[Updated] List of the Top 10 Cricketers With Most Sixes in Test Cricket

Recently, Rishabh Pant created history by becoming the first Indian and the only fourth player in world cricket to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket. He reached the landmark in just his 51st Test matches, becoming the fastest player to 100 Test sixes.

With this record, he joins Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum, and Adam Gilchrist in the elite club.

Rishabh Pant creates history!



The wicketkeeper-batter becomes the first Indian and only the fourth player in world cricket to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket.



Pant reached the landmark in just his 51st Test, becoming the fastest player to 100 Test sixes.



He joins Ben Stokes,… pic.twitter.com/cMk5aMbYQ3 — DD News (@DDNewslive) August 18, 2026

These players have changed the face of the game with their powerful strokes and ability to easily clear the boundary.

Hitting a six indeed requires a combination of strength, timing, and technique. Some players have a knack for clearing the boundary with ease, while others struggle to even connect with the ball cleanly.