Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli batting Comparison

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the two best players of the ODI in the current era. Everybody wants to know who is a better batsman, Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli? In this article, we have compared these both batsmen on the basis of their performance in the ODI, Test and T20 format. 
Jan 20, 2020 18:26 IST
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the best ODI players of the present era.people always compare these two batsmen and eager to know that who is batter in terms of the number of centuries, runs and other stats.

In this article, we have published the comparative analysis of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in all the three formats of international cricket.

Comparison of Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli on different statistics is;

Parameter

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli in ODI

Age

32 years

31 years

ODI Debut

Jun 23, 2007

Aug 18, 2008

ODI Matches

224

245

ODI Runs

9115

11792

ODI Double Centuries

3

0

ODI Centuries

29

43

ODI Half Centuries

43

57

ODI Highest Score

264

183

ODI Average

49.27

59.86

ODI Sixes

244

121

ICC ODI Ranking

2

1

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli inTest matches

Test Match Debut

Nov 06, 2013

Jun 20, 2011

Test Matches

32

84

Test Match Runs

2141

7202

Test Match Double Centuries

1

7

Test Match Centuries

6

27

Test Match Half Centuries

10

22

Test Match Highest Score

212

254

Test Match Average

46.54

54.98

Test Match Sixes

52

22

ICC Test Match Ranking

14

1

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli inT20I Matches

T20I Debut

Sept. 19, 2007

Jun 12, 2010

T20I Matches Played

104

77

T20I Runs

2633

2689

T20I Double Centuries

0

0

T20I Centuries

4

0

T20I Half Centuries

19

24

T20I highest score

118

94

T20I Average

32.11

52.73

T20I Sixes

120

74

ICC T20 Ranking

13

9

So the above table displays that in T20I matches, Virat Kohli is still waiting for his first century while Rohit Sharma has scored 4 centuries in this format. 

Comparison of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Points

1. Virat Kohli is far better than Rohit Sharma in terms of average in all the three formats. 

ROHI-KOHLI

2. Virat Kohli has better records in test matches than Rohit Sharma. Kohli has scored 7 double centuries while Rohit could manage to score just one double century in test matches.

3. In terms of T20I matches also Virat Kohli is in a better position because Virat has played just 77, T20I matches and scored 2689 runs. While Rohit Sharma has played 114 T20I matches to score 2633 runs in this format.

4. Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli ODI comparison: This comparison proves that Kohli is a better batsman in terms of total ODI runs, number of centuries, half-centuries and average. 

5. The consistency in the performance of a player is the key factor to decide the greatness. As we have observed that Virat Kohli has finished the match on many occasions and remained not in 39 innings.

6. Virat Kohli has scored 14 centuries and 14 half-centuries more than Rohit Sharma in the ODI format.

Hence the above statistical comparison between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has proven that Virat Kohli is a better player than Rohit Sharma in all three cricket formats. But this can’t be denied that Rohit Sharma is one of the strongest competitors of the Virat Kohli.

 

