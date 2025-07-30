Current Affairs Quiz 30 July 2025: India-US Trade Deal

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Current Affairs Quiz 30 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents this week's most important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz covers topics like India–US trade, India’s first indigenous hovercraft, and more.

ByBagesh Yadav
Jul 30, 2025, 19:03 IST
Current Affairs Quiz 30 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents this week's most important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz covers topics like India–US trade, India’s first indigenous hovercraft, and more.

1. In which Indian state has the country’s first AI-based road safety pilot project been launched?
A) Maharashtra
B) Uttar Pradesh
C) Tamil Nadu
D) Gujarat

Answer: B) Uttar Pradesh
Explanation: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has approved India’s first artificial intelligence-based road safety pilot project in Uttar Pradesh. The aim is to predict and prevent road accidents using AI technologies.

2. In which state has the construction of India’s first indigenous hovercraft for the Coast Guard started?
A) Maharashtra
B) Tamil Nadu
C) Goa
D) Gujarat

Answer: C) Goa
Explanation: India marked a milestone in maritime defense with the launch of construction for the country’s first indigenous hovercraft for the Indian Coast Guard. The project began on 30 July 2025 at Chowgule & Company Pvt. Ltd., Goa, aimed at enhancing coastal surveillance and search-and-rescue operations.

3. What percentage of tariff has US President Donald Trump announced on Indian exports starting 1 August 2025?
A) 10%
B) 15%
C) 20%
D) 25%

Answer: D) 25%
Explanation: US President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on Indian exports effective from 1 August 2025, citing India’s high tariffs and complex trade barriers as reasons. The move comes amid stalled trade negotiations, further straining bilateral trade ties.

4. What is the objective of the ‘Gyan Bharatam Mission’ launched in India?
A) Space exploration
B) Combating climate change
C) Digitization of ancient manuscripts
D) Rural electrification

Answer: C) Digitization of ancient manuscripts
Explanation: The mission aims to create a digital repository of over one crore ancient manuscripts to make them accessible for online study by researchers and scholars.

5. What is ‘Gazap’, showcased by Turkey at the IDEF 2025 Defense Fair?
A) New fighter jet
B) AI-powered drone
C) Non-nuclear bomb
D) Advanced tank

Answer: C) Non-nuclear bomb
Explanation: ‘Gazap’ is the world’s most powerful non-nuclear bomb with thermobaric capabilities. It was unveiled by Turkey at the IDEF 2025 defense exhibition in July 2025.

