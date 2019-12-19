Rohit Sharma: Complete list of International Centuries

Currently, Rohit Sharma is at the second rank in the ICC ODI ranking just behind the Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma has scored 28 centuries in the ODIs behind the Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Today, against Sri Lanka in ICC world cup Rohit Sharma has made history and created the 5th century in this world cup and has become the only batsman to create most century records in any world cup tournament.

Rohit Sharma: Records in International Cricket

Worth to mention that overall 38 Indian players have scored at least one century in the ODIs. The first ODI century by an Indian player was scored by the Kapil Dev in the 1983 World Cup against Zimbabwe. Kapil Dev made 175 not out in that match and India defeated Zimbabwe.

This story is based on the list of international centuries by the Rohit Sharma in all formats of cricket.

List of centuries by the Rohit Sharma in the ODIs;

Runs Opponent Result (India) 1. 114 Zimbabwe Lost 2. 101* Sri Lanka Won 3. 141* Australia Won 4. 209 Australia Won 5. 264 Sri Lanka Won 6. 138 Australia Lost 7. 137 Bangladesh Won 8.150 South Africa Lost 9. 171* Australia Lost 10. 124 Australia Lost 11. 123* Bangladesh Won 12. 124* Sri Lanka Won 13. 104 Sri Lanka Won 14. 125 Australia Won 15. 147 New Zealand Won 16. 208* Sri Lanka Won 17. 115 South Africa Won 18. 137* England Won 19. 111* Pakistan Won 20. 152* West Indies Won 21. 162 West Indies Won 22. 133 Australia Lost 23. 122* South Africa Won 24. 140 Pakistan Won 25. 102 England Lost 26. 104 Bangladesh Won 27. 103 Sri Lanka Win 28. 159 West Indies Win Centuries in the Test Matches 1. 177 West Indies won 2. 111* West Indies won 3. 102* Sri Lanka Won 4. 176 South Africa Won 5. 127 South Africa Won 6. 212 South Africa Won Centuries in the T-20 (International) 11. 106 South Africa Lost 22. 118 Sri Lanka Won 33. 100* England Won 44. 111* West Indies Won

In total 38 international centuries of the Rohit Sharma; India has lost just 8 games and won 25 games. Sri Lanka is the only team against which Rohit Sharma has scored 2 double centuries in the ODIs.

Some interesting records of the Rohit Sharma are as follows;

1. The highest score of 264 in the ODIs is scored by the Rohit Sharma.

2. He is the third-highest century Scorer Indian in the ODIs after the Sachin and Virat Kohli. Sachin and Kohli have scored 49 and 43 centuries respectively in the ODIs.

3. He is the only batsmen in the 12thedition of the Cricket World Cup who has scored 5 centuries.

4. Rohit Sharma became the sixth Indian to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.

In conclusion, it can be said that Rohit Sharma is getting popular at the international level very rapidly which would increase pressure on his shoulder to do better and better after every match.

