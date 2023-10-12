[Updated] Most Sixes in International Cricket Matches 2023

Most Sixes in Cricket till 2023: One of the most entertaining sports in the world is cricket, and fans tend to prefer batting over bowling. Even in batting, players score runs in a variety of ways, be it by running across the wickets for single, double and triple runs or sending the ball straight to the boundary line for fours and sixes.

When the ball crosses the boundary without touching the ground, it’s termed a six, and the phenomenon is the most exciting aspect of cricket, especially for the fans in the stadium. Nothing rouses the crowd more than a well-executed sixer.

Some players are known for hitting more sixes than fours in their career and have amassed hundreds of sixes in their careers. Today, we take a look at the players with the most sixes in international cricket.

Players With Most Sixes In International Cricket

#1: Rohit Sharma

India’s Rohit Sharma holds the record for hitting the most sixes in International Cricket. Sharma has achieved the unbreakable record of 556 sixes in 473 innings after overtaking West Indies’ Chris Gayle in World Cup 2023. Sharma also has one of the best strike rates of 86.77, given his opener status and 16-year career.

#2: Chris Gayle

West Indies’ power hitter Chris Gayle is in second place on the list of players with the most international sixes. Gayle hit 553 sixes in 551 innings over a 22-year career with a strike rate of 77.22. Gaye is often called the “Universe Boss” for his explosive batting style and is widely regarded as the best T20 batsman ever.

#3: Shahid Afridi

Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi is at number three when it comes to hitting most sixes in the world. Afridi was known for his exceptional skill with both the bat and the ball. He led Pakistan to many victories as captain and even held the record for the fastest International century for almost two decades.