ICC WTC Points Table (2023-2025): Latest World Test Championship Standings and Ranking

Over the span of two years, the tournament features an impressive lineup of 68 matches across 27 series. The league stage promises high-octane action as teams clash to secure a spot in the final at Lord's, London.
The ICC World Test Championship (2023-2025) rages on as the thrilling third edition of the tournament for Test Cricket. Kicking off in June 2023 with The Ashes, an intense battle between England and Australia, this championship is set to conclude in June 2025 with the ultimate showdown at Lord's.

Over two years, the tournament features an impressive lineup of 68 matches across 27 series. The league stage promises high-octane action as teams clash to secure a spot in the final at Lord's, London. Each team is slated to engage in six series, divided evenly between home and away games, with each series comprising two to five Test matches. Throughout the championship, every participant will compete in a rigorous schedule of 12 to 22 matches, each extending over a challenging five-day period.

The tournament remains in its early stages, and Pakistan asserts its dominance, leading at the top with 12 points following their triumphant victory against West Indies. Their powerful performance in the first innings of the ongoing 2nd test match suggests they will likely maintain their position at the top.

India Standings in Current World Test Championship Standings 

Even though India was leading at number 1 but the draw in the second test match against West Indies and Pakistan’s win against Sri Lanka put them in 2nd place.

Here is the current WTC Point Table:

TEAMS

Matches

Wins

Losses

Draw

N/R

Points

Percentage

Series Form

Next

PAKISTAN

1

1

0

0

0

12

100.00

W

vs AUS

INDIA

2

1

0

1

0

16

66.67

D

W

vs SA

AUSTRALIA

4

2

1

1

0

26

54.17

D

L

W

W

vs ENG

ENGLAND

4

1

2

1

0

14

29.17

D

W

L

L

vs AUS

WEST INDIES

2

0

1

1

0

4

16.67

D

L

vs AUS

SRI LANKA

1

0

1

0

0

0

0.00

L

vs ENG

BANGLADESH

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

  

-

NEW ZEALAND

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

  

vs SA

SOUTH AFRICA

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

  

vs IND

ICC WTC Match Schedule

On 17th August 2022, the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the 2023-2027 Future Tours Programme, outlining the series that would be integrated into the World Test Championship. In a departure from the full round-robin format, where all teams face each other equally, this cycle will see each team engaging in only six out of the other eight teams, as was the case in previous editions. The specific dates and locations for these series will be determined by the respective boards of the competing teams.

Team

Scheduled Matches

Not Scheduled To Play Against

Total

Home

Away

Australia

19

10 (5 vs India+ 3 vs Pakistan + 2 vs West Indies)

9 (5 vs England + 2 vs New Zeland+ 2 vs Sri Lanka)

Bangladesh and South Africa

Bangladesh

12

6 (2 vs Australia+ 2 vs South Africa + 2 vs Sri Lanka)

6 (2 vs India + 2 vs Pakistan + 2 vs West Indies)

Australia and England

England

22

11 (5 vs Australia + 3 vs Sri Lanka + 3 vs West Indies)

11 (5 vs India + 3 vs  New Zealand + 3 vs Pakistan)

Bangladesh and South Africa

India

19

10 (2 vs Bangladesh + 5 vs England + 3 vs New Zealand)

9 (5 vs Australia + 2 vs Sout Africa+ 2 vs West Indies)

Pakistan and Sri Lanka

New Zealand

14

7 (2 vs Australia + 3 vs England + 2 vs South Africa)

7 (2 vs Bangladesh + 3 vs India + 2 vs Srilanka)

Pakistan and West Indies

Pakistan

14

7 (2 vs Bangladesh + 3 vs England + 2 vs West Indies)

7 (3 vs Australia + 2 vs South Africa + 2 vs Sri Lanka)

India and New Zealand

South Africa

12

6 (2 vs India + 2 vs Pakistan + 2 vs Sri Lanka)

6 (2 vs Bangladesh + 2 vs New Zealand + 2 vs West Indies)

Australia and England

Sri Lanka

13

6 (2 vs Australia + 2 vs New Zealand + 2 vs Pakistan)

7 (2 vs Bangladesh + 3 vs England + 2 vs South Africa)

India and West Indies

West Indies

13

6 (2 vs Bangladesh + 2 vs India + 2 vs South Africa)

7 (2 vs Australia + 3 vs England+ 2 vs Pakistan)

New Zealand and Sri Lanka

ICC WTC Points Distribution

Each team will compete in six series, with each series contributing 120 points, distributed based on the number of matches in that series. For instance, a two-match series will award 60 points for each Test, while a three-match series will grant 40 points per Test match. A tie will result in earning 50% of the available points, while a draw follows a 3:1 points ratio.

 

Points available per match

Percentage of points*

Win

12

100

Tie

6

50

Draw

4

33.33

Loss

0

0

 

