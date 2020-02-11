Search

Virat Kohli's ODI Centuries:Complete List

Virat Kohli Century List: Virat Kohli has scored 70 centuries in international cricket comprises of 43 centuries in One Day Internationals (ODI)and 27 centuries in Test cricket. Kohli has scored 21,000+ runs in the international cricket which comprises 11867 runs in the ODIs, 7202 runs in the Test cricket and 2794 runs in the T-20 matches.
Feb 11, 2020 17:44 IST
Virat Kohli a right-handed sensational cricketer made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in August 2008 and scored his first century in the same year. He made 107 runs against the same team at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Kohli made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2011 and scored his first century in this format during the Australian tour in January 2012.

As of Feb. 2020, Virat Kohli is holding the number one position in the Test and one day international ranking of the ICC while he is at 9th position in T-20 format.

Kohli is the best batsman of the modern era. Consistency is the biggest strength of Kohli. When kohli plays matches; records comes automatically  in his kitty. If he continues playing like this few more years, i am sure that all the big records of the cricket will be registered by his name.

In this article, we are publishing the list of all the centuries made by him in the one-day international career.

Batting Career Summary of Kohli is as follows,

 

M

Inn

NO

Runs

HS

Avg

BF

SR

100

200

50

4s

6s

Test

84

141

10

7202

243

54.88

11549

57.26

27

7

22

805

22

ODI

248

239

39

11867

183

60.51

 12359

92.96

43

58

1116

122

T20I

81

76

21

2794

94

50

 1811

135

24

258

76

IPL

177

169

26

5412

113

37.85

4112

131.61

5

36

480

190

Now let’s have a look on the list of the centuries made by the Virat Kohli in the ODIs matches;

S.N.

Century/ Versus

Year/Result

1

107/ Sri Lanka

2009/ India Won

2

102* /Bangladesh

2010/ India Won

3

118 / Australia

2010/ India Won

4

105 / New Zealand

2010/ India Won

5

100*/ Bangladesh

2011/ India Won

6

107 /England

2011/ Lost (D/L)

7

112*/England

2011/ India Won

8

117  /West Indies

2011/ India Won

9

133* /Sri Lanka

2012/ India Won

10

108/Sri Lanka

2012/ India Won

11

183 /Pakistan

2012/ India Won

12

106 /Sri Lanka

2012/ India Won

13

128*/ Sri Lanka

2012/ India Won

14

102  /West Indies

2013/ India Won

15

115 /Zimbabwe

2013/ India Won

16

100* /Australia

2013/ India Won

17

115* /Australia

2013/ India Won

18

123 /New Zealand

2014/ India Lost

19

136 /Bangladesh

2014/ India Won

20

127/West Indies

2014/ India Won

21

139*/ Sri Lanka

2014/ India Won

22

107 /Pakistan

2015/ India Won

23

138  /South Africa

2015/ India Won

24

117 /Australia

2016/ India Lost

25

106 /Australia

2016/ India Lost

26

154* /New Zealand

2016/ India Won

27

122 / England

2017/ India Won

28

111*   /West Indies

2017/ India Won

29

131  /Sri Lanka

2017/ India Won

30

110* /Sri Lanka

2017/ India Won

31

121  /New Zealand

2017/ India Lost

32

113 /New Zealand

2017/ India Won

33

112  /South Africa

2018/ India Won

34

160*  /South Africa

2018/ India Won

35

129*  /South Africa

2018/ India Won

36

140 /West Indies

2018/ India Won

37

157* /West Indies

2018/ Tied

38

107 /West Indies

2018/ India Lost
     39            104/Australia     2019/India Won
   40          116/Australia     2019/India won
   41          123/Australia     2019/India lost
   42         120/West Indies      2019/India won
   43.         114*/West Indies       2019/India won

 

The records of the centuries made by the Virat Kohli in the one-day international matches are as follows;

1.  Kohli did not score any century in the T-20 format.

2. Kohli could not score a single double century in the one-day international match.

3.  Kohli has scored the highest number of centuries against West Indies (9), followed by Sri Lanka and Australia (8 each), New Zealand (5) and against South Africa (4) England & Bangladesh (3 each), against Pakistan (2) and one century against Zimbabwe.

4.  Kohli made 6 centuries in the year 2017 and 2018 each in ODIs.

5. Kohli has made his highest one-day international score (183) against Pakistan at “Sher-e- Bangla National Stadium”, Dhaka (Bangladesh) in 2012.

6. India lost just 7 ODI matches despite the century his by Kohli otherwise Indian team won all the match (except a tied match against West Indies in 2018).

7. Virat has made 19 centuries at home soil while 20 on foreign soil and 4 on neutral ground.

If I say that currently, Virat Kohli is the living legend of international cricket, it will not be a hyperbole. Let’s wait and watch for upcoming records made by this legendary player in International cricket.

