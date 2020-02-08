Virat Kohli World Records in Cricket: All Formats

Virat Kohli is considered the most complete batsmen in the present cricket era. As soon as he is playing the matches the records are following him. At the age of 30 Kohli has touched many milestones. Let’s read this article and find interesting records made by Kohli.

1. T20 debut: vs Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club, Jun 12, 2010.

2. ODI debut: vs Sri Lanka at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Aug 18, 2008

3. Test debut: vs West Indies at Sabina Park, Jun 20, 2011

4. IPL debut: vs Kolkata Knight Riders at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Apr 18, 2008

Career Profile of the Virat Kohli

Batting Career Summary

M Inn NO Runs HS Avg SR 100 200 50 4s 6s Test 84 141 10 7202 243 53.76 57.26 27 7 22 752 20 ODI 243 234 39 11625 183 59.58 92.96 43 0 55 1085 119 T20I 77 72 21 2689 90 50.29 137.4 0 0 24 225 54 IPL 177 169 26 5412 113 37.85 131.61 5 0 36 480 190

1. Virat Kohli is the only Indian batsman who has secured 890 rating points in the ICC ODI ranking. Earlier best rating of 887 was held by the Sachin Tendulkar in 1998.

2. Virat Kohli has become only the second India batsman after Sunil Gavaskar to reach the 900-point mark in the ICC Player Rankings for Test Batsmen.

3. Virat Kolhi holds the record of having the highest ICC rating points (922) in the ICC Player Rankings for Test Batsmen. Gavaskar had a career-best rating of 916 points.

Note: Kohle has scored 5034 runs in the Indian Premier League so far. He surpassed Suresh Raina who also has scored 5000 runs in the IPL.

4. The Indian skipper scored sixth double centuries as a captain in test matches. He superseded Cricket legend Brian Lara, who had five double centuries as a test captain.

5. In October 2018, Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs. He took just 205 innings to reach the landmark while Sachin has taken 259 innings to touch this landmark.

6. Rahul Dravid scored 10,000 ODI runs after playing 10 years, 317 days while Kohli touches this feat by playing just 10 years and 68 days.

7. Virat Kohli became the first player to hit consecutive 3 centuries in against two opponents (West Indies & Sri Lanka).

8. Virat Kohli is fastest to score 10,00 ODI runs in a calendar year. He battered Hashim Amla's record of 15 innings to score 1000 runs in 2010.

9. The man from Delhi is the only player who scored more than 20,000 runs at an average of over 50 in all formats i.e. Test matches, ODIs and T-20 matches.

10. Kohli also became the only captain to score the most ODI runs in a year. Kohli scored 1460 runs in 2017 and surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting's 1424 runs in 2007.

11. As a Captain Kohli made 6 centuries in the year 2017 and 2018 each. Kohli became the first captain in One Day Internationals to smash six ODI tons in a calendar year.

12. Kolhi is the most successful Indian ODI captain. As a captain, Kohli's success rate is 75.89% which is better than M.S. Dhoni also.

So these were some interesting records held by the Virat Kohli. We hope that in the years to come we will hear a lot about cricket records of the Virat Kohli.