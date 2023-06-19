Players With Most Runs in Test Cricket
Cricket is one of the most watched and popular sports in the world. The centuries-old game is beloved in multiple countries and is played in various formats. One-Day International (ODI) is the most preferred format of cricket nowadays, while Twenty20 is considered the most exciting.
But test cricket is the traditional playing style of cricket and is still significantly popular among fans, especially die-hard cricket lovers.
Test cricket is somewhat slow but allows players to display their skill set to the fullest. Boundaries and explosive playing are rare in test cricket, and players focus more on playing technically and cautiously. However, one thing that is unique to test cricket is the high run totals both for individual players and teams.
Teams have crossed 600 runs while batting, and players have registered not double but triple and quadruple centuries. Some batsmen have thousands of runs to their name. India's Sachin Tendulkar is one of them.
Today we take a look at the players with the most runs in test cricket.
|
Position
|
Player
|
Highest Score
|
Match
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Span
|
1
|
Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|
248*
|
200
|
329
|
15921
|
1989-2013
|
2
|
Ricky Ponting (AUS)
|
257
|
168
|
287
|
13378
|
1995-2012
|
3
|
Jacques Kallis (SA)
|
224
|
166
|
280
|
13289
|
1995-2013
|
4
|
Rahul Dravid (IND)
|
270
|
164
|
286
|
13288
|
1996-2012
|
5
|
Alastair Cook (ENG)
|
294
|
161
|
291
|
12472
|
2006-2018
|
6
|
Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
|
319
|
134
|
233
|
12400
|
2000-2015
|
7
|
Brian Lara (WI)
|
400*
|
131
|
232
|
11953
|
1990-2006
|
8
|
Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI)
|
203*
|
164
|
280
|
11867
|
1994-2015
|
9
|
Mahela Jayawardene (SL)
|
374
|
149
|
252
|
11814
|
1997-2014
|
10
|
Allan Border (AUS)
|
205
|
156
|
265
|
11174
|
1978-1994
|
11
|
Joe Root (ENG)
|
254
|
131*
|
240
|
11168
|
2012-2023
|
12
|
Steve Waugh (AUS)
|
200
|
168
|
260
|
10927
|
1985-2004
|
13
|
Sunil Gavaskar (IND)
|
236*
|
125
|
214
|
10122
|
1971-1987
|
14
|
Younis Khan (PAK)
|
313
|
118
|
213
|
10099
|
2000-2017
|
15
|
Hashim Amla (SA)
|
311*
|
124
|
215
|
9282
|
2004-2019
|
16
|
Graeme Smith (SA)
|
277
|
117
|
205
|
9265
|
2002-2014
|
17
|
Steve Smith (AUS)
|
239
|
98*
|
172
|
8963
|
2010-2023
|
18
|
Graham Gooch (ENG)
|
333
|
118
|
215
|
8900
|
1975-1995
|
19
|
Javed Miandad (PAK)
|
280*
|
124
|
189
|
8832
|
1976-1993
|
20
|
Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK)
|
329
|
120
|
200
|
8830
|
1992-2007
|
21
|
VVS Laxman (IND)
|
281
|
134
|
225
|
8781
|
1996-2012
|
22
|
AB de Villiers (SA)
|
278*
|
114
|
191
|
8765
|
2004-2018
|
23
|
Michael Clarke (AUS)
|
329*
|
115
|
198
|
8643
|
2004-2015
|
24
|
Matthew Hayden (AUS)
|
380
|
103
|
184
|
8625
|
1994-2009
|
25
|
Virender Sehwag (IND)
|
319
|
104
|
180
|
8586
|
2001-2013
|
26
|
Viv Richards (WI)
|
291
|
121
|
182
|
8540
|
1974-1991
|
27
|
Virat Kohli (IND)
|
254*
|
109
|
185
|
8479
|
2011-2023
|
28
|
Alec Stewart (ENG)
|
190
|
133
|
235
|
8463
|
1990-2003
|
29
|
David Gower (ENG)
|
215
|
117
|
204
|
8231
|
1978-1992
|
30
|
David Warner (AUS)
|
335*
|
105*
|
190
|
8211
|
2011-2023
|
31
|
Kevin Pietersen (ENG)
|
227
|
104
|
181
|
8181
|
2005-2014
|
32
|
Kane Williamson (NZ)
|
251
|
94
|
164
|
8124
|
2010-2023
|
33
|
Geoff Boycott (ENG)
|
246*
|
108
|
193
|
8114
|
1964-1982
|
34
|
Garry Sobers (WI)
|
365*
|
93
|
160
|
8032
|
1954-1974
|
35
|
Mark Waugh (AUS)
|
153*
|
128
|
209
|
8029
|
1991-2002
|
36
|
Mike Atherton (ENG)
|
185*
|
115
|
212
|
7728
|
1989-2001
|
37
|
Ian Bell (ENG)
|
235
|
118
|
205
|
7727
|
2004-2015
|
38
|
Justin Langer (AUS)
|
250
|
105
|
182
|
7696
|
1993-2007
|
39
|
Ross Taylor (NZ)
|
290
|
112
|
196
|
7683
|
2007-2022
|
40
|
Colin Cowdrey (ENG)
|
182
|
114
|
188
|
7624
|
1954-1975
|
41
|
Gordon Greenidge (WI)
|
226
|
108
|
185
|
7558
|
1974-1991
|
42
|
Mohammad Yousuf (PAK)
|
223
|
90
|
156
|
7530
|
1998-2010
|
43
|
Mark Taylor (AUS)
|
334*
|
104
|
186
|
7525
|
1989-1999
|
44
|
Clive Lloyd (WI)
|
242*
|
110
|
175
|
7515
|
1966-1985
|
45
|
Desmond Haynes (WI)
|
184
|
116
|
202
|
7487
|
1978-1994
|
46
|
David Boon (AUS)
|
200
|
107
|
190
|
7422
|
1984-1996
|
47
|
Gary Kirsten (SA)
|
275
|
101
|
176
|
7289
|
1993-2004
|
48
|
Wally Hammond (ENG)
|
336*
|
85
|
140
|
7249
|
1927-1947
|
49
|
Angelo Mathews (SL)
|
200*
|
104
|
184
|
7218
|
2009-2023
|
50
|
Chris Gayle (WI)
|
333
|
103
|
182
|
7214
|
2000-2014
