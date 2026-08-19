[Updated] List of the Top 10 Cricketers With Most Sixes in Test Cricket
The top 10 cricketers with the most sixes in Test cricket include Ben Stokes from England, who has hit 131 sixes in 105 matches. Following him are Brendon McCullum of New Zealand with 107 sixes, Adam Gilchrist, and recently Rishabh Pant becomes the first Indian and only the fourth player in world cricket to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket.
Recently, Rishabh Pant created history by becoming the first Indian and the only fourth player in world cricket to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket. He reached the landmark in just his 51st Test matches, becoming the fastest player to 100 Test sixes.
With this record, he joins Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum, and Adam Gilchrist in the elite club.
Rishabh Pant creates history!— DD News (@DDNewslive) August 18, 2026
The wicketkeeper-batter becomes the first Indian and only the fourth player in world cricket to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket.
Pant reached the landmark in just his 51st Test, becoming the fastest player to 100 Test sixes.
He joins Ben Stokes,… pic.twitter.com/cMk5aMbYQ3
These players have changed the face of the game with their powerful strokes and ability to easily clear the boundary.
Hitting a six indeed requires a combination of strength, timing, and technique. Some players have a knack for clearing the boundary with ease, while others struggle to even connect with the ball cleanly.
Over the years, many talented cricketers have showcased their power-hitting abilities in Test cricket. Some have become legends for their ability to consistently hit sixes, while others have had brief but memorable moments of six-hitting glory.
In this article, we'll take a look at the top cricketers who have hit the most sixes in Test cricket. So, get ready to discover the batsmen who have redefined the concept of six-hitting in Test cricket.
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List of Cricketers with the Most Sixes in Test Cricket
Here's the list of the top cricketers who have made the most sixes in Test cricket. The list includes:
|
Rank
|
Player Name
|
Country
|
Span
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
HS
|
100
|
6s
|
1
|
Benjamin Andrew Stokes
|
England
|
2013-2024
|
106
|
192
|
258
|
13
|
131
|
2
|
Brendon Barrie McCullum
|
New Zealand
|
2004-2016
|
101
|
176
|
302
|
12
|
107
|
3
|
Rishabh Pant
|
India
|
2018-2026*
|
51*
|
89
|
159
|
8
|
100*
|
3
|
Adam Craig Gilchrist
|
Australia
|
1999-2008
|
96
|
137
|
204*
|
17
|
100
|
4
|
Christopher Henry Gayle
|
West Indies
|
2000-2014
|
103
|
182
|
333
|
15
|
98
|
5
|
Jacques Henry Kallis
|
South Africa
|
1995-2013
|
166
|
280
|
224
|
45
|
97
|
6
|
Timothy Grant Southee
|
New Zealand
|
2008-2024
|
103*
|
148
|
77*
|
-
|
93
|
7
|
Virender Sehwag
|
India
|
2001-2013
|
104
|
180
|
319
|
23
|
91
|
8
|
Brian Charles Lara
|
West Indies
|
1990-2006
|
131
|
232
|
400*
|
34
|
88
|
9
|
Christopher Lance Cairns
|
New Zealand
|
1989-2004
|
62
|
104
|
158
|
5
|
87
|
10
|
Rohit Gurunath Sharma
|
India
|
2013-2024
|
62*
|
106
|
212
|
12
|
87
|
11
|
Angelo Davis Mathews
|
Sri Lanka
|
2009-2024
|
114
|
202
|
200*
|
16
|
87
|
12
|
Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards
|
West Indies
|
1974-1991
|
121
|
182
|
291
|
24
|
84
|
13
|
Andrew Flintoff
|
England
|
1998-2009
|
79
|
130
|
167
|
5
|
82
|
14
|
Matthew Lawrence Hayden
|
Australia
|
1994-2009
|
103
|
184
|
380
|
30
|
82
|
15
|
Misbah-ul-Haq
|
Pakistan
|
2001-2017
|
75
|
132
|
161*
|
10
|
81
|
16
|
Kevin Peter Pietersen
|
England
|
2005-2014
|
104
|
181
|
227
|
23
|
81
|
17
|
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
|
India
|
2005-2014
|
90
|
144
|
224
|
6
|
78
|
18
|
Ricky Thomas Ponting
|
Australia
|
1995-2012
|
168
|
287
|
257
|
41
|
73
|
19
|
Clive Hubert Lloyd
|
West Indies
|
1966-1985
|
110
|
175
|
242*
|
19
|
70
|
20
|
Younis Khan
|
Pakistan
|
2000-2017
|
118
|
213
|
313
|
34
|
70
|
21
|
David Andrew Warner
|
Australia
|
2011-2024
|
112
|
205
|
335*
|
26
|
69
|
22
|
Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar
|
India
|
1989-2013
|
200
|
329
|
248*
|
51
|
69
|
23
|
Ian Terence Botham
|
England
|
1977-1992
|
102
|
161
|
208
|
14
|
67
|
24
|
Cuthbert Gordon Greenidge
|
West Indies
|
1974-1991
|
108
|
185
|
226
|
19
|
67
|
25
|
Ravindra Anirudh Jadeja
|
India
|
2012-2024
|
75*
|
108
|
175*
|
4
|
66
Source: ESPNcricinfo
As of now, Ben Stokes has hit 131 sixes in his Test cricket career. This impressive tally places him among the most aggressive hitters in the game.
In terms of Indian cricketers, Virender Sehwag holds the record for the most sixes in Test cricket among Indian players, having hit 91 sixes during his illustrious career. Following him is Rohit Sharma, who smashed 87 sixes.
Other notable Indian players include Ravindra Jadeja with 66 sixes, Sachin Tendulkar with 69 sixes, and MS Dhoni, who also contributed significantly with 78 sixes in his Test career.
The ability to clear the boundary consistently has played a key role in their success and has contributed to India’s strong performance in Test cricket.
Also Read| [Updated] Top 10 Players With Most Sixes in International Cricket 2024
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.