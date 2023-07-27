ICC WTC Points Table (2023-2025): Latest World Test Championship Standings and Ranking

The ICC World Test Championship (2023-2025) rages on as the thrilling third edition of the tournament for Test Cricket. Kicking off in June 2023 with The Ashes, an intense battle between England and Australia, this championship is set to conclude in June 2025 with the ultimate showdown at Lord's.

Over two years, the tournament features an impressive lineup of 68 matches across 27 series. The league stage promises high-octane action as teams clash to secure a spot in the final at Lord's, London. Each team is slated to engage in six series, divided evenly between home and away games, with each series comprising two to five Test matches. Throughout the championship, every participant will compete in a rigorous schedule of 12 to 22 matches, each extending over a challenging five-day period.

ICC WTC Points Table 2023

The tournament remains in its early stages, and Pakistan asserts its dominance, leading at the top with 12 points following their triumphant victory against West Indies. Their powerful performance in the first innings of the ongoing 2nd test match suggests they will likely maintain their position at the top.

India Standings in Current World Test Championship Standings

Even though India was leading at number 1 but the draw in the second test match against West Indies and Pakistan’s win against Sri Lanka put them in 2nd place.

Here is the current WTC Point Table:

TEAMS Matches Wins Losses Draw N/R Points Percentage Series Form Next PAKISTAN 1 1 0 0 0 12 100.00 W vs AUS INDIA 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67 D W vs SA AUSTRALIA 4 2 1 1 0 26 54.17 D L W W vs ENG ENGLAND 4 1 2 1 0 14 29.17 D W L L vs AUS WEST INDIES 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.67 D L vs AUS SRI LANKA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.00 L vs ENG BANGLADESH - - - - - - - - NEW ZEALAND - - - - - - - vs SA SOUTH AFRICA - - - - - - - vs IND

ICC WTC Match Schedule

On 17th August 2022, the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the 2023-2027 Future Tours Programme, outlining the series that would be integrated into the World Test Championship. In a departure from the full round-robin format, where all teams face each other equally, this cycle will see each team engaging in only six out of the other eight teams, as was the case in previous editions. The specific dates and locations for these series will be determined by the respective boards of the competing teams.

Team Scheduled Matches Not Scheduled To Play Against Total Home Away Australia 19 10 (5 vs India+ 3 vs Pakistan + 2 vs West Indies) 9 (5 vs England + 2 vs New Zeland+ 2 vs Sri Lanka) Bangladesh and South Africa Bangladesh 12 6 (2 vs Australia+ 2 vs South Africa + 2 vs Sri Lanka) 6 (2 vs India + 2 vs Pakistan + 2 vs West Indies) Australia and England England 22 11 (5 vs Australia + 3 vs Sri Lanka + 3 vs West Indies) 11 (5 vs India + 3 vs New Zealand + 3 vs Pakistan) Bangladesh and South Africa India 19 10 (2 vs Bangladesh + 5 vs England + 3 vs New Zealand) 9 (5 vs Australia + 2 vs Sout Africa+ 2 vs West Indies) Pakistan and Sri Lanka New Zealand 14 7 (2 vs Australia + 3 vs England + 2 vs South Africa) 7 (2 vs Bangladesh + 3 vs India + 2 vs Srilanka) Pakistan and West Indies Pakistan 14 7 (2 vs Bangladesh + 3 vs England + 2 vs West Indies) 7 (3 vs Australia + 2 vs South Africa + 2 vs Sri Lanka) India and New Zealand South Africa 12 6 (2 vs India + 2 vs Pakistan + 2 vs Sri Lanka) 6 (2 vs Bangladesh + 2 vs New Zealand + 2 vs West Indies) Australia and England Sri Lanka 13 6 (2 vs Australia + 2 vs New Zealand + 2 vs Pakistan) 7 (2 vs Bangladesh + 3 vs England + 2 vs South Africa) India and West Indies West Indies 13 6 (2 vs Bangladesh + 2 vs India + 2 vs South Africa) 7 (2 vs Australia + 3 vs England+ 2 vs Pakistan) New Zealand and Sri Lanka

ICC WTC Points Distribution

Each team will compete in six series, with each series contributing 120 points, distributed based on the number of matches in that series. For instance, a two-match series will award 60 points for each Test, while a three-match series will grant 40 points per Test match. A tie will result in earning 50% of the available points, while a draw follows a 3:1 points ratio.

Points available per match Percentage of points* Win 12 100 Tie 6 50 Draw 4 33.33 Loss 0 0

