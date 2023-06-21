List of Players With Most Wickets in Test Cricket

Test cricket is the traditional playing format of the beloved sport and continues to attract fans even today. A typical test match consists of two innings for each team and lasts up to five days. Test matches are slower and quite uneventful for the majority of fans, especially the younger ones. However, it’s how cricket was originally played, and retains the classic rules of the “gentleman’s game.”

The nature of test games is vastly different than One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20. It’s played with the red ball and prioritises high-level playing over pure entertainment. You’ll never see slip fielding in T20 games, but it’s a necessity in test matches as wickets are the main focus of the bowling side.

The field placement and pitches also favour the bowlers, and we see 8, 9 and ten-wicket hauls in single innings. Today, we cover the list of players with the most wickets in test cricket. Muthiah Muralidaran, Shane Warne and James Anderson are the top 3 highest-wicket takers in test cricket.

Most Wickets in Test Cricket

#1 Muthiah Muralidaran

Muttiah-Muralitharan.jpg (2300×1378)

Muthiah Muralidaran is a name that used to strike fear into batsmen’s hearts back in the day. The Sri Lankan off-spinner is the top wicket-taker in test cricket. Muralidaran has amassed 800 wickets over two decades of playing and 230 innings. His best figures of 9/51 are the second best in the test, and he holds a net average of 22.72 and an economy of 2.47. Muralidaran is the leading wicket-taker in ODI as well.

#2 Shane Warne

360948.square.jpg (480×480)

Australia’s Shane Warne is considered the greatest cricket bowler of all time and is often compared with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Don Bradman. He played right-arm leg spin and revolutionised the bowling style during his career. Warne also bowled the Ball of the Century in 1993. He is the second most successful wicket-taker in test cricket but is often regarded as the best bowler across all cricket formats.

#3 James Anderson

308071.jpg (1200×834)

England’s James Anderson is a veteran test bowler and is a master of swing. He’s considered one of the greatest swing bowlers in cricket. Anderson has amassed 686 wickets over 335 innings. He has been playing since 2003 and is ranked the top test bowler as of 2023. He is the only fast bowler to take 600 or more wickets and has played the second most test matches after Sachin Tendulkar.

Highest Wicket Taker in Test Cricket

Rank

Player

Wickets

Match

Innings

Best Innings Figure

Best Match Figure

Span

1

Muthiah Muralidaran (SL)

800

133

230

9/51

16/220

1992-2010

2

Shane Warne (AUS)

708

145

273

8/71

12/128

1992-2007

3

James Anderson (ENG)

686

180*

335

7/42

11/71

2003-2023

4

Anil Kumble (IND)

619

132

236

10/74

14/149

1990-2008

5

Stuart Broad (ENG)

587

163*

301

8/15

11/121

2007-2023

6

Glenn McGrath (AUS)

563

124

243

8/24

10/27

1993-2007

7

Courtney Walsh (WI)

519

132

242

7/37

13/55

1984-2001

8

Nathan Lyon (AUS)

495

121*

227

8/50

13/154

2011-2023

9

Ravichandran Ashwin (IND)

474

92

174

7/59

13/140

2011-2023

10

Dale Steyn (SA)

439

93

171

7/51

11/60

2004-2019

11

Kapil Dev (IND)

434

131

227

9/83

11/146

1978-1994

12

Rangana Herath (SL)

433

93

170

9/127

14/184

1999-2018

13

Richard Hadlee (NZ)

431

86

150

9/52

15/123

1973-1990

14

Shaun Pollock (SA)

421

108

202

7/87

10/147

1995-2008

15

Harbhajan Singh (IND)

417

103

190

8/84

15/217

1998-2015

16

Wasim Akram (PAK)

414

104

181

7/119

11/110

1985-2002

17

Curtly Ambrose (WI)

405

98

179

8/45

11/84

1988-2000

18

Makhaya Ntini (SA)

390

101

190

7/37

13/132

1998-2009

19

Ian Botham (ENG)

383

102

168

8/34

13/106

1977-1992

20

Malcolm Marshall (WI)

376

81

151

7/22

11/89

1978-1991

21

Waqar Younis (PAK)

373

87

154

7/76

13/135

1989-2003

22

Tim Southee (NZ)

370

94

178

7/64

10/108

2008-2023

23

Imran Khan (PAK)

362

88

142

8/58

14/116

1971-1992

24

Daniel Vettori (NZ)

362

113

187

7/87

12/149

1997-2014

25

Dennis Lillee (AUS)

355

70

132

7/83

11/123

1971-1984

26

Chaminda Vaas (SL)

355

111

194

7/71

14/191

1994-2009

27

Allan Donald (SA)

330

72

129

8/71

12/139

1992-2002

28

Bob Willis (ENG)

325

90

165

8/43

9/92

1971-1984

29

Trent Boult (NZ)

317

78

149

6/30

10/80

2011-2022

30

Mitchell Johnson (AUS)

313

73

140

8/61

12/127

2007-2015

31

Ishant Sharma (IND)

311

105

188

7/74

10/108

2007-2021

32

Zaheer Khan (IND)

311

92

165

7/87

10/149

2000-2014

33

Mitchell Starc (AUS)

310

78

149

6/50

11/94

2011-2023

34

Brett Lee (AUS)

310

76

150

5/30

9/171

1999-2008

35

Morne Morkel (SA)

309

86

160

6/23

9/110

2006-2018

36

Lance Gibbs (WI)

309

79

148

8/38

11/157

1958-1976

37

Fred Trueman (ENG)

307

67

127

8/31

12/119

1952-1965

38

Derek Underwood (ENG)

297

86

151

8/51

13/71

1966-1982

39

Jacques Kallis (SA)

292

166

272

6/54

9/92

1995-2013

40

Craig McDermott (AUS)

291

71

124

8/97

11/157

1984-1996

41

Kagiso Rabada (SA)

280

60

108

7/112

13/144

2015-2023

42

Ravindra Jadeja (IND)

268

65

124

7/42

10/110

2012-2023

43

Bishan Bedi (IND)

266

67

118

7/98

10/194

1966-1979

44

Kemar Roach (WI)

261

77

140

6/48

10/146

2009-2023

45

Danish Kaneria (PAK)

261

61

112

7/77

12/94

2000-2010

46

Joel Garner (WI)

259

58

111

6/56

9/108

1977-1987

47

Jason Gillespie (AUS)

259

71

137

7/37

9/80

1996-2006

48

Neil Wagner (NZ)

258

63

120

7/39

9/73

2012-2023

49

Graeme Swann (ENG)

255

60

109

6/65

10/132

2008-2013

50

Brian Statham (ENG)

252

70

129

7/39

11/97

1951-1965

 

Next

