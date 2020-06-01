List of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award winners 2020
The Ministry of Sports, Govt of India announce many sports awards like Arjuna Award, Eklavya Award, Major Dhyana Chand Award, Dronacharya Award, and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.
The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is the highest sporting honour of the Republic of India.
The winner of the Khel Ratna Award gets a reward of 7.5 lac rupees. This award is given annually to those sportspersons who make the country proud at international events.
Winners of 2018 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award are;
Winners of 2019 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award are;
Winner of 2020 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is;
|
Player Name
|
Sport
|
Year
|
1. Viswanathan Anand
|
Chess
|
1992
|
2. Geet Sethi
|
Billiards
|
1993
|
3. Homi de Motivala and PK Garg
|
Yachting
|
1995
|
4. Karnam Malleswari
|
Weightlifting
|
1996
|
5. Kunjurani Devi and Leander Paes
|
Weightlifting, Lawn Tennis
|
1997
|
Cricket
|
1998
|
7. Jyotirmoyee Sikandar
|
Athletics
|
1999
|
8. Dhanraj Pillai
|
Hockey
|
2000
|
9. Pullela Gopichand
|
Badminton
|
2001
|
10. Abhinav Bindra
|
Shooting
|
2002
|
11. Anjali Bhagwat and K. M. Binamol
|
Shooting, Athletics
|
2003
|
12. Anju Bobby George
|
Athletics
|
2004
|
13. Rajya Vardhan ,Singh Rathore
|
Shooting
|
2005
|
14. Pankaj Advani
|
Billiards and Snooker
|
2006
|
15. Manavjit Singh Sandhu
|
Shooting
|
2007
|
Cricket
|
2008
|
17. M.C. Marikom, Vijender Singh, Sushil Kumar
|
Boxing, Boxing, Wrestling
|
2009
|
18. Saina Nehwal
|
Badminton
|
2010
|
19. Gagan Narang
|
Shooting
|
2011
|
20. Vijay Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt
|
Shooting, Wrestling
|
2012
|
21. Ranjan Sodhi
|
Shooting
|
2013
|
22. Sania Mirza
|
Lawn Tennis
|
2015
|
23. P. V. Sindhu, Deepa Kamikar, Sakshi Bhai and Jitu Rai
|
Badminton, Gymnastics, Wrestling, Shooting
|
2016
|
24. Devendra Jhajaria, Sardar Singh
|
Javelin throw, Hockey
|
2017
|25. Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu
|Cricket, Weightlifting
|2018
|
26. Bajrang Punia
Deepa Malik
|
wrestling
Athletics
|2019
|
27. Rohit Sharma
|
Cricket
|2020
Some interesting facts about Rajeev Gandhi Khel Ratna Award are:
1. It is the highest sporting honour of the Republic of India.
2. It is awarded annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
3. This award was instituted in 1991-92.
4. Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand was the first recipient of this award.
5. From 1992 to 2019, 36 sportsmen got this award.
6. The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award can be given a maximum of three persons in a year.
7. Sachin Tendulkar, M.S. Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma are the only cricketers who received Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.
So this was the complete list of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award winners. This Khel Ratna list is very important for various competitive exams.
