Solar energy is a clean source of energy that we get directly from the sun. It works by using special panels that are called solar panels. It captures sunlight and turns it into electricity. Do you know why solar energy is so special? The reason behind this is that solar energy is a renewable energy which means that it will never run out to create energy from the sun using solar panels, and also it doesn’t pollute the air like fossil fuels do. Whether it’s lighting up homes, powering businesses, or even charging electric vehicles, solar is becoming more affordable and accessible and is becoming very important in various uses. Due to easy accessibility, its demand is increasing every year. It works silently, needs little maintenance, and can be installed on rooftops, open fields, or even floating on water.

Solar energy continues to rise rapidly as a leading source of electricity across the world. Many countries are experiencing strong double-digit growth in their solar power capacity, driven by falling costs, policy support, and the global push for clean energy. As per the Energy Institute’s Statistical Review of World Energy 2025, there is a total of 1865490 solar power installations worldwide in 2024-25. Today’s in this article, we will explore the Top countries with the Most Solar Power Installed, with their annual growth rate. Rank Country Installed Solar (MW, 2024) Annual Growth Rate (2023–24) 1 China 887,930 45.6% 2 U.S. 177,470 27.5% 3 India 97,384 33.7% 4 Japan 91,610 2.8% 5 Germany 89,943 20.1% 6 Brazil 53,113 40.0% 7 Spain 38,587 20.9% 8 Australia 38,472 15.6% 9 Italy 36,013 22.7% 10 South Korea 26,645 13.4%

Data Source: Energy Institute’s Statistical Review of World Energy 2025 Brief overview of the Top Country With the Most Solar Power Installed 1. China – 887,930 MW (Growth: 45.6%) China remains the mega global leader in solar power installation. With nearly 888 gigawatts of installed capacity, it has outpaced the rest of the world by a huge margin. Installation of solar power in China is making an expansion through large-scale solar farms, massive government support, and a strong push for clean energy. In 2024, China has installed more solar than the entire capacity of most countries combined, which is astonishing, 278,000+ MW, which is just not making China the leading country in the installation of solar power, but China is setting the global pace in solar power installation.. 2. United States – 177,470 MW (Growth: 27.5%)

The U.S. holds a second place in installing solar power, and the U.S is continuing to scale up its solar power sector. In the U.S., due to the public demand and federal tax incentives, private investment in renewable energy. From rooftops in California to large solar farms in Texas and Nevada, solar is now a mainstream energy source. In 2024, the U.S. added over 38,000 MW—enough to power millions of homes. 3. India – 97,384 MW (Growth: 33.7%) India is continuously increasing its solar energy sector with a mix of utility-scale projects and rooftop installations all over India. Its solar mission is part of a broader plan to meet growing electricity demand while reducing carbon emissions, targeting a cut by 20230 and achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2070. With over 97 GW installed of solar power and a strong annual growth rate of 33.7%, India’s solar journey reflects both urgency and ambition, which is especially seen in sunlight-rich states like Rajasthan and Gujarat.

4. Japan – 91,610 MW (Growth: 2.8%) Once in Japan, there was the most solar power installation done in periodically years, especially after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, but in recent years, its growth in installation of solar power has slowed down. Although Japan has seen in slowed of installation of solar power, it still manages a high total installed capacity of 91,610 MW, which is seen as up to 2.8%. Japan’s limited land, regulatory challenges, and saturation in some regions have curbed expansion. Still, with over 91 GW installed, it remains a key player, relying heavily on residential and industrial rooftop systems. 5. Germany – 89,943 MW (Growth: 20.1%) Germany comes in fourth position, and it is consistently growing toward the Top Country With the Most Solar Power Installed in 2024-25. Due to its clean energy pioneer, it makes the foundation for the global solar adoption through subsidies and technology innovation. Asper 2024-25 data driven from the Energy Institute’s Statistical Review of World Energy 2025, Germany has installed nearly 90 GW of solar power and created a growth of up to 20% and set an example of how to make consistent growth in renewable energy.

Even today, with nearly 90 GW installed and strong year-on-year growth, Germany continues to be an example of how renewable energy can thrive in a developed economy with less sunshine. 6. Brazil – 53,113 MW (Growth: 40.0%) Brazil is emerging as a solar powerhouse in Latin America. Thanks to abundant sunlight, declining equipment costs, and supportive policies, Brazil’s solar sector grew by 40% in a single year. It now exceeds 53 GW, largely through decentralised installations and grid-connected farms. This rapid growth is helping Brazil diversify its hydropower-heavy energy mix. 7. Spain – 38,587 MW (Growth: 20.9%) Spain comes in seventh position in the installation of solar power and has emerged as a solar leader in Europe. Spain has seen of strong comeback after a quiet period and installed solar power of nearly 38,587 MW and seen a growth of nealy 21% which reflects its renewed momentum in both ground-mounted and rooftop solar projects.

8. Australia – 38,472 MW (Growth: 15.6%) Australia comes at 8th position in the installation of solar power panels. In Australia, nearly one in the three homes, solar panel were planted which utilise solar power projects all over country in which it reached 38 GW of installed solar capacity with the growth of 15.6% which shows steady growth in solar power. 9. Italy – 36,013 MW (Growth: 22.7%) Italy has experienced a good growth of 22.7% in 2025-25 in solar power installation, which is 36,013 solar power were installed. Due to its climate and government incentive toward the growth of solar power installation, Italy is now moving ahead toward more installation especially in the southern region, where installation of solar has become more attractive to install over there. Over a year, Italy was one of the leading countries in Europe for the installation of solar, but again Italy is adding capacity of solar power installed in every area through a mix of small-scale and utility-scale installations.