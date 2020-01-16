ICC Awards 2019: Full list of winners

The International Cricket Council (ICC) declares the winners of the best cricketers every year to motivate the players for their best efforts. The winners of the ICC Awards are chosen by the panel of former players, elite umpire, match referee and veteran media persons.

The ICC Awards 2019 are given for the performance between 1 January 2019 and 31 December 2019. These ICC Awards were started by the ICC in 2004 and the current awards are the 16th edition of the same.

ICC Awards 2019 are given in the following 17 categories;

1. Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for best Cricketer of the Year

2. ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year

3. ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year

4. ICC Test Cricketer of the Year

5. ICC Men's T20I Performance of the Year

6. ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year

7. ICC Associate and Affiliate Cricketer of the Year

8. ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year

9. ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year

10. ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year

11. ICC Umpire of the Year

12. ICC Spirit of Cricket Award

13. ICC ODI Team of the Year

14. ICC Test Team of the Year

15. ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year

16. ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

17. ICC Fans' Moment of the Year

List of ICC Awards 2019 winners is:

Award Winner 1. ODI Player of the Year Rohit Sharma (IND) 2. Test Player of the Year Pat Cummins (Australia) 3. Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Cricketer of the Year Ben Stokes (England) 4. Twenty20I Performance of the Year Deepak Chahar(India), 5. Emerging Player of the Year Australia Marnus Labuschagne 6. Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Ellyse Perry (Australia) 7. Women’s Cricketer of the Year Ellyse Perry (Australia) 8. Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year Alyssa Healy (Australia) 9. Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year Chanida Sutthiruang (Thailand) 10. ICC Women’s T20I Captain of the Year Meg Lanning (Aus) 11. ICC Women’s ODI Captain of the Year Meg Lanning (Aus) 12. ICC ODI Captain of the Year Virat Kohli (India) 13. ICC Test Captain of the Year Virat Kohli (India) 14. Associate Player of the Year Scotland Kyle Coetzer 15. Spirit of Cricket Virat Kohli (India ): Kohli has been awarded for urging fans not to boo Steve Smith and let him play during ICC World Cup 2019 16. Umpire of the Year: Richard Illingworth (England) 17. Fan's Moment of the Year To be decided

In addition to the above winners; the ICC also declares the list of ODI and Test teams of the year comprising of best players throughout the world.

Virat Kohli has been selected as the captain of the ICC Eleven’s ODI team of the year 4th year in a row. Before Kohli, M.S. Dhoni has also been selected as the ICC Eleven’s ODI captain of the year from 2012 to 2014.

ICC ODI Team of the Year 2019 is;

1. Virat Kohli (Captain, 4th year in a row)

2. Rohit Sharma (India)

3. Mohammed Shami (India)

4. Kuldeep Yadav (India)

5. Mitchell Starc (Australia)

6. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

7. Trent Boult (New Zealand)

8. Jos Buttler (England, wicketkeeper second time in a row)

9. Ben Stokes (England)

10. Babar Azam (Pakistan)

11. Shai Hope (West Indies Cricket Board)

ICC Test Team of the Year 2019

Virat Kohli has been selected as the captain of the World Test Eleven third time in a row. Mayank Agarwal is another Indian in this test squad. The Australian team has 5 players in this list.

1. Virat Kohli (Captain)

2. Mayank Agarwal (India)

3. Tom Latham (New Zealand)

4. BJ Watling (wicketkeeper, NZ)

5. Neil Wagner (New Zealand)

6. Ben Stokes(England)

7. Steve Smith (Australia)

8. Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

9. Mitchell Starc (Australia)

10. Pat Cummins (Australia)

11. Nathan Lyon (Australia)

ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year 2019

“Meg Lanning” (Australia) has been chosen as the captain of the World Women's ODI eleven. This squad has 5 players from Australia and 4 from India and one player from England & West Indies each.

(Ellyse Perry in Picture)

1. Meg Lanning (Captain, Australia)

2. Alyssa Healy ( wicketkeeper, Australia)

3. Ellyse Perry (Australia)

4. Megan Schutt (Australia)

5. Jess Jonassen (Australia)

6. Smriti Mandhana (India)

7. Poonam Yadav (India)

8. Shikha Pandey (India)

9. Jhulan Goswami (India)

10 .Tammy Beaumont (England)

11. Stafanie Taylor (West Indies Cricket Board)

ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year 2019

Meg Lanning of Australia has been named as the captain of this format as well. Alyssa Healy of Australia selected as the wicket-keeper of the team. Name of other players are:

(Meg Lanning in pic)

1. Meg Lanning (Captain, Australia)

2. Alyssa Healy (Australia )

3. Ellyse Perry (Australia)

4. Megan Schutt (Australia)

5. Danielle Wyatt (England)

6. Lizelle Lee (South Africa)

7. Shabnim Ismail (South Africa)

8. Smriti Mandhana (India)

9. Radha Yadav (India)

10. Deepti Sharma (India)

11. Nida Dar (Pakistan)

So this was the list of ICC award winners 2019. To read more such interesting articles click on the link given below.



