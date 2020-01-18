The first One-day International match was played between Australia and England on 5 January 1971. Since then the first 400+ plus was scored by the Australian team in 2006. As on January 2020, 21 scores have been chalked out in the ODI cricket by 6 teams. In this article, we have published the list of all 400+ ODI scores.

List of all 400+ Team scores in the ODI matches;

Score Team (Time) Opponent 434/4 Australia (2005–06) South Africa 438/9 South Africa (2005–06) Australia 443/9 Sri Lanka (2006) Netherlands 418/5 South Africa (2006–07) Zimbabwe 413/5 India (2007) Bermuda 402/2 New Zealand (2008) Ireland 414/7 India (2009–10) Sri Lanka 411/8 Sri Lanka (2009–10) India 401/3 India (2009–10) South Africa 418/5 India (2011–12) West Indies 404/5 India (2014–15) Sri Lanka 439/2 South Africa (2014–15) West Indies 408/5 South Africa (2014–15) West Indies 411/4 South Africa (2014–15) Ireland 417/6 Australia (2014–15) Afghanistan 408/9 England (2015) New Zealand 438/4 South Africa (2015–16) India 444/3 England (2016) Pakistan 481/6 England (2018) Australia 418/6 England (2018–19) West Indies 421 West Indies(2019) New Zealand

Indian team’s highest score in ODI

The first 400+ score of the Indian team was against Bermuda in world cup 2007. Indian team scored 413/5 with the help of 114 runs by Sehwag, 89 by Sourav Ganguly and 83 runs by Yuvraj Singh.

The highest score of the Indian team in ODI is 418/5. The Indian team had scored these runs with the help of a double century by Virender Sehwag. He scored his career-best 219 runs in this match played at Indore on Dec 8, 2011.

Some interesting records about 400+ score;

1. Till date, 6 teams have scored 400+ run mark in ODIs on 21 occasions.

2. South Africa is the only team that has scored 400+ runs in ODIs 6 times and winning all matches.

3. The Indian team has scored 400+ runs on five occasions and won all matches.

4. England team has scored 400+ runs on five occasions and won all matches.

5. Australian and Sri Lanka team have scored 400+ on just 2 occasions, losing one and winning one.

6. New Zealand & West Indies are the other two teams that also have scored 400+ score one time each.

So this was the complete list of all 400+ scores in the ODI matches. I hope the Indian team will supercede South Africa and register the most number of 400 plus scores in the ODI cricket.

