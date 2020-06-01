The Ministry of Sports, Govt of India announce many sports awards like Arjuna Award, Eklavya Award, Major Dhyana Chand Award, Dronacharya Award, and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is the highest sporting honour of the Republic of India.

The winner of the Khel Ratna Award gets a reward of 7.5 lac rupees. This award is given annually to those sportspersons who make the country proud at international events.

Winners of 2018 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award are;

Winners of 2019 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award are;

Winner of 2020 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is;

List of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award winners 2020

Player Name Sport Year 1. Viswanathan Anand Chess 1992 2. Geet Sethi Billiards 1993 3. Homi de Motivala and PK Garg Yachting 1995 4. Karnam Malleswari Weightlifting 1996 5. Kunjurani Devi and Leander Paes Weightlifting, Lawn Tennis 1997 6. Sachin Tendulkar Cricket 1998 7. Jyotirmoyee Sikandar Athletics 1999 8. Dhanraj Pillai Hockey 2000 9. Pullela Gopichand Badminton 2001 10. Abhinav Bindra Shooting 2002 11. Anjali Bhagwat and K. M. Binamol Shooting, Athletics 2003 12. Anju Bobby George Athletics 2004 13. Rajya Vardhan ,Singh Rathore Shooting 2005 14. Pankaj Advani Billiards and Snooker 2006 15. Manavjit Singh Sandhu Shooting 2007 16. Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket 2008 17. M.C. Marikom, Vijender Singh, Sushil Kumar Boxing, Boxing, Wrestling 2009 18. Saina Nehwal Badminton 2010 19. Gagan Narang Shooting 2011 20. Vijay Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt Shooting, Wrestling 2012 21. Ranjan Sodhi Shooting 2013 22. Sania Mirza Lawn Tennis 2015 23. P. V. Sindhu, Deepa Kamikar, Sakshi Bhai and Jitu Rai Badminton, Gymnastics, Wrestling, Shooting 2016 24. Devendra Jhajaria, Sardar Singh Javelin throw, Hockey 2017 25. Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu Cricket, Weightlifting 2018 26. Bajrang Punia Deepa Malik wrestling Athletics 2019 27. Rohit Sharma Cricket 2020

Some interesting facts about Rajeev Gandhi Khel Ratna Award are:

1. It is the highest sporting honour of the Republic of India.

2. It is awarded annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

3. This award was instituted in 1991-92.

4. Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand was the first recipient of this award.

5. From 1992 to 2019, 36 sportsmen got this award.

6. The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award can be given a maximum of three persons in a year.

7. Sachin Tendulkar, M.S. Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma are the only cricketers who received Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

So this was the complete list of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award winners. This Khel Ratna list is very important for various competitive exams.

