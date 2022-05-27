Quordle 123 HINTS, Clues & Answers For May 27, 2022!
Quordle 123 is up and you need to solve it. Today's puzzle would test your brain more than in the past months. As this word game progresses, the challenges every day are gaining more momentum and are becoming more and more difficult than before.
Moreover, on the final days of the month, the game has a pattern of revising its challenge level making it tougher for the users. But, here we are to your rescue. Check the clues here before starting to solve the puzzle today, that is Quordle 123 for May 27, 2022.
Today the most common word has two uncommon letters. So it is not as easy as we told you above. The players today will also have to deal with double letters and some strange combinations that they do not know.
Daily Quordle 123— Zbo1 (@Zbo1One) May 27, 2022
3️⃣5️⃣
7️⃣6️⃣
Got #quordle.com today! Streak on! pic.twitter.com/jr53nZqmQs
Daily Quordle 123— Derek AB (@DAB_Derek) May 27, 2022
7️⃣6️⃣
8️⃣2️⃣#Quordle #Quordle123 pic.twitter.com/b16ns32ovR
Daily Quordle 123— William Scott Fowler (@SpiroScythe) May 27, 2022
🟥9️⃣
3️⃣🟥https://t.co/9c21vb5SCy pic.twitter.com/pxDKvrGpEU
The Internet has lost its cool today and people around the world are going crazy guessing the words today. Many are out of their 9 chances to solve the puzzle. So it is much better if you take a look at the clues here.
You already know I dislike doubles— Roanth Rufry Alfer 🇵🇸🇺🇦🏳️🌈🇽🇰🇪🇭 (@Gh1aman) May 27, 2022
Daily Quordle 123
7️⃣6️⃣
4️⃣8️⃣https://t.co/w7g5qLToAN pic.twitter.com/0PyVSfhAWQ
Quordle 123 Hints: May 27, 2022
- The words begin with C.M.T & R
- The words end with R, H, L & R
- The MAJOR hint is that the letter R is present in all the four words of the day.
- All the words today have vowels.
Was this enough? Did you get all the words? If not follow the major clues below. We are sure you will get the words after these clues.
Quordle 123: Major Clues
The first word means to put something on top of the other to conceal it
The second word means to go through a transformation process or change something completely so that one thing seems like another
The third word of the day means to spin repeatedly round or what girls like to do when they dance
The last word today means to describe something or talk about something or somebody, especially regarding information.
Got the words? Congratulations to the players who cracked the word puzzle today.
Those who did not get in spite of the hints above can surely go through the answers below.
We understand that the words were not that easy to crack today and are here with the solutions.
Quordle 123 Solutions: May 27, 2022
The answers for today are:
Word 1: Cover
Word 2: Morph
Word 3: Twirl
Word 4: Refer
We are sure the last word was difficult for you. The easiest word to guess today was the first one after knowing that it has vowels and begins with a C.
We will be here again with the next Quordle puzzle for the day. Till then you might want to read the articles below.
