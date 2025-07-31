TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Which Country is the Largest Producer of Chia Seeds in the World?

Paraguay is the largest producer of chia seeds in the world, contributing over 40% of global supply. Learn why Paraguay leads chia farming, top chia-producing countries, and how chia seeds became a global superfood.

ByJasreet Kaur
Jul 31, 2025, 12:39 IST

Largest Chia Seed Producer: Paraguay is the largest producer of chia seeds in the world. With ideal growing conditions and sustainable farming practices, the country produces over 80,000 tonnes of chia annually, accounting for more than 40% of global production.

Which Country is the Largest Producer of Chia Seeds in the World?

Paraguay leads the world in chia seed production. Most of its chia is grown in the departments of Boquerón, Presidente Hayes, and Alto Paraguay, where farmers use rainfed methods and minimal chemical inputs to produce high-quality seeds.

How Much Chia Does Paraguay Produce?

Paraguay produces around 80,000 to 90,000 tonnes of chia seeds per year. This output meets strong international demand from markets like the U.S., Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, and Japan.

Top 5 Chia Seed Producing Countries in the World

RankCountryAnnual Production (in Tonnes)

1Paraguay80,000–90,000

2Bolivia50,000+

3Mexico40,000+

4Argentina20,000+

5Nicaragua10,000+

Source: FAO, International Trade Centre, Global Chia Reports, 2024 estimates

1. Paraguay

Paraguay’s success in chia farming comes from its fertile soils, reliable rainfall, and low labor costs. It also follows strict export and quality standards, making it the top supplier for health-focused global markets.

2. Bolivia

Bolivia grows chia in regions like Santa Cruz and Chuquisaca, where high-altitude farming helps produce seeds with a unique nutrient profile. It is also a leader in organic chia.

3. Mexico

As the original home of chia, Mexico still produces large volumes. Areas like Jalisco, Puebla, and Oaxaca focus on premium and native varieties, often grown using traditional techniques.

4. Argentina

Argentina is rapidly increasing its chia farming in provinces like Salta and Tucumán. The country’s advanced farming infrastructure and export access help it grow as a chia powerhouse.

5. Nicaragua

Nicaragua specialises in organic and fair-trade chia. With growing demand from Europe and North America, it is investing in chia cooperatives and sustainable methods.

Interesting Facts About Chia Seed 

1. Chia Seeds Can Absorb 10x Their Weight in Water

When soaked, chia seeds form a gel-like coating by absorbing water, up to 10 times their own weight. This makes them great for hydration, digestion, and healthy puddings!

2. They Were Once Used as Currency

Chia seeds were so valuable to ancient Aztec and Mayan civilizations that they were used as money. Warriors ate them for energy before battles, and they were offered to gods in religious ceremonies.

3. Chia Is a Complete Plant-Based Protein

Unlike many other plant foods, chia seeds contain all nine essential amino acids, making them a complete protein source, perfect for vegans and vegetarians.

4. Tiny Seeds, Powerful Nutrients

Don’t let their size fool you! Chia seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, calcium, magnesium, and antioxidants, making them one of the world’s most nutrient-dense superfoods.

5. They Can Replace Eggs in Baking

Mix 1 tablespoon of chia seeds with 3 tablespoons of water, let it sit for 10–15 minutes, and you get a natural egg substitute! Great for vegan baking and people with egg allergies.


Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News