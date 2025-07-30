RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

HTET Question Paper 2025: Direct Link to Download Haryana TET 30, 31 July Paper PDF

Haryana TET Question Paper 2025: BSEH conducts the HTET exam for Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). The exam is conducted on July 30 and 31, 2025 and assesses candidates for teacher recruitment. A direct link to download the Haryana TET Question Paper 2025 is provided below.  

ByMohd Salman
Jul 30, 2025, 18:57 IST
HTET Question Paper 2025
HTET Question Paper 2025

Haryana TET Question Paper 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), is conducting the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) exam between July 30 and July 31. The Haryana TET exam is conducted for various levels, such as Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). The Haryana TET Question Paper 2024 helps candidates in analysing the difficulty level and topics that are being asked in the examination. A direct link is provided below to download the Haryana TET Question Paper 2025.

Haryana TET Question Paper 2025

The HTET Exam 2025 is scheduled for three levels, such as Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (PGT) and Level 3 (TGT). The HTET Level 1 and Level 3 exams will be conducted between 3:00 pm and 5:30 pm and the HTET Level 2 exam is conducted between 10:00 am and 12:30 pm. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the HTET Question Paper 2025.

Haryana TET Question Paper 2025

PDF Download

Haryana TET Question Paper 2025: Overview

The HTET 2025 exam is an offline (OMR-based) test where questions will be asked from subjects such as Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-Hindi, Language-English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, Haryana GK and subject-specific questions. Check the table below for HTET Question Paper 2025 Key Highlights

Category

Details

Exam Name

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)

Conducting Body

Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH)

Exam Dates

July 30 and 31, 2025 (4 shifts: 2 per day)

Exam Mode

Offline (OMR-based)

Total Questions

150 MCQs

Total Marks

150 (1 mark per question)

Duration

2 hours 30 minutes 

Negative Marking

No penalty for wrong answers

Medium

Bilingual (English & Hindi)

Sections & Weightage

Child Development and Pedagogy-30

Hindi-15

English-15

Quantitative aptitude-10

Reasoning-10

Haryana GK-10

Subject Specific-60

Official Website

bseh.org.in

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News