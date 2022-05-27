Quordle 123 HINTS, Clues & Answers For May 27, 2022!

Quordle 123 is up and you need to solve it. Today's puzzle would test your brain more than in the past months. As this word game progresses, the challenges every day are gaining more momentum and are becoming more and more difficult than before.

Moreover, on the final days of the month, the game has a pattern of revising its challenge level making it tougher for the users. But, here we are to your rescue. Check the clues here before starting to solve the puzzle today, that is Quordle 123 for May 27, 2022.

Today the most common word has two uncommon letters. So it is not as easy as we told you above. The players today will also have to deal with double letters and some strange combinations that they do not know.

The Internet has lost its cool today and people around the world are going crazy guessing the words today. Many are out of their 9 chances to solve the puzzle. So it is much better if you take a look at the clues here.

You already know I dislike doubles

Daily Quordle 123

7️⃣6️⃣

4️⃣8️⃣https://t.co/w7g5qLToAN pic.twitter.com/0PyVSfhAWQ — Roanth Rufry Alfer 🇵🇸🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🇽🇰🇪🇭 (@Gh1aman) May 27, 2022

Quordle 123 Hints: May 27, 2022

The words begin with C.M.T & R The words end with R, H, L & R The MAJOR hint is that the letter R is present in all the four words of the day. All the words today have vowels.

Was this enough? Did you get all the words? If not follow the major clues below. We are sure you will get the words after these clues.

Quordle 123: Major Clues

The first word means to put something on top of the other to conceal it

The second word means to go through a transformation process or change something completely so that one thing seems like another

The third word of the day means to spin repeatedly round or what girls like to do when they dance

The last word today means to describe something or talk about something or somebody, especially regarding information.

Got the words? Congratulations to the players who cracked the word puzzle today.

Those who did not get in spite of the hints above can surely go through the answers below.

We understand that the words were not that easy to crack today and are here with the solutions.

Quordle 123 Solutions: May 27, 2022

The answers for today are:

Word 1: Cover

Word 2: Morph

Word 3: Twirl

Word 4: Refer

We are sure the last word was difficult for you. The easiest word to guess today was the first one after knowing that it has vowels and begins with a C.

We will be here again with the next Quordle puzzle for the day. Till then you might want to read the articles below.

