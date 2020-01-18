List of all 400+ Team scores in the ODI matches
The first One-day International match was played between Australia and England on 5 January 1971. Since then the first 400+ plus was scored by the Australian team in 2006. As on January 2020, 21 scores have been chalked out in the ODI cricket by 6 teams. In this article, we have published the list of all 400+ ODI scores.
|
Score
|
Team (Time)
|
Opponent
|
434/4
|
Australia (2005–06)
|
South Africa
|
438/9
|
South Africa (2005–06)
|
Australia
|
443/9
|
Sri Lanka (2006)
|
Netherlands
|
418/5
|
South Africa (2006–07)
|
Zimbabwe
|
413/5
|
India (2007)
|
Bermuda
|
402/2
|
New Zealand (2008)
|
Ireland
|
414/7
|
India (2009–10)
|
Sri Lanka
|
411/8
|
Sri Lanka (2009–10)
|
India
|
401/3
|
India (2009–10)
|
South Africa
|
418/5
|
India (2011–12)
|
West Indies
|
404/5
|
India (2014–15)
|
Sri Lanka
|
439/2
|
South Africa (2014–15)
|
West Indies
|
408/5
|
South Africa (2014–15)
|
West Indies
|
411/4
|
South Africa (2014–15)
|
Ireland
|
417/6
|
Australia (2014–15)
|
Afghanistan
|
408/9
|
England (2015)
|
New Zealand
|
438/4
|
South Africa (2015–16)
|
India
|
444/3
|
England (2016)
|
Pakistan
|
481/6
|
England (2018)
|
Australia
|
418/6
|
England (2018–19)
|
West Indies
|
421
|
West Indies(2019)
|
New Zealand
Indian team’s highest score in ODI
The first 400+ score of the Indian team was against Bermuda in world cup 2007. Indian team scored 413/5 with the help of 114 runs by Sehwag, 89 by Sourav Ganguly and 83 runs by Yuvraj Singh.
The highest score of the Indian team in ODI is 418/5. The Indian team had scored these runs with the help of a double century by Virender Sehwag. He scored his career-best 219 runs in this match played at Indore on Dec 8, 2011.
Some interesting records about 400+ score;
1. Till date, 6 teams have scored 400+ run mark in ODIs on 21 occasions.
2. South Africa is the only team that has scored 400+ runs in ODIs 6 times and winning all matches.
3. The Indian team has scored 400+ runs on five occasions and won all matches.
4. England team has scored 400+ runs on five occasions and won all matches.
5. Australian and Sri Lanka team have scored 400+ on just 2 occasions, losing one and winning one.
6. New Zealand & West Indies are the other two teams that also have scored 400+ score one time each.
So this was the complete list of all 400+ scores in the ODI matches. I hope the Indian team will supercede South Africa and register the most number of 400 plus scores in the ODI cricket.
