Breaking

Players With Most Runs in Test Cricket

Most Runs in Test Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis top the list of the players with the most runs in Test cricket.
Most Runs in Test Cricket
Most Runs in Test Cricket

Cricket is one of the most watched and popular sports in the world. The centuries-old game is beloved in multiple countries and is played in various formats. One-Day International (ODI) is the most preferred format of cricket nowadays, while Twenty20 is considered the most exciting.

But test cricket is the traditional playing style of cricket and is still significantly popular among fans, especially die-hard cricket lovers.

Test cricket is somewhat slow but allows players to display their skill set to the fullest. Boundaries and explosive playing are rare in test cricket, and players focus more on playing technically and cautiously. However, one thing that is unique to test cricket is the high run totals both for individual players and teams.

Teams have crossed 600 runs while batting, and players have registered not double but triple and quadruple centuries. Some batsmen have thousands of runs to their name. India's Sachin Tendulkar is one of them.

Today we take a look at the players with the most runs in test cricket.

Also Read: ICC WTC Final 2023

Position

Player

Highest Score

Match

Innings

Runs

Span

1

Sachin Tendulkar (IND)

248*

200

329

15921

1989-2013

2

Ricky  Ponting (AUS)

257

168

287

13378

1995-2012

3

Jacques Kallis (SA)

224

166

280

13289

1995-2013

4

Rahul Dravid (IND)

270

164

286

13288

1996-2012

5

Alastair Cook (ENG)

294

161

291

12472

2006-2018

6

Kumar Sangakkara (SL)

319

134

233

12400

2000-2015

7

Brian Lara (WI)

400*

131

232

11953

1990-2006

8

Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI)

203*

164

280

11867

1994-2015

9

Mahela Jayawardene (SL)

374

149

252

11814

1997-2014

10

Allan Border (AUS)

205

156

265

11174

1978-1994

11

Joe Root (ENG)

254

131*

240

11168

2012-2023

12

Steve Waugh (AUS)

200

168

260

10927

1985-2004

13

Sunil Gavaskar (IND)

236*

125

214

10122

1971-1987

14

Younis Khan (PAK)

313

118

213

10099

2000-2017

15

Hashim Amla (SA)

311*

124

215

9282

2004-2019

16

Graeme Smith (SA)

277

117

205

9265

2002-2014

17

Steve Smith (AUS)

239

98*

172

8963

2010-2023

18

Graham Gooch (ENG)

333

118

215

8900

1975-1995

19

Javed Miandad (PAK)

280*

124

189

8832

1976-1993

20

Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK)

329

120

200

8830

1992-2007

21

VVS Laxman (IND)

281

134

225

8781

1996-2012

22

AB de Villiers (SA)

278*

114

191

8765

2004-2018

23

Michael Clarke (AUS)

329*

115

198

8643

2004-2015

24

Matthew Hayden (AUS)

380

103

184

8625

1994-2009

25

Virender Sehwag (IND)

319

104

180

8586

2001-2013

26

Viv Richards (WI)

291

121

182

8540

1974-1991

27

Virat Kohli (IND)

254*

109

185

8479

2011-2023

28

Alec Stewart (ENG)

190

133

235

8463

1990-2003

29

David Gower (ENG)

215

117

204

8231

1978-1992

30

David Warner (AUS)

335*

105*

190

8211

2011-2023

31

Kevin Pietersen (ENG)

227

104

181

8181

2005-2014

32

Kane Williamson (NZ)

251

94

164

8124

2010-2023

33

Geoff Boycott (ENG)

246*

108

193

8114

1964-1982

34

Garry Sobers (WI)

365*

93

160

8032

1954-1974

35

Mark Waugh (AUS)

153*

128

209

8029

1991-2002

36

Mike Atherton (ENG)

185*

115

212

7728

1989-2001

37

Ian Bell (ENG)

235

118

205

7727

2004-2015

38

Justin Langer (AUS)

250

105

182

7696

1993-2007

39

Ross Taylor (NZ)

290

112

196

7683

2007-2022

40

Colin Cowdrey (ENG)

182

114

188

7624

1954-1975

41

Gordon Greenidge (WI)

226

108

185

7558

1974-1991

42

Mohammad Yousuf (PAK)

223

90

156

7530

1998-2010

43

Mark Taylor (AUS)

334*

104

186

7525

1989-1999

44

Clive Lloyd (WI)

242*

110

175

7515

1966-1985

45

Desmond Haynes (WI)

184

116

202

7487

1978-1994

46

David Boon (AUS)

200

107

190

7422

1984-1996

47

Gary Kirsten (SA)

275

101

176

7289

1993-2004

48

Wally Hammond (ENG)

336*

85

140

7249

1927-1947

49

Angelo Mathews (SL)

200*

104

184

7218

2009-2023

50

Chris Gayle (WI)

333

103

182

7214

2000-2014

 

Recommended: WTC Winners List 2023: Check Here Full Winner List of ICC World Test Championship
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next