 2022, are
- Gaunt
- Exert
- Grape
- Third
The clues for Quordle 121 were:
- Allay
- Crust
- Quite
- Click
The answers for Quordle 120 were
- Oddly
- Valour
- Stead
- Fruit
We hope that the Quordle hints have helped the viewers today. We congratulate the winners of today.
