Rohit Sharma: Complete list of International Centuries
Currently, Rohit Sharma is at the second rank in the ICC ODI ranking just behind the Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma has scored 28 centuries in the ODIs behind the Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.
Today, against Sri Lanka in ICC world cup Rohit Sharma has made history and created the 5th century in this world cup and has become the only batsman to create most century records in any world cup tournament.
Rohit Sharma: Records in International Cricket
Worth to mention that overall 38 Indian players have scored at least one century in the ODIs. The first ODI century by an Indian player was scored by the Kapil Dev in the 1983 World Cup against Zimbabwe. Kapil Dev made 175 not out in that match and India defeated Zimbabwe.
This story is based on the list of international centuries by the Rohit Sharma in all formats of cricket.
List of centuries by the Rohit Sharma in the ODIs;
|
Runs
|
Opponent
|
Result (India)
|
1. 114
|
Zimbabwe
|
Lost
|
2. 101*
|
Sri Lanka
|
Won
|
3. 141*
|
Australia
|
Won
|
4. 209
|
Australia
|
Won
|
5. 264
|
Sri Lanka
|
Won
|
6. 138
|
Australia
|
Lost
|
7. 137
|
Bangladesh
|
Won
|
8.150
|
South Africa
|
Lost
|
9. 171*
|
Australia
|
Lost
|
10. 124
|
Australia
|
Lost
|
11. 123*
|
Bangladesh
|
Won
|
12. 124*
|
Sri Lanka
|
Won
|
13. 104
|
Sri Lanka
|
Won
|
14. 125
|
Australia
|
Won
|
15. 147
|
New Zealand
|
Won
|
16. 208*
|
Sri Lanka
|
Won
|
17. 115
|
South Africa
|
Won
|
18. 137*
|
England
|
Won
|
19. 111*
|
Pakistan
|
Won
|
20. 152*
|
West Indies
|
Won
|
21. 162
|
West Indies
|
Won
|
22. 133
|
Australia
|
Lost
|
23. 122*
|
South Africa
|
Won
|
24. 140
|
Pakistan
|
Won
|
25. 102
|
England
|
Lost
|
26. 104
|
Bangladesh
|
Won
|
27. 103
|
Sri Lanka
|
Win
|
28. 159
|
West Indies
|
Win
|
Centuries in the Test Matches
|
1. 177
|
West Indies
|
won
|
2. 111*
|
West Indies
|
won
|
3. 102*
|
Sri Lanka
|
Won
|
4. 176
|
South Africa
|
Won
|
5. 127
|
South Africa
|
Won
|
6. 212
|
South Africa
|
Won
|
Centuries in the T-20 (International)
|
11. 106
|
South Africa
|
Lost
|
22. 118
|
Sri Lanka
|
Won
|
33. 100*
|
England
|
Won
|
44. 111*
|
West Indies
|
Won
In total 38 international centuries of the Rohit Sharma; India has lost just 8 games and won 25 games. Sri Lanka is the only team against which Rohit Sharma has scored 2 double centuries in the ODIs.
Some interesting records of the Rohit Sharma are as follows;
1. The highest score of 264 in the ODIs is scored by the Rohit Sharma.
2. He is the third-highest century Scorer Indian in the ODIs after the Sachin and Virat Kohli. Sachin and Kohli have scored 49 and 43 centuries respectively in the ODIs.
3. He is the only batsmen in the 12thedition of the Cricket World Cup who has scored 5 centuries.
4. Rohit Sharma became the sixth Indian to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.
In conclusion, it can be said that Rohit Sharma is getting popular at the international level very rapidly which would increase pressure on his shoulder to do better and better after every match.
