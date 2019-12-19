Search

Rohit Sharma: Complete list of International Centuries

Rohit Sharma has scored 38 centuries in the International cricket which includes,28 in ODIs, 6 in Test Matches and 4 in the T20 format. Rohit Sharma has the record of the highest individual score in the ODIs.
Dec 19, 2019 12:59 IST
Rohit Sharma

Currently, Rohit Sharma is at the second rank in the ICC ODI ranking just behind the Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma has scored 28 centuries in the ODIs behind the Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Today, against Sri Lanka in ICC world cup Rohit Sharma has made history and created the 5th century in this world cup and has become the only batsman to create most century records in any world cup tournament.

Rohit Sharma: Records in International Cricket

Worth to mention that overall 38 Indian players have scored at least one century in the ODIs. The first ODI century by an Indian player was scored by the Kapil Dev in the 1983 World Cup against Zimbabwe. Kapil Dev made 175 not out in that match and India defeated Zimbabwe.

This story is based on the list of international centuries by the Rohit Sharma in all formats of cricket.

List of centuries by the Rohit Sharma in the ODIs;

Runs

Opponent

Result (India)

1. 114

Zimbabwe

Lost

2. 101*

Sri Lanka

Won

3. 141*

Australia

Won

4. 209

Australia

Won

5. 264

Sri Lanka

Won

6. 138

Australia

Lost

7. 137

Bangladesh

Won

8.150

South Africa

Lost

9. 171*

Australia

Lost

10. 124

Australia

Lost

11. 123*

Bangladesh

Won

12. 124*

Sri Lanka

Won

13. 104

Sri Lanka

Won

14. 125

Australia

Won

15. 147

New Zealand

Won

16. 208*

Sri Lanka

Won

17. 115

South Africa

Won

18. 137*

England

Won

19.  111*

Pakistan

Won

20. 152*

West Indies

Won

21. 162

West Indies

Won

22. 133

Australia

Lost

23. 122*

South Africa

Won

24. 140

Pakistan

Won

25. 102

England

Lost

26. 104

Bangladesh

Won

27. 103

Sri Lanka

Win

28.  159

West Indies

Win

                                                                   Centuries in the Test Matches

1. 177

West Indies

won

2. 111*

West Indies

won

3. 102*

Sri Lanka

 

Won

4. 176

South Africa

Won

5. 127

South Africa

Won

6. 212

South Africa

Won

                                                          Centuries in the T-20 (International)

11. 106

South Africa

Lost

22. 118

Sri Lanka

Won

33. 100*

England

Won

44. 111*

West Indies

Won

In total 38 international centuries of the Rohit Sharma; India has lost just 8 games and won 25 games. Sri Lanka is the only team against which Rohit Sharma has scored 2 double centuries in the ODIs.

Some interesting records of the Rohit Sharma are as follows;

1. The highest score of 264 in the ODIs is scored by the Rohit Sharma.

2. He is the third-highest century Scorer Indian in the ODIs after the Sachin and Virat Kohli. Sachin and Kohli have scored 49 and 43 centuries respectively in the ODIs.

3. He is the only batsmen in the 12thedition of the Cricket World Cup who has scored 5 centuries.

4. Rohit Sharma became the sixth Indian to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.

In conclusion, it can be said that Rohit Sharma is getting popular at the international level very rapidly which would increase pressure on his shoulder to do better and better after every match.

