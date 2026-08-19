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[Updated] List of the Top 10 Cricketers With Most Sixes in Test Cricket

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 10:44 IST

The top 10 cricketers with the most sixes in Test cricket include Ben Stokes from England, who has hit 131 sixes in 105 matches. Following him are Brendon McCullum of New Zealand with 107 sixes, Adam Gilchrist, and recently Rishabh Pant becomes the first Indian and only the fourth player in world cricket to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket.

List of Cricketers with Most Sixes in Test Cricket
List of Cricketers with Most Sixes in Test Cricket

Recently, Rishabh Pant created history by becoming the first Indian and the only fourth player in world cricket to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket. He reached the landmark in just his 51st Test matches, becoming the fastest player to 100 Test sixes.

With this record, he joins Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum, and Adam Gilchrist in the elite club.

These players have changed the face of the game with their powerful strokes and ability to easily clear the boundary. 

Hitting a six indeed requires a combination of strength, timing, and technique. Some players have a knack for clearing the boundary with ease, while others struggle to even connect with the ball cleanly.

Over the years, many talented cricketers have showcased their power-hitting abilities in Test cricket. Some have become legends for their ability to consistently hit sixes, while others have had brief but memorable moments of six-hitting glory. 

In this article, we'll take a look at the top cricketers who have hit the most sixes in Test cricket. So, get ready to discover the batsmen who have redefined the concept of six-hitting in Test cricket.

Check Out:

List of Cricketers with the Most Sixes in Test Cricket

Here's the list of the top cricketers who have made the most sixes in Test cricket. The list includes:

Rank

Player Name

Country

Span

Mat

Inns

HS

100

6s

1

Benjamin Andrew Stokes

England

2013-2024

106

192

258

13

131

2

Brendon Barrie McCullum

New Zealand

2004-2016

101

176

302

12

107

3

Rishabh Pant

India

2018-2026*

51*

89

159

8

100*

3

Adam Craig Gilchrist

Australia

1999-2008

96

137

204*

17

100

4

Christopher Henry Gayle

West Indies

2000-2014

103

182

333

15

98

5

Jacques Henry Kallis

South Africa

1995-2013

166

280

224

45

97

6

Timothy Grant Southee

New Zealand

2008-2024

103*

148

77*

-

93

7

Virender Sehwag

India

2001-2013

104

180

319

23

91

8

Brian Charles Lara

West Indies

1990-2006

131

232

400*

34

88

9

Christopher Lance Cairns

New Zealand

1989-2004

62

104

158

5

87

10

Rohit Gurunath Sharma

India

2013-2024

62*

106

212

12

87

11

Angelo Davis Mathews

Sri Lanka

2009-2024

114

202

200*

16

87

12

Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards

West Indies

1974-1991

121

182

291

24

84

13

Andrew Flintoff

England

1998-2009

79

130

167

5

82

14

Matthew Lawrence Hayden

Australia

1994-2009

103

184

380

30

82

15

Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan

2001-2017

75

132

161*

10

81

16

Kevin Peter Pietersen

England

2005-2014

104

181

227

23

81

17

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

India

2005-2014

90

144

224

6

78

18

Ricky Thomas Ponting

Australia

1995-2012

168

287

257

41

73

19

Clive Hubert Lloyd

West Indies

1966-1985

110

175

242*

19

70

20

Younis Khan

Pakistan

2000-2017

118

213

313

34

70

21

David Andrew Warner

Australia

2011-2024

112

205

335*

26

69

22

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar

India

1989-2013

200

329

248*

51

69

23

Ian Terence Botham

England

1977-1992

102

161

208

14

67

24

Cuthbert Gordon Greenidge

West Indies

1974-1991

108

185

226

19

67

25

Ravindra Anirudh Jadeja

India

2012-2024

75*

108

175*

4

66

Source: ESPNcricinfo

As of now, Ben Stokes has hit 131 sixes in his Test cricket career. This impressive tally places him among the most aggressive hitters in the game.

In terms of Indian cricketers, Virender Sehwag holds the record for the most sixes in Test cricket among Indian players, having hit 91 sixes during his illustrious career. Following him is Rohit Sharma, who smashed 87 sixes. 

Other notable Indian players include Ravindra Jadeja with 66 sixes, Sachin Tendulkar with 69 sixes, and MS Dhoni, who also contributed significantly with 78 sixes in his Test career. 

The ability to clear the boundary consistently has played a key role in their success and has contributed to India’s strong performance in Test cricket.

Also Read| [Updated] Top 10 Players With Most Sixes in International Cricket 2024

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Aug 19, 2026, 10:44 IST

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