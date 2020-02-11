Virat Kohli's ODI Centuries:Complete List

Virat Kohli a right-handed sensational cricketer made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in August 2008 and scored his first century in the same year. He made 107 runs against the same team at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Kohli made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2011 and scored his first century in this format during the Australian tour in January 2012.

As of Feb. 2020, Virat Kohli is holding the number one position in the Test and one day international ranking of the ICC while he is at 9th position in T-20 format.

Kohli is the best batsman of the modern era. Consistency is the biggest strength of Kohli. When kohli plays matches; records comes automatically in his kitty. If he continues playing like this few more years, i am sure that all the big records of the cricket will be registered by his name.

In this article, we are publishing the list of all the centuries made by him in the one-day international career.

Batting Career Summary of Kohli is as follows,

M Inn NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 200 50 4s 6s Test 84 141 10 7202 243 54.88 11549 57.26 27 7 22 805 22 ODI 248 239 39 11867 183 60.51 12359 92.96 43 58 1116 122 T20I 81 76 21 2794 94 50 1811 135 24 258 76 IPL 177 169 26 5412 113 37.85 4112 131.61 5 36 480 190

Now let’s have a look on the list of the centuries made by the Virat Kohli in the ODIs matches;

S.N. Century/ Versus Year/Result 1 107/ Sri Lanka 2009/ India Won 2 102* /Bangladesh 2010/ India Won 3 118 / Australia 2010/ India Won 4 105 / New Zealand 2010/ India Won 5 100*/ Bangladesh 2011/ India Won 6 107 /England 2011/ Lost (D/L) 7 112*/England 2011/ India Won 8 117 /West Indies 2011/ India Won 9 133* /Sri Lanka 2012/ India Won 10 108/Sri Lanka 2012/ India Won 11 183 /Pakistan 2012/ India Won 12 106 /Sri Lanka 2012/ India Won 13 128*/ Sri Lanka 2012/ India Won 14 102 /West Indies 2013/ India Won 15 115 /Zimbabwe 2013/ India Won 16 100* /Australia 2013/ India Won 17 115* /Australia 2013/ India Won 18 123 /New Zealand 2014/ India Lost 19 136 /Bangladesh 2014/ India Won 20 127/West Indies 2014/ India Won 21 139*/ Sri Lanka 2014/ India Won 22 107 /Pakistan 2015/ India Won 23 138 /South Africa 2015/ India Won 24 117 /Australia 2016/ India Lost 25 106 /Australia 2016/ India Lost 26 154* /New Zealand 2016/ India Won 27 122 / England 2017/ India Won 28 111* /West Indies 2017/ India Won 29 131 /Sri Lanka 2017/ India Won 30 110* /Sri Lanka 2017/ India Won 31 121 /New Zealand 2017/ India Lost 32 113 /New Zealand 2017/ India Won 33 112 /South Africa 2018/ India Won 34 160* /South Africa 2018/ India Won 35 129* /South Africa 2018/ India Won 36 140 /West Indies 2018/ India Won 37 157* /West Indies 2018/ Tied 38 107 /West Indies 2018/ India Lost 39 104/Australia 2019/India Won 40 116/Australia 2019/India won 41 123/Australia 2019/India lost 42 120/West Indies 2019/India won 43. 114*/West Indies 2019/India won

The records of the centuries made by the Virat Kohli in the one-day international matches are as follows;

1. Kohli did not score any century in the T-20 format.

2. Kohli could not score a single double century in the one-day international match.

3. Kohli has scored the highest number of centuries against West Indies (9), followed by Sri Lanka and Australia (8 each), New Zealand (5) and against South Africa (4) England & Bangladesh (3 each), against Pakistan (2) and one century against Zimbabwe.

4. Kohli made 6 centuries in the year 2017 and 2018 each in ODIs.

5. Kohli has made his highest one-day international score (183) against Pakistan at “Sher-e- Bangla National Stadium”, Dhaka (Bangladesh) in 2012.

6. India lost just 7 ODI matches despite the century his by Kohli otherwise Indian team won all the match (except a tied match against West Indies in 2018).

7. Virat has made 19 centuries at home soil while 20 on foreign soil and 4 on neutral ground.

If I say that currently, Virat Kohli is the living legend of international cricket, it will not be a hyperbole. Let’s wait and watch for upcoming records made by this legendary player in International cricket.

