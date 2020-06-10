National Sports Day 2020: A Tribute to Major Dhyam Chand

Sports are considered very important for the physical and mental development of humans. The person who plays any sport remains always healthy. There are many sporting legends have been in India like; PT Usha, who is known as Udanpari, Sachin Tendulkar, known as Master Blaster, and Major Dhyan Chand, known as 'Hockey Wizards'.

In this article, we will talk about hockey wizard Dhyan Chand in addition to this we will come to know the reason behind the celebration of National Sports Day on 29th August.

The greatest hockey player of India, 'Major Dhyanchand Singh', worldwide known as 'Wizard of Hockey', was born on 29 August 1905 in Allahabad city. After getting a basic education, Dhyanchand joined the Indian army as the soldier in 1922.

Major Dhyanchand Singh' was a true sportsperson; he was motivated to play hockey by Subedar Major Tiwari, he was himself a sports lover. Dhyanchand started playing hockey under his supervision.



Due to his outstanding performance in his game, Dhyanchand was appointed as ' Lance Naik' in 1927, and in 1932 he was promoted to Nayak and Subedar in 1936 when he was Captain of the Indian hockey team. Later on he went on to become Lieutenant; Captain and was eventually promoted to Major.

Major Dhyanchand's performance;

Major Dhyanchand was such a great player of hockey that if the ball once stuck in his stick, then it used to remove only after scoring the goal. This was the reason that once his stick was broken during a match to check whether stick has any magnet or something else inside it or not.

Major Dhyanchand, was the part of the three-time Olympic gold medalist Indian Hockey Team. At the Berlin Olympic Games of 1936, Dhyanchand was elected the captain of the Indian Hockey team.

Major Dhyanchand had scored more than 400 international goals in his career from 1926 to 1948 while scoring nearly 1,000 goals in his entire career.

So to give real tribute to such a legendary player; the Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday as the National Sports Day since 2012.

Before this recognition, he has been awarded the Padma Bhushan Award by the Government of India in 1956, which is the third-largest civilian award in our country.

National Sports Day Celebration

National Sports Day is also celebrated extensively at the national level. It is organized every year in the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the President of the country; it gives National Sports Awards to the respective winners who have enhanced the value of the tricolor flag all over the world.

Under the National Sports Award, players and former players are honored with many other awards like Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, and Dronacharya Award. Along with all these honors, "Dhyanchand Award" is also given on this day.

After the death of Major Dhyanchand in 1979, the Indian Postal Department also paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand and issued stamps in his honor. As a tribute to him; the National Stadium of Delhi was also renamed Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, Delhi.

So this was the complete information on Major Dhyan Chand and the celebration of the National Sports Day on the 29th of August every year.

List of devices used by the Umpires in the Cricket?

List of Indian field hockey captains in Olympic Games