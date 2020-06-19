List of Triple Centuries in Test Cricket: Current GK

As on October 2019; there are 12 test playing nations in the world. Ireland is the 12th test match playing nation which got this status on 11 May 2018 while Afghanistan was the 11th country which got test status on 14 June 2018.

Out of 12 test playing nations only 8 have scored a triple century in test matches while no player from Ireland, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe has ever scored 300 runs.

David Warner (Australia) became the latest triple century scorer in test cricket. Warner achieved this feat on 30 November 2019 against Pakistan. He scored 335* and became the 31st triple century scorer in the World.

Brian Lara and Chris Gayle (West Indies), Donald Bradman (Australia), and Virender Sehwag (India) are the only batsmen to scored 300 plus score more than once in the test matches.

The highest score (400) in the test match is scored by the great Brian Lara. Lara is also the only player who had scored 350 plus two times.

The quickest Test triple-century in terms of time (4 hours 48 minutes) was scored by the Wally Hammond in 1932–33.

The fastest triple century in terms of balls (278-balls) was scored by the Virender Sehwag against South Africa in Chennai in 2008. The most triple centuries from one country is seven, by Australia.

List of Triple Centuries in Test Cricket

Batsman Runs Date 1. David Warner 335* 30 November 2019 2. Karun Nair (India) 303* 19 December 2016 3. Azhar Ali (Pakistan) 302 13 October 2016 4. Brendon McCullum ( New Zealand) 302 18 February 2014 5. Kumar Sangakkara ( Sri Lanka) 319 5 February 2014 6. Hashim Amla (South Africa) 311* 19 July 2012 7. Michael Clarke (Australia) 329* 3 January 2012 8. Chris Gayle ( West Indies) 333 15 November 2010 9. Younis Khan (Pakistan) 313 21 February 2009 10. Virender Sehwag ( India) 319 26 March 2008 11. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) 374 27 July 2006 12. Chris Gayle ( West Indies) 317 29 April 2005 13. Brian Lara (West Indies) 400* 10 April 2004 14. Virender Sehwag ( India) 309 28 March 2004 15. Matthew Hayden ( Australia) 380 9 October 2003 16. Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) 329 1 May 2002 17. Mark Taylor ( Australia) 334* 15 October 1998 18. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) 340 2 August 1997 19. Brian Lara (West Indies) 375 16 April 1994 20. Graham Gooch (England) 333 26 July 1990 21. Lawrence Rowe (West Indies) 302 6 March 1974 22. Bob Cowper (Australia) 307 11 February 1966 23. John Edrich (England) 310* 8 July 1965 24. Bob Simpson (Australia) 311 23 July 1964 25. Garfield Sobers (West Indies) 365* 26 February 1958 26. Hanif Mohammad (Pakistan) 337 17 January 1958 27. Len Hutton ( England) 364 20 August 1938 28. Donald Bradman (Australia) 304 20 July 1934 29. Wally Hammond (England) 336* 31 March 1933 30. Donald Bradman (Australia) 334 11 July 1930 31. Andy Sandham ( England) 325 3 April 1930

Hanif Mohammad (337) of Pakistan and Brendon McCullum (302) of New Zealand are the only two players who have scored triple centuries in the second innings of the test matches while rest 29 centuries in test matches are scored in the first inning of the test match.

There are 8 triple centuries are scored by the Australian players while 6 by the West Indies players and 5 by the England and Wales players. There are 2 Indian players who have scored 3 triple test centuries so far.