Daily Quordle 120: Check Quordle Hints, Clues, Answers For May 24, 2022

Did you solve today's (May 24, 2022) Quordle? There is yet another puzzle game that has taken the internet by storm. Many would find it similar to wordle but not all rules are the same in both games.

These two-word games are very different and find their popularity varied in different age groups and locations.

Rules are simple in Quordle. One has to guess all 4 words within 9 chances. Some hints are provided like the letters in between. Only those who score within the limited chances score. Today let us provide you with the solution of Quordle 120.

Daily Quordle 120: Hints & Clues

A fair warning to those solving today's puzzle- It is not easy. The words today are somewhat difficult as observed from comments on social media regarding the same.

Instead of exhausting all your chances and losing your scores for the day, why not take a look at the hints and solve the puzzle? It is not called cheating! It is the smart way to play.

Quordle 120 words of the day puzzle begin with the letters O, V, S, and F.

The words of the puzzle end with the letters Y, R, D and T.

The first two Quordle 120 words consist of the vowel O.

You can solve the daily Quordle with this link- Click Here

Major Hints:

The first word is synonymous with the word strangely

The second word can be related to courage

The third word is used for a substitution or when something is used in place of something

The last word is something you can pluck and eat

We can assure you that these are the major hints you can be given and if you are not able to guess even after these are in your hands, then even we cannot help you.

Many players who have been in the game since its early days have come closer to their 100-day streak and we hope that the clues above have helped them solve the puzzle to achieve that feat. We congratulate the players who have achieved their 100-day streak targets.

Now, we warn you that in case you do not wish to spoil your fun, do not scroll any further. The answers to Quordle 120 for May 24, 2020, have been provided below:

Quordle 120: Solution

The answers are:

ODDLY

VALOR

STEAD

FRUIT

We will see you again tomorrow with the next Quordle solution.

