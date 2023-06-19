Players With Most Runs in Test Cricket

Cricket is one of the most watched and popular sports in the world. The centuries-old game is beloved in multiple countries and is played in various formats. One-Day International (ODI) is the most preferred format of cricket nowadays, while Twenty20 is considered the most exciting.

But test cricket is the traditional playing style of cricket and is still significantly popular among fans, especially die-hard cricket lovers.

Test cricket is somewhat slow but allows players to display their skill set to the fullest. Boundaries and explosive playing are rare in test cricket, and players focus more on playing technically and cautiously. However, one thing that is unique to test cricket is the high run totals both for individual players and teams.

Teams have crossed 600 runs while batting, and players have registered not double but triple and quadruple centuries. Some batsmen have thousands of runs to their name. India's Sachin Tendulkar is one of them.

Today we take a look at the players with the most runs in test cricket.

Position Player Highest Score Match Innings Runs Span 1 Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 248* 200 329 15921 1989-2013 2 Ricky Ponting (AUS) 257 168 287 13378 1995-2012 3 Jacques Kallis (SA) 224 166 280 13289 1995-2013 4 Rahul Dravid (IND) 270 164 286 13288 1996-2012 5 Alastair Cook (ENG) 294 161 291 12472 2006-2018 6 Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 319 134 233 12400 2000-2015 7 Brian Lara (WI) 400* 131 232 11953 1990-2006 8 Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI) 203* 164 280 11867 1994-2015 9 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 374 149 252 11814 1997-2014 10 Allan Border (AUS) 205 156 265 11174 1978-1994 11 Joe Root (ENG) 254 131* 240 11168 2012-2023 12 Steve Waugh (AUS) 200 168 260 10927 1985-2004 13 Sunil Gavaskar (IND) 236* 125 214 10122 1971-1987 14 Younis Khan (PAK) 313 118 213 10099 2000-2017 15 Hashim Amla (SA) 311* 124 215 9282 2004-2019 16 Graeme Smith (SA) 277 117 205 9265 2002-2014 17 Steve Smith (AUS) 239 98* 172 8963 2010-2023 18 Graham Gooch (ENG) 333 118 215 8900 1975-1995 19 Javed Miandad (PAK) 280* 124 189 8832 1976-1993 20 Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK) 329 120 200 8830 1992-2007 21 VVS Laxman (IND) 281 134 225 8781 1996-2012 22 AB de Villiers (SA) 278* 114 191 8765 2004-2018 23 Michael Clarke (AUS) 329* 115 198 8643 2004-2015 24 Matthew Hayden (AUS) 380 103 184 8625 1994-2009 25 Virender Sehwag (IND) 319 104 180 8586 2001-2013 26 Viv Richards (WI) 291 121 182 8540 1974-1991 27 Virat Kohli (IND) 254* 109 185 8479 2011-2023 28 Alec Stewart (ENG) 190 133 235 8463 1990-2003 29 David Gower (ENG) 215 117 204 8231 1978-1992 30 David Warner (AUS) 335* 105* 190 8211 2011-2023 31 Kevin Pietersen (ENG) 227 104 181 8181 2005-2014 32 Kane Williamson (NZ) 251 94 164 8124 2010-2023 33 Geoff Boycott (ENG) 246* 108 193 8114 1964-1982 34 Garry Sobers (WI) 365* 93 160 8032 1954-1974 35 Mark Waugh (AUS) 153* 128 209 8029 1991-2002 36 Mike Atherton (ENG) 185* 115 212 7728 1989-2001 37 Ian Bell (ENG) 235 118 205 7727 2004-2015 38 Justin Langer (AUS) 250 105 182 7696 1993-2007 39 Ross Taylor (NZ) 290 112 196 7683 2007-2022 40 Colin Cowdrey (ENG) 182 114 188 7624 1954-1975 41 Gordon Greenidge (WI) 226 108 185 7558 1974-1991 42 Mohammad Yousuf (PAK) 223 90 156 7530 1998-2010 43 Mark Taylor (AUS) 334* 104 186 7525 1989-1999 44 Clive Lloyd (WI) 242* 110 175 7515 1966-1985 45 Desmond Haynes (WI) 184 116 202 7487 1978-1994 46 David Boon (AUS) 200 107 190 7422 1984-1996 47 Gary Kirsten (SA) 275 101 176 7289 1993-2004 48 Wally Hammond (ENG) 336* 85 140 7249 1927-1947 49 Angelo Mathews (SL) 200* 104 184 7218 2009-2023 50 Chris Gayle (WI) 333 103 182 7214 2000-2014