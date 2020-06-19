Study at Home
Search

List of Triple Centuries in Test Cricket: Current GK

The first triple century in a Test match was scored by Andy Sandham (England) against the West Indies in 1930. As of now, 31 triple centuries in the test matches have been scored by the 27 different batsmen cricketers.
Jun 19, 2020 17:43 IST
facebook Iconfacebook Iconfacebook Icon
Triple Centuries in Test Cricket
Triple Centuries in Test Cricket

As on October 2019; there are 12 test playing nations in the world. Ireland is the 12th test match playing nation which got this status on 11 May 2018 while Afghanistan was the 11th country which got test status on 14 June 2018.

Out of 12 test playing nations only 8 have scored a triple century in test matches while no player from Ireland, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe has ever scored 300 runs.

David Warner (Australia) became the latest triple century scorer in test cricket. Warner achieved this feat on 30 November 2019 against Pakistan. He scored 335* and became the 31st triple century scorer in the World.

Brian Lara and Chris Gayle (West Indies), Donald Bradman (Australia), and Virender Sehwag (India) are the only batsmen to scored 300 plus score more than once in the test matches.

The highest score (400) in the test match is scored by the great Brian Lara. Lara is also the only player who had scored 350 plus two times.

The quickest Test triple-century in terms of time (4 hours 48 minutes) was scored by the Wally Hammond in 1932–33. 

The fastest triple century in terms of balls (278-balls) was scored by the Virender Sehwag against South Africa in Chennai in 2008. The most triple centuries from one country is seven, by Australia.

List of Triple Centuries in Test Cricket

Batsman

Runs

Date

1. David Warner

335*

30 November 2019
2. Karun Nair (India)

303*

19 December 2016

3. Azhar Ali (Pakistan)

302

13 October 2016

4. Brendon McCullum ( New Zealand)

302      

18 February 2014

5. Kumar Sangakkara (  Sri Lanka)

319

5 February 2014

6. Hashim Amla (South Africa)

311*

19 July 2012

7. Michael Clarke (Australia)

329*

3 January 2012

8. Chris Gayle ( West Indies)

333

15 November 2010

9. Younis Khan (Pakistan)

313

21 February 2009

10. Virender Sehwag ( India)

319

26 March 2008

11. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

374

27 July 2006

12. Chris Gayle ( West Indies)

317

29 April 2005

13. Brian Lara (West Indies)

400* 

10 April 2004

14. Virender Sehwag ( India)

309      

28 March 2004

15. Matthew Hayden (  Australia)

380 

9 October 2003

16. Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan)

329

1 May 2002

17. Mark Taylor ( Australia)

334*     

15 October 1998

18. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

340      

2 August 1997

19. Brian Lara (West Indies)

375 

16 April 1994

20. Graham Gooch (England)

333

26 July 1990

21. Lawrence Rowe (West Indies)

302

6 March 1974

22. Bob Cowper (Australia)

307

11 February 1966

23. John Edrich (England)

310*

8 July 1965

24. Bob Simpson (Australia)

311

23 July 1964

25. Garfield Sobers (West Indies)

365* 

26 February 1958

26. Hanif Mohammad (Pakistan)

337    

17 January 1958

27. Len Hutton ( England)

364 

20 August 1938

28. Donald Bradman (Australia)

304

20 July 1934

29. Wally Hammond (England)

336* 

31 March 1933

30. Donald Bradman (Australia)

334 

11 July 1930

31. Andy Sandham (  England)

325 

3 April 1930

Hanif Mohammad (337) of Pakistan and Brendon McCullum (302) of New Zealand are the only two players who have scored triple centuries in the second innings of the test matches while rest 29 centuries in test matches are scored in the first inning of the test match.

There are 8 triple centuries are scored by the Australian players while 6 by the West Indies players and 5 by the England and Wales players. There are 2 Indian players who have scored 3 triple test centuries so far.

List of Top 20 Players with most Centuries in International Cricket

List of Man of the Match and Man of the Tournament Winners in the ICC Cricket World Cup

 

Related Categories