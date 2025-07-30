Amazon Is Offering Free Online Tech Courses in 2025: Check Who Should Enroll and What’s Included?

Are you considering expanding your tech expertise at no cost? Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced six free online tech courses that will be available in 2025 for students and professionals, and to reskill or upskill in cloud computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and DevOps. Whether you're a student preparing for a career in technology or a working professional attempting to transition into a cloud, AI, or analytics position, these courses help cut through the noise to offer a formal blend of theory and hands-on experience. Plus, no experience is necessary! From interactive simulations to certification prep, AWS’s latest learning plans are an amazing way to gain access to the skills to advance your career, without costing you anything. With a few clicks, these valuable online tech courses can take you to a new place!

AWS Cloud Quest: Cloud Practitioner This beginner-friendly course uses gamification to teach core concepts of cloud computing. Learners solve real-world cloud problems in a simulated environment, earning a digital badge upon completion. With a focus on AWS services like EC2, S3, and VPC, this course is ideal for students and professionals taking their first step into the cloud domain. Best for: Beginners and career changers exploring cloud tech. Machine Learning Learning Plan This thorough curriculum is intended for data scientists or developers and covers working through model building, ML workflows, and security practices, with hands-on work using Amazon SageMaker centered around it. The course also prepares learners to sit for the AWS Certified Machine Learning – Specialty exam.

Recommended for: Serious ML/AI aspirants seeking credentials. Data Analytics Learning Plan Exact for developers, analysts, and data engineers, this course will unravel the process of designing scalable and secure analytics solutions and will ultimately help learners create insights from raw data using AWS tools with real-world use cases. Best suited for: Students in data-focused fields and entry-level analysts. DevOps Engineer Learning Plan This course covers everything from CI/CD pipelines to infrastructure as code and deployment automation. It’s a must for developers and operations professionals transitioning into DevOps or looking to solidify their understanding of cloud-based development workflows. Ideal for: Those aiming for or currently in DevOps roles. Getting Started with DevOps on AWS Short on time? This one-hour on-demand crash course explains the fundamentals of DevOps culture, best practices, and tools. Take a look at how AWS empowers teams to deploy secure applications faster, reduce time-to-market, and increase efficiencies in just one hour.