List of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award winners 2020

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award winners: BCCI has nominated Rohit Sharma for the highest sporting award in India i.e.Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020. Rohit Sharma is the fourth cricketer who is chosen for this award. Read this article to know the full list of Khel Ratna Award winners.
Jun 1, 2020 10:05 IST
Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award Winners
The Ministry of Sports, Govt of India announce many sports awards like Arjuna Award, Eklavya Award, Major Dhyana Chand Award, Dronacharya Award, and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. 

The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is the highest sporting honour of the Republic of India.
The winner of the Khel Ratna Award gets a reward of 7.5 lac rupees. This award is given annually to those sportspersons who make the country proud at international events.

 Winners of 2018 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award are;

 Winners of 2019 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award are;

 Winner of 2020 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is;

       Player Name  

 Sport

 Year

 1. Viswanathan Anand

 Chess

 1992

 2. Geet Sethi  

 Billiards

 1993

 3. Homi de Motivala and PK Garg

 Yachting

 1995

 4. Karnam Malleswari

 Weightlifting

 1996

 5. Kunjurani Devi and Leander Paes

 Weightlifting, Lawn Tennis

 1997

 6. Sachin Tendulkar

 Cricket

 1998

 7. Jyotirmoyee Sikandar

 Athletics

 1999

 8. Dhanraj Pillai

 Hockey

 2000

 9. Pullela Gopichand

 Badminton

 2001

 10. Abhinav Bindra

 Shooting  

 2002

 11. Anjali Bhagwat and K. M. Binamol

 Shooting, Athletics

 2003

 12. Anju Bobby George

 Athletics

 2004

 13. Rajya Vardhan ,Singh Rathore

 Shooting

 2005

 14. Pankaj Advani

 Billiards and Snooker

 2006

 15. Manavjit Singh Sandhu

 Shooting

 2007

 16. Mahendra Singh Dhoni

 Cricket

 2008

 17. M.C. Marikom, Vijender Singh, Sushil Kumar

 Boxing, Boxing, Wrestling

 2009

 18. Saina Nehwal

 Badminton

 2010

 19. Gagan Narang

 Shooting

 2011

 20. Vijay Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt

 Shooting, Wrestling

 2012

 21. Ranjan Sodhi

 Shooting

 2013

 22. Sania Mirza

 Lawn Tennis

 2015

 23. P. V. Sindhu, Deepa Kamikar, Sakshi Bhai and Jitu Rai

 Badminton, Gymnastics, Wrestling, Shooting

 2016

 24. Devendra Jhajaria, Sardar Singh

 Javelin throw, Hockey

 2017
 25. Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu  Cricket, Weightlifting  2018

26. Bajrang Punia

Deepa Malik

wrestling 

Athletics

 2019

27. Rohit Sharma

Cricket

 2020

Some interesting facts about Rajeev Gandhi Khel Ratna Award are:

1. It is the highest sporting honour of the Republic of India.

2. It is awarded annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

3. This award was instituted in 1991-92.

4. Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand was the first recipient of this award.

5. From 1992 to 2019, 36 sportsmen got this award.

6. The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award can be given a maximum of three persons in a year.

7. Sachin Tendulkar, M.S. Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma are the only cricketers who received Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

So this was the complete list of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award winners. This Khel Ratna list is very important for various competitive exams.  

