[Updated] Most Sixes in International Cricket Matches 2023

Batsmen with Most Sixes in International Cricket: Check here the list of players who have hit the most sixes in international cricket. Rohit Sharma is at the top, followed by Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi.
Get here the list of top batsmen with the most number of 6s in the history of Cricket.
Get here the list of top batsmen with the most number of 6s in the history of Cricket.

Most Sixes in Cricket till 2023: One of the most entertaining sports in the world is cricket, and fans tend to prefer batting over bowling. Even in batting, players score runs in a variety of ways, be it by running across the wickets for single, double and triple runs or sending the ball straight to the boundary line for fours and sixes.

When the ball crosses the boundary without touching the ground, it’s termed a six, and the phenomenon is the most exciting aspect of cricket, especially for the fans in the stadium. Nothing rouses the crowd more than a well-executed sixer.

Some players are known for hitting more sixes than fours in their career and have amassed hundreds of sixes in their careers. Today, we take a look at the players with the most sixes in international cricket.

Players With Most Sixes In International Cricket

#1: Rohit Sharma

Rohit-Sharma-2-.jpg (2789×1691)

India’s Rohit Sharma holds the record for hitting the most sixes in International Cricket. Sharma has achieved the unbreakable record of 556 sixes in 473 innings after overtaking West Indies’ Chris Gayle in World Cup 2023. Sharma also has one of the best strike rates of 86.77, given his opener status and 16-year career.

#2: Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle Sixes

West Indies’ power hitter Chris Gayle is in second place on the list of players with the most international sixes. Gayle hit 553 sixes in 551 innings over a 22-year career with a strike rate of 77.22. Gaye is often called the “Universe Boss” for his explosive batting style and is widely regarded as the best T20 batsman ever.

#3: Shahid Afridi

10325.jpg (900×596)

Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi is at number three when it comes to hitting most sixes in the world. Afridi was known for his exceptional skill with both the bat and the ball. He led Pakistan to many victories as captain and even held the record for the fastest International century for almost two decades.

 

Most International Sixes

Rank

Player

Sixes

Inning

Strike Rate

Span

1

Rohit Sharma (India)

556

473

86.44

2007-2023

2

Chris Gayle (West Indies)

553

551

77.22

1999-2021

3

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)

476

508

114.14

1996-2018

4

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)

398

474

82.11

2002-2016

5

Martin Guptill (New Zealand)

383

402

81.27

2009-2022

6

MS Dhoni (India)

359

526

79.07

2004-2019

7

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

352

651

81.17

1989-2011

8

Eoin Morgan (England)

346

361

94.18

2006-2022

9

AB de Villiers (South Africa)

328

484

74.71

2004-2018

10

Jos Buttler (England)

315

344

92.49

2011-2023

11

Virat Kohli (India)

283

565

79.14

2008-2023

12

David Warner (Australia)

276

447

85.7

2009-2023

13

Ross Taylor (New Zealand)

273

510

73.24

2006-2022

14

Sachin Tendulkar (India)

264

782

67.58*

1989-2013

15

Paul Stirling (Ireland)

263

290

99.25

2008-2023

16

Adam Gilchrist (Australia)

262

429

91.43

1996-2008

17

Aaron Finch (Australia)

255

255

98.16

2011-2022

18

Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

254

617

56.3

1995-2014

19

Yuvraj Singh (India)

251

391

83.74

2000-2017

20

Sourav Ganguly (India)

247

488

62.99

1992-2008

21

Ricky Ponting (Australia)

246

668

68.48

1995-2012

22

Shane Watson (Australia)

245

334

75.69

2002-2016

23

Ben Stokes (England)

244

304

70.08

2011-2023

24

Virender Sehwag (India)

243

443

92.55

1999-2013

25

Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

241

223

124.44

2012-2023

26

Chris Cairns (New Zealand)

240

299

70.69

1989-2006

27

Keiron Pollard (West Indies)

234

196

106.15

2007-2022

28

David Miller (South Africa)

226

237

115.13

2010-2023

29

Brian Lara (West Indies)

221

521

68.08

1990-2007

30

Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

219

316

92.28

2012-2023

31

Marlon Samuels (West Indies)

219

388

65.23

2000-2018

32

Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan)

214

429

74.24

2003-2021

33

Viv Richards (West Indies)

210+

349

78.69*

1974-1991

34

Angelow Mathews (Sri Lanka)

209

442

61.86

2008-2023

35

Jonny Bairstow (England)

207

323

75.47

2011-2023

36

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)

199

429

77.6

1999-2021

37

Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan)

193

551

63.96

1991-2007

38

Mohammad Nabi (AFG)

192

240

98.95

2009-2023

39

Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan)

190

315

57.42

2001-2017

40

Kevin Pietersen (England)

190

342

71.8

2004-2014

41

Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh)

189

452

72.62

2007-2023

42

Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa)

187

417

65.71

1996-2010

43

Suresh Raina (India)

182

291

92.45

2005-2018

44

Matthew Hayden (Australia)

182

348

67.46

1993-2009

45

Nicholas Pooran (West Indies)

178

130

111.84

2016-2023

46

Wasim Akram (Pakistan)

178+

427

68.39*

1984-2003

47

Andrew Flintoff (England)

177

259

72.58

1998-2009

48

Hamilton Masakadza (Zimbabwe)

174

350

67.41

2001-2019

49

KL Rahul (India)

171

208

77

2014-2023

50

Moeen Ali (England)

171

292

71.67

2014-2023

 
