HTET Question Paper 2025: Direct Link to Download Haryana TET 30, 31 July Paper PDF

Haryana TET Question Paper 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), is conducting the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) exam between July 30 and July 31. The Haryana TET exam is conducted for various levels, such as Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). The Haryana TET Question Paper 2024 helps candidates in analysing the difficulty level and topics that are being asked in the examination. A direct link is provided below to download the Haryana TET Question Paper 2025.
The HTET Exam 2025 is scheduled for three levels, such as Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (PGT) and Level 3 (TGT). The HTET Level 1 and Level 3 exams will be conducted between 3:00 pm and 5:30 pm and the HTET Level 2 exam is conducted between 10:00 am and 12:30 pm. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the HTET Question Paper 2025.
Haryana TET Question Paper 2025: Overview
The HTET 2025 exam is an offline (OMR-based) test where questions will be asked from subjects such as Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-Hindi, Language-English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, Haryana GK and subject-specific questions. Check the table below for HTET Question Paper 2025 Key Highlights
Category
Details
Exam Name
Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)
Conducting Body
Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH)
Exam Dates
July 30 and 31, 2025 (4 shifts: 2 per day)
Exam Mode
Offline (OMR-based)
Total Questions
150 MCQs
Total Marks
150 (1 mark per question)
Duration
2 hours 30 minutes
Negative Marking
No penalty for wrong answers
Medium
Bilingual (English & Hindi)
Sections & Weightage
Child Development and Pedagogy-30
Hindi-15
English-15
Quantitative aptitude-10
Reasoning-10
Haryana GK-10
Subject Specific-60
Official Website
bseh.org.in
