List of Triple Centuries in Test Cricket: Current GK
As on October 2019; there are 12 test playing nations in the world. Ireland is the 12th test match playing nation which got this status on 11 May 2018 while Afghanistan was the 11th country which got test status on 14 June 2018.
Out of 12 test playing nations only 8 have scored a triple century in test matches while no player from Ireland, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe has ever scored 300 runs.
David Warner (Australia) became the latest triple century scorer in test cricket. Warner achieved this feat on 30 November 2019 against Pakistan. He scored 335* and became the 31st triple century scorer in the World.
Brian Lara and Chris Gayle (West Indies), Donald Bradman (Australia), and Virender Sehwag (India) are the only batsmen to scored 300 plus score more than once in the test matches.
The highest score (400) in the test match is scored by the great Brian Lara. Lara is also the only player who had scored 350 plus two times.
The quickest Test triple-century in terms of time (4 hours 48 minutes) was scored by the Wally Hammond in 1932–33.
The fastest triple century in terms of balls (278-balls) was scored by the Virender Sehwag against South Africa in Chennai in 2008. The most triple centuries from one country is seven, by Australia.
List of Triple Centuries in Test Cricket
|
Batsman
|
Runs
|
Date
|1. David Warner
|
335*
|
30 November 2019
|2. Karun Nair (India)
|
303*
|
19 December 2016
|
3. Azhar Ali (Pakistan)
|
302
|
13 October 2016
|
4. Brendon McCullum ( New Zealand)
|
302
|
18 February 2014
|
5. Kumar Sangakkara ( Sri Lanka)
|
319
|
5 February 2014
|
6. Hashim Amla (South Africa)
|
311*
|
19 July 2012
|
7. Michael Clarke (Australia)
|
329*
|
3 January 2012
|
8. Chris Gayle ( West Indies)
|
333
|
15 November 2010
|
9. Younis Khan (Pakistan)
|
313
|
21 February 2009
|
10. Virender Sehwag ( India)
|
319
|
26 March 2008
|
11. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)
|
374
|
27 July 2006
|
12. Chris Gayle ( West Indies)
|
317
|
29 April 2005
|
13. Brian Lara (West Indies)
|
400*
|
10 April 2004
|
14. Virender Sehwag ( India)
|
309
|
28 March 2004
|
15. Matthew Hayden ( Australia)
|
380
|
9 October 2003
|
16. Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan)
|
329
|
1 May 2002
|
17. Mark Taylor ( Australia)
|
334*
|
15 October 1998
|
18. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)
|
340
|
2 August 1997
|
19. Brian Lara (West Indies)
|
375
|
16 April 1994
|
20. Graham Gooch (England)
|
333
|
26 July 1990
|
21. Lawrence Rowe (West Indies)
|
302
|
6 March 1974
|
22. Bob Cowper (Australia)
|
307
|
11 February 1966
|
23. John Edrich (England)
|
310*
|
8 July 1965
|
24. Bob Simpson (Australia)
|
311
|
23 July 1964
|
25. Garfield Sobers (West Indies)
|
365*
|
26 February 1958
|
26. Hanif Mohammad (Pakistan)
|
337
|
17 January 1958
|
27. Len Hutton ( England)
|
364
|
20 August 1938
|
28. Donald Bradman (Australia)
|
304
|
20 July 1934
|
29. Wally Hammond (England)
|
336*
|
31 March 1933
|
30. Donald Bradman (Australia)
|
334
|
11 July 1930
|
31. Andy Sandham ( England)
|
325
|
3 April 1930
Hanif Mohammad (337) of Pakistan and Brendon McCullum (302) of New Zealand are the only two players who have scored triple centuries in the second innings of the test matches while rest 29 centuries in test matches are scored in the first inning of the test match.
There are 8 triple centuries are scored by the Australian players while 6 by the West Indies players and 5 by the England and Wales players. There are 2 Indian players who have scored 3 triple test centuries so far.
List of Top 20 Players with most Centuries in International Cricket
List of Man of the Match and Man of the Tournament Winners in the ICC Cricket World Cup