Current Affairs Quiz 30 July 2025: India-US Trade Deal

Current Affairs Quiz 30 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents this week's most important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz covers topics like India–US trade, India’s first indigenous hovercraft, and more.

1. In which Indian state has the country’s first AI-based road safety pilot project been launched?

A) Maharashtra

B) Uttar Pradesh

C) Tamil Nadu

D) Gujarat

Answer: B) Uttar Pradesh

Explanation: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has approved India’s first artificial intelligence-based road safety pilot project in Uttar Pradesh. The aim is to predict and prevent road accidents using AI technologies.

2. In which state has the construction of India’s first indigenous hovercraft for the Coast Guard started?

A) Maharashtra

B) Tamil Nadu

C) Goa

D) Gujarat