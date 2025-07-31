Indian Air Force Agniveervayu GK Important Questions 2025 with Answers: Download PDF

Air Force Agniveervayu GK Important Questions: The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 25, 2025, for all three groups. General Awareness (GA) is a key section in Group 2 and Group 3 exams i.e., Other than Science Subjects and Science Subjects & Other than Science Subjects respectively and holds a significant weightage. The Air Force Agniveervayu general knowledge section comprises questions from subjects like current events, history, geography, Indian polity and economy, and Indian national movement. Here we are providing some important questions of GK for the Air Force Agniveervayu exam. These questions will help you to understand the level of the exam and provide useful insights into the questions that are generally asked in this exam. Also Check,

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu English Important Questions 2025 with Solutions Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Reasoning Ability Important Questions 2025 with Solutions Air Force Agniveervayu General Awareness Syllabus The Air Force Agniveervayu General Awareness syllabus outlines all the key topics and concepts that candidates need to cover. It helps students stay focused on what is important and avoid studying unnecessary topics. Aspirants must review the syllabus thoroughly and then devote time to the preparation of every topic accordingly. Here is the Agniveervayu exam GK syllabus for all the sections is shared below. History

Geography

Economics

Indian Polity

General Science

Environment Science

Current Affairs

National & International Organisations

Art & Culture, Dance, Heritage, Religion

Defence and Wars

Eminent Personalities

Sports and Championships

Entertainment, Books and Authors, Awards

Air Force Agniveervayu GK Important Question The top questions are listed below that can be asked in the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu exam.

Q1. Who is the current President of India? A) Shri Ram Nath Kovind B) Shri Pranab Mukherjee C) Smt. Droupadi Murmu D) Smt. Pratibha Patil Answer: C) Smt. Droupadi Murmu

Q2. In 2024, Shri Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for his consecutive term? A) First B) Second C) Third D) Fourth Answer: C) Third

Q3. According to recent economic reports in 2025, India surpassed which country to become the world's fourth-largest economy by nominal GDP? A) Germany B) Japan C) United Kingdom D) France Answer: B) Japan

Q4. Who is often referred to as the 'Napoleon of India' for his extensive military conquests during the Gupta era? A) Chandragupta I B) Samudragupta C) Chandragupta II (Vikramaditya)

D) Skandagupta Answer: B) Samudragupta

Q5. The Qutub Minar in Delhi was originally commissioned by which ruler of the Delhi Sultanate? A) Iltutmish B) Alauddin Khilji C) Balban D) Qutb-ud-din Aibak Answer: D) Qutb-ud-din Aibak

Q6. The 'Doctrine of Lapse', a policy of annexation followed by the British East India Company, is most famously associated with which Governor-General? A) Lord William Bentinck B) Lord Dalhousie C) Lord Canning D) Lord Curzon Answer: B) Lord Dalhousie

Q7. Which of the following is the longest river that flows entirely within India? A) Ganga (Ganges) B) Godavari C) Yamuna D) Narmada Answer: B) Godavari

Q8. The Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest, is located in the delta of which two rivers? A) Godavari and Krishna B) Narmada and Tapti C) Ganga and Brahmaputra D) Mahanadi and Godavari

Answer: C) Ganga and Brahmaputra

Q9. Which of the following Indian states has the longest coastline? A) Maharashtra B) Andhra Pradesh C) Gujarat D) Tamil Nadu Answer: C) Gujarat

Q10. The 'Deccan Plateau', a large plateau in western and southern India, is primarily made of what type of rock? A) Sandstone B) Granite C) Basalt D) Limestone Answer: C) Basalt

Q11. Who served as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution? A) Jawaharlal Nehru B) Dr. Rajendra Prasad C) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel D) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Answer: D) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Q12. The major economic reforms of Liberalization, Privatization, and Globalization (LPG) were introduced in India in which year? A) 1981 B) 1991 C) 2001 D) 2011 Answer: B) 1991

Q13. The power to create a new state or alter the boundaries of existing states in India rests with the:

A) President B) Prime Minister C) Parliament D) Supreme Court Answer: C) Parliament

Q14. What is the full form of GDP, a key indicator of a country's economic health? A) Gross Domestic Price B) Gross Development Product C) Gross Domestic Product D) General Domestic Product Answer: C) Gross Domestic Product

Q15. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place in which city in 1919? A) Lahore B) Delhi C) Amritsar D) Kolkata Answer: C) Amritsar

Q16. The slogan "Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it!" is famously associated with which freedom fighter? A) Mahatma Gandhi B) Bal Gangadhar Tilak C) Subhas Chandra Bose D) Jawaharlal Nehru Answer: B) Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Q17. The 'Quit India Movement' was launched by Mahatma Gandhi in which year? A) 1930 B) 1942 C) 1945 D) 1947 Answer: B) 1942

Q18. Who founded the 'Forward Bloc' party after resigning from the presidency of the Indian National Congress?