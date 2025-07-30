HTET Question Paper 2025: Direct Link to Download Haryana TET 30, 31 July Paper PDF

Haryana TET Question Paper 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), is conducting the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) exam between July 30 and July 31. The Haryana TET exam is conducted for various levels, such as Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). The Haryana TET Question Paper 2024 helps candidates in analysing the difficulty level and topics that are being asked in the examination. A direct link is provided below to download the Haryana TET Question Paper 2025.

Haryana TET Question Paper 2025

The HTET Exam 2025 is scheduled for three levels, such as Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (PGT) and Level 3 (TGT). The HTET Level 1 and Level 3 exams will be conducted between 3:00 pm and 5:30 pm and the HTET Level 2 exam is conducted between 10:00 am and 12:30 pm. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the HTET Question Paper 2025.