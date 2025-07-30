Amazon Is Offering Free Online Tech Courses in 2025: Check Who Should Enroll and What’s Included?

Are you considering expanding your tech expertise at no cost? Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced six free online tech courses that will be available in 2025 for students and professionals, and to reskill or upskill in cloud computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and DevOps. Whether you're a student preparing for a career in technology or a working professional attempting to transition into a cloud, AI, or analytics position, these courses help cut through the noise to offer a formal blend of theory and hands-on experience. Plus, no experience is necessary! From interactive simulations to certification prep, AWS’s latest learning plans are an amazing way to gain access to the skills to advance your career, without costing you anything. With a few clicks, these valuable online tech courses can take you to a new place!
AWS Cloud Quest: Cloud Practitioner
This beginner-friendly course uses gamification to teach core concepts of cloud computing. Learners solve real-world cloud problems in a simulated environment, earning a digital badge upon completion. With a focus on AWS services like EC2, S3, and VPC, this course is ideal for students and professionals taking their first step into the cloud domain.
Best for: Beginners and career changers exploring cloud tech.
Machine Learning Learning Plan
This thorough curriculum is intended for data scientists or developers and covers working through model building, ML workflows, and security practices, with hands-on work using Amazon SageMaker centered around it. The course also prepares learners to sit for the AWS Certified Machine Learning – Specialty exam.
Recommended for: Serious ML/AI aspirants seeking credentials.
Data Analytics Learning Plan
Exact for developers, analysts, and data engineers, this course will unravel the process of designing scalable and secure analytics solutions and will ultimately help learners create insights from raw data using AWS tools with real-world use cases.
Best suited for: Students in data-focused fields and entry-level analysts.
DevOps Engineer Learning Plan
This course covers everything from CI/CD pipelines to infrastructure as code and deployment automation. It’s a must for developers and operations professionals transitioning into DevOps or looking to solidify their understanding of cloud-based development workflows.
Ideal for: Those aiming for or currently in DevOps roles.
Getting Started with DevOps on AWS
Short on time? This one-hour on-demand crash course explains the fundamentals of DevOps culture, best practices, and tools. Take a look at how AWS empowers teams to deploy secure applications faster, reduce time-to-market, and increase efficiencies in just one hour.
Perfect for: Curious learners with limited time.
Machine Learning Terminology and Process
This 1-hour introductory course makes machine learning (ML) easy to understand, without getting into the complicated math. It explains important terminology and defines how machine learning projects are structured. Overall, it's a good overview and a perfect introduction for someone new and a developer considering AI.
Best for: Developers curious about ML without a heavy technical background.
Why Should You Consider These Free AWS Courses?
As job markets continue to embrace technology, cloud, and AI skills have become a necessity in the job market. AWS's 2025 free learning plans provide not only awareness but also an interactive and certification-based learning experience for anyone with an internet connection. Regardless of whether you're starting your first career or supplementing your current career, there is no risk of engaging with these no-cost AWS courses that represent some of the fastest-growing technology sectors in the world.
