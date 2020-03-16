Do you know the salary of Indian Cricketers?

After football, cricket is the most favourite sports in the world. The sport of Cricket is full of glamour and wealth, that’s why every youngster in India wants to become a Cricketer. The BCCI gives salaries to cricketers based on their performance in matches as this encourages them to play better and win acclaim for the country.

The BCCI has renewed the annual contract of 27 players for October 2019 to September 2020 period.

The BCCI has divided the contracted players into 4 categories i.e. A+, A, B, and C. As per the new contract, the player of A+ grade will get Rs. 7 cr. per year, A grade player will get Rs. 5 cr. per year and B grade player will get Rs. 3 cr per year while C grade player will get Rs. 1 cr annually.

Grade A+: These players get Rs. 7 cr. per year

Grade A: These players get Rs. 5 cr. per year

Grade B: These players get Rs. 3 cr. per year

Grade C: These players get Rs. 1 cr. per year

The new contract has been applied since October 2019;

Grade A+: This is a new category. (Rs. 7 cr. per year)

1. Mr Virat Kohli

2. Mr Rohit Sharma

3. Mr Jasprit Bumrah

Grade A Players are: (Rs. 5 cr. per year): M.S. Dhoni has been excluded from this list. KL Rahul has been promoted from B to A grade while R. Saha has been promoted from C to B grade.



1. Kuldeep Yadav

2. Chateshwar Pujara

3. Mohammad Shami

4. Ajinkya Rahane

5. KL Rahul

6. Ravindra Jadeja

7. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar

8. Ishant Sharma

9. Shikhar Dhawan

10. Ravichandran Ashwin

11. Rishabh Pant

Grade B Players are: (Rs. 3 cr. per year)

1. Umesh Yadav

2. Wriddhiman Saha

3. Mayank Agarwal



4. Hardik Pandya

5. Yuzvendra Chahal

Grade C Players are: (Rs. 1 cr. per year): There are 8 players in this category including 5 new faces. Last year, there were 7 players in this group. Khalil Ahmed has been excluded from this category.



1. Kedar Jadhav

2. Washington Sundar

3. Hanuma Vihari

4. Manish Pandey

5. Shreyas Iyer

6. Deepar Chahar

7. Navdeep Saini

8. Shardul Thakur

How much money players get when they play a Test Match, ODI and Twenty20:-

1. Each player gets Rs. 15 lakh to play a Test Match

2. Each player gets Rs. 6 lakh to play an O.D.I.

3. Each player gets Rs. 3 lakhs to play a T-20 match.

Note: The important point to be noted here is that money is given under the BCCI contract and the money paid for each match is given separately.

If a player scores a century in ODI or Test Match, he get Rs. 5 lakh as bonus irrespective of the grade to which he belongs. On taking five wickets, a bonus of five lakh rupees and on scoring a double century a bonus of Rs. 7 lakh is given to the player.

Bonus on Team Performance

BCCI also gives performance-based bonuses. If a player scores half or full century against a top-ranked team, he may get a hike of 30-60% in his salary. It is clear that BCCI awards different bonuses based on achievements. Further, on retirement, it provides pension also

Thus the revenue figures mentioned above shows that cricket has huge money and fame as compared to other sports in India. This is the only reason that big corporate houses are much interested in sponsoring the players and tournaments related to cricket.

