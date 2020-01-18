Search

List of all 400+ Team scores in the ODI matches

The very first 400+ score of ODI cricket was scored by Australia on 12th March 2006 against South Africa. Since then 21 scores of more than 400 have been scored by 6 teams. South Africa is the only team that has scored 400+ runs on six occasions and won all the matches. The  Indian team has scored 400+ score 5 occasions.
Jan 18, 2020 16:54 IST
Indian Team
The first One-day International match was played between Australia and England on 5 January 1971. Since then the first 400+ plus was scored by the Australian team in 2006. As on January 2020, 21 scores have been chalked out in the ODI cricket by 6 teams. In this article, we have published the list of all 400+ ODI scores.

List of double Centuries in ODI Cricket

List of all 400+ Team scores in the ODI matches;

Score

Team (Time)

Opponent

434/4  

Australia (2005–06)

South Africa

438/9  

South Africa (2005–06)

Australia

443/9

Sri Lanka (2006)

Netherlands

418/5  

South Africa (2006–07)

Zimbabwe

413/5  

India (2007)

Bermuda

402/2  

New Zealand (2008)

Ireland

414/7  

India (2009–10)

Sri Lanka

411/8  

Sri Lanka (2009–10)

India

401/3  

India (2009–10)

South Africa

418/5

India (2011–12)

West Indies

404/5  

India (2014–15)

Sri Lanka

439/2  

South Africa (2014–15)

West Indies

408/5  

South Africa (2014–15)

West Indies

411/4  

South Africa (2014–15)

Ireland

417/6  

Australia  (2014–15)

Afghanistan

408/9  

England (2015)

New Zealand

438/4  

South Africa (2015–16)

India

444/3  

England (2016)

Pakistan

481/6  

England (2018)

Australia

418/6

England  (2018–19)

West Indies

421  

West Indies(2019)

New Zealand

Indian team’s highest score in ODI

The first 400+ score of the Indian team was against Bermuda in world cup 2007. Indian team scored 413/5 with the help of 114 runs by Sehwag, 89 by Sourav Ganguly and 83 runs by Yuvraj Singh.

The highest score of the Indian team in ODI is 418/5. The Indian team had scored these runs with the help of a double century by Virender Sehwag. He scored his career-best 219 runs in this match played at Indore on Dec 8, 2011.

Some interesting records about 400+ score;

1. Till date, 6 teams have scored 400+ run mark in ODIs on 21 occasions.

2. South Africa is the only team that has scored 400+ runs in ODIs 6 times and winning all matches.

3. The Indian team has scored 400+ runs on five occasions and won all matches.

4. England team has scored 400+ runs on five occasions and won all matches.

5. Australian and Sri Lanka team have scored 400+ on just 2 occasions, losing one and winning one.

6. New Zealand & West Indies are the other two teams that also have scored 400+ score one time each.

So this was the complete list of all 400+ scores in the ODI matches. I hope the Indian team will supercede South Africa and register the most number of 400 plus scores in the ODI cricket.

