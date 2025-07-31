TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu GK Important Questions 2025 with Answers: Download PDF

Air Force Agniveer Vayu General Awareness Important Questions: General Awareness is an important section for Group 2 and 3 papers in the Air Force Agniveervayu exam. Check the Air Force Agniveervayu important questions for General Knowledge, including Current Events, History, Geography, Indian Polity and Economy, and Indian National Movement, along with answer key here.

BySunil Sharma
Jul 31, 2025, 12:44 IST
Air Force Agniveer Vayu General Awareness Important Questions
Air Force Agniveer Vayu General Awareness Important Questions

Air Force Agniveervayu GK Important Questions: The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 25, 2025, for all three groups. General Awareness (GA) is a key section in Group 2 and Group 3 exams i.e., Other than Science Subjects and Science Subjects & Other than Science Subjects respectively and holds a significant weightage. The Air Force Agniveervayu general knowledge section comprises questions from subjects like current events, history, geography, Indian polity and economy, and Indian national movement. Here we are providing some important questions of GK for the Air Force Agniveervayu exam. These questions will help you to understand the level of the exam and provide useful insights into the questions that are generally asked in this exam.

Also Check,

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu English Important Questions 2025 with Solutions

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Reasoning Ability Important Questions 2025 with Solutions

Air Force Agniveervayu General Awareness Syllabus

The Air Force Agniveervayu General Awareness syllabus outlines all the key topics and concepts that candidates need to cover. It helps students stay focused on what is important and avoid studying unnecessary topics. Aspirants must review the syllabus thoroughly and then devote time to the preparation of every topic accordingly. Here is the Agniveervayu exam GK syllabus for all the sections is shared below.

  • History

  • Geography

  • Economics

  • Indian Polity

  • General Science

  • Environment Science

  • Current Affairs

  • National & International Organisations

  • Art & Culture, Dance, Heritage, Religion

  • Defence and Wars

  • Eminent Personalities

  • Sports and Championships

  • Entertainment, Books and Authors, Awards

Air Force Agniveervayu GK Important Question

The top questions are listed below that can be asked in the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu exam.


Q1. Who is the current President of India?

A) Shri Ram Nath Kovind

B) Shri Pranab Mukherjee

C) Smt. Droupadi Murmu

D) Smt. Pratibha Patil

Answer: C) Smt. Droupadi Murmu


Q2. In 2024, Shri Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for his consecutive term?

A) First

B) Second

C) Third

D) Fourth

Answer: C) Third


Q3. According to recent economic reports in 2025, India surpassed which country to become the world's fourth-largest economy by nominal GDP?

A) Germany

B) Japan

C) United Kingdom

D) France

Answer: B) Japan


Q4. Who is often referred to as the 'Napoleon of India' for his extensive military conquests during the Gupta era?

A) Chandragupta I

B) Samudragupta

C) Chandragupta II (Vikramaditya)

D) Skandagupta

Answer: B) Samudragupta


Q5. The Qutub Minar in Delhi was originally commissioned by which ruler of the Delhi Sultanate?

A) Iltutmish

B) Alauddin Khilji

C) Balban

D) Qutb-ud-din Aibak

Answer: D) Qutb-ud-din Aibak


Q6. The 'Doctrine of Lapse', a policy of annexation followed by the British East India Company, is most famously associated with which Governor-General?

A) Lord William Bentinck

B) Lord Dalhousie

C) Lord Canning

D) Lord Curzon

Answer: B) Lord Dalhousie


Q7. Which of the following is the longest river that flows entirely within India?

A) Ganga (Ganges)

B) Godavari

C) Yamuna

D) Narmada

Answer: B) Godavari


Q8. The Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest, is located in the delta of which two rivers?

A) Godavari and Krishna

B) Narmada and Tapti

C) Ganga and Brahmaputra

D) Mahanadi and Godavari

Answer: C) Ganga and Brahmaputra


Q9. Which of the following Indian states has the longest coastline?

A) Maharashtra

B) Andhra Pradesh

C) Gujarat

D) Tamil Nadu

Answer: C) Gujarat


Q10. The 'Deccan Plateau', a large plateau in western and southern India, is primarily made of what type of rock?

A) Sandstone

B) Granite

C) Basalt

D) Limestone

Answer: C) Basalt


Q11. Who served as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution?

A) Jawaharlal Nehru

B) Dr. Rajendra Prasad

C) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

D) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Answer: D) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar


Q12. The major economic reforms of Liberalization, Privatization, and Globalization (LPG) were introduced in India in which year?

A) 1981

B) 1991

C) 2001

D) 2011

Answer: B) 1991


Q13. The power to create a new state or alter the boundaries of existing states in India rests with the:

A) President

B) Prime Minister

C) Parliament

D) Supreme Court

Answer: C) Parliament


Q14. What is the full form of GDP, a key indicator of a country's economic health?

A) Gross Domestic Price

B) Gross Development Product

C) Gross Domestic Product

D) General Domestic Product

Answer: C) Gross Domestic Product


Q15. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place in which city in 1919?

A) Lahore

B) Delhi

C) Amritsar

D) Kolkata

Answer: C) Amritsar


Q16. The slogan "Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it!" is famously associated with which freedom fighter?

A) Mahatma Gandhi

B) Bal Gangadhar Tilak

C) Subhas Chandra Bose

D) Jawaharlal Nehru

Answer: B) Bal Gangadhar Tilak


Q17. The 'Quit India Movement' was launched by Mahatma Gandhi in which year?

A) 1930

B) 1942

C) 1945

D) 1947

Answer: B) 1942


Q18. Who founded the 'Forward Bloc' party after resigning from the presidency of the Indian National Congress?

A) Bhagat Singh

B) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

C) Subhas Chandra Bose

D) C. Rajagopalachari

Answer: C) Subhas Chandra Bose



Q19. Who was the first Indian Governor General of Free India?

A) Rajendra Prasad

B) Chakraborty Rajagopalachari

C) Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan

D) None of the above.

Ans. B) Chakraborty Rajagopalachari


Q20. Who was elected the President of India for the second time?

A) Rajendra Prasad

B) V.V. Giri

C) Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan

D) Sankar Dayal Sharma

Ans. A) Rajendra Prasad


Q21. The “Radcliffe Line” lies between

A) India and China

B) India and Bangladesh

C) India and Bhutan

D) India and Pakistan

Ans. D) India and Pakistan


Q22. Which one of the following is chiefly present in LPG?

A) Methane

B) Ethane

C) Propane

D) Butane

Ans. D) Butane


Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News