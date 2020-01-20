Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli batting Comparison

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the best ODI players of the present era.people always compare these two batsmen and eager to know that who is batter in terms of the number of centuries, runs and other stats.

In this article, we have published the comparative analysis of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in all the three formats of international cricket.

Comparison of Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli on different statistics is;

Parameter Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli in ODI Age 32 years 31 years ODI Debut Jun 23, 2007 Aug 18, 2008 ODI Matches 224 245 ODI Runs 9115 11792 ODI Double Centuries 3 0 ODI Centuries 29 43 ODI Half Centuries 43 57 ODI Highest Score 264 183 ODI Average 49.27 59.86 ODI Sixes 244 121 ICC ODI Ranking 2 1 Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli inTest matches Test Match Debut Nov 06, 2013 Jun 20, 2011 Test Matches 32 84 Test Match Runs 2141 7202 Test Match Double Centuries 1 7 Test Match Centuries 6 27 Test Match Half Centuries 10 22 Test Match Highest Score 212 254 Test Match Average 46.54 54.98 Test Match Sixes 52 22 ICC Test Match Ranking 14 1 Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli inT20I Matches T20I Debut Sept. 19, 2007 Jun 12, 2010 T20I Matches Played 104 77 T20I Runs 2633 2689 T20I Double Centuries 0 0 T20I Centuries 4 0 T20I Half Centuries 19 24 T20I highest score 118 94 T20I Average 32.11 52.73 T20I Sixes 120 74 ICC T20 Ranking 13 9

So the above table displays that in T20I matches, Virat Kohli is still waiting for his first century while Rohit Sharma has scored 4 centuries in this format.

Comparison of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Points

1. Virat Kohli is far better than Rohit Sharma in terms of average in all the three formats.

2. Virat Kohli has better records in test matches than Rohit Sharma. Kohli has scored 7 double centuries while Rohit could manage to score just one double century in test matches.

3. In terms of T20I matches also Virat Kohli is in a better position because Virat has played just 77, T20I matches and scored 2689 runs. While Rohit Sharma has played 114 T20I matches to score 2633 runs in this format.

4. Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli ODI comparison: This comparison proves that Kohli is a better batsman in terms of total ODI runs, number of centuries, half-centuries and average.

5. The consistency in the performance of a player is the key factor to decide the greatness. As we have observed that Virat Kohli has finished the match on many occasions and remained not in 39 innings.

6. Virat Kohli has scored 14 centuries and 14 half-centuries more than Rohit Sharma in the ODI format.

Hence the above statistical comparison between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has proven that Virat Kohli is a better player than Rohit Sharma in all three cricket formats. But this can’t be denied that Rohit Sharma is one of the strongest competitors of the Virat Kohli.

