[Updated] Most Sixes In ODI Cricket Match 2023: List of Players With Most 6s In One-Day International
Most Sixes in ODI Cricket: The One Day International (ODI) is a limited-overs playing format of cricket that consists of two innings of 50 overs each. A typical ODI game lasts for a day and is considered an intermediate between the slow and technical Test format and the fast-paced T20 cricket.
ODI has become the most popular playing format of cricket nowadays and draws the largest crowds in stadiums. The biggest and most-watched cricket tournament, the ICC World Cup, also follows the 50-over ODI format. The next Cricket World Cup is due this October in India.
ODI results in exciting matches that also allow batters and bowlers to display sufficient skills. Double centuries, 400+ scores, hattrickes, 5 wicket-hauls and 250+ strike rates are phenomenons frequently witnessed in ODI games.
Some players have also developed a reputation for sending the ball flying straight to the stands. West Indies’ Chris Gayle is, in fact, known for not taking double runs and instead relying on boundaries, mostly sixes, to score runs. There are numerous such players, and that’s what we cover today.
Check below the list of players with the most sixes in ODI cricket.
Players With Most Sixes In ODI Cricket
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Sixes
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Highest Score
|
Strike Rate
|
Span
|
1
|
Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)
|
351
|
369
|
8064
|
124
|
117
|
1996-2015
|
2
|
Chris Gayle (West Indies)
|
331
|
294
|
10480
|
215
|
87.19
|
1999-2019
|
3
|
Rohit Sharma (India)
|
280
|
239
|
9922
|
264
|
90.08
|
2007-2023
|
4
|
Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)
|
270
|
433
|
13430
|
189
|
91.2
|
1989-2011
|
5
|
MS Dhoni (India)
|
229
|
297
|
10773
|
183*
|
87.56
|
2004-2019
|
6
|
Eoin Morgan (England/Ireland)
|
220
|
230
|
7701
|
148
|
91.16
|
2006-2022
|
7
|
AB de Villiers (South Africa)
|
204
|
218
|
9577
|
176
|
101.09
|
2005-2018
|
8
|
Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)
|
200
|
228
|
6083
|
166
|
96.37
|
2002-2016
|
9
|
Sachin Tendulkar (India)
|
195
|
452
|
18426
|
200*
|
86.23
|
1989-2012
|
10
|
Sourav Ganguly (India)
|
190
|
300
|
11363
|
183
|
73.7
|
1992-2007
|
11
|
Martin Guptill (New Zealand)
|
187
|
195
|
7346
|
237*
|
87.29
|
2009-2022
|
12
|
Ricky Ponting (Australia)
|
162
|
365
|
13704
|
164
|
80.39
|
1995-2012
|
13
|
Jos Buttler (England)
|
158
|
138
|
4647
|
162*
|
117.97
|
2012-2023
|
14
|
Yuvraj Singh (India)
|
155
|
278
|
8701
|
150
|
87.67
|
2000-2017
|
15
|
Chris Cairns (New Zealand)
|
153
|
193
|
4950
|
115
|
84.26
|
1991-2006
|
16
|
Adam Gilchrist (Australia)
|
149
|
279
|
9619
|
172
|
96.94
|
1996-2008
|
17
|
Ross Taylor (New Zealand)
|
147
|
220
|
8607
|
181*
|
83.32
|
2006-2022
|
18
|
Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan)
|
144
|
350
|
11739
|
137*
|
74.24
|
1991-2007
|
19
|
Virat Kohli (India)
|
138
|
266
|
12902
|
183
|
93.6
|
2008-2023
|
20
|
Jacques Kallis (South Africa)
|
137
|
314
|
11579
|
139
|
72.89
|
1996-2014
|
21
|
Virender Sehwag (India)
|
136
|
245
|
8273
|
219
|
104.33
|
1999-2013
|
22
|
Kieron Pollard (West Indies)
|
135
|
113
|
2706
|
119
|
94.41
|
2007-2022
|
23
|
Paul Stirling (Ireland)
|
135
|
149
|
5598
|
177
|
87.29
|
2008-2023
|
24
|
Brian Lara (West Indies)
|
133
|
289
|
10405
|
169
|
79.51
|
1990-2007
|
25
|
Shane Watson (Australia)
|
131
|
169
|
5757
|
185*
|
90.44
|
2002-2015
|
26
|
Aaron Finch (Australia)
|
129
|
142
|
5406
|
153*
|
87.73
|
2013-2022
|
27
|
Glenn Maxwell (Australia)
|
128
|
117
|
3490
|
108
|
124.82
|
2012-2023
|
28
|
Herchelle Gibbs (South Africa)
|
128
|
240
|
8094
|
175
|
83.26
|
1996-2010
|
29
|
Viv Richards (West Indies)
|
126+
|
167
|
6721
|
189*
|
90.2
|
1975-1991
|
30
|
Abdul Razzaq (Pakistan)
|
124
|
228
|
5080
|
112
|
81.25
|
1996-2011
|
31
|
Wasim Akram (Pakistan)
|
121+
|
280
|
3717
|
86
|
88.33
|
1984-2003
|
32
|
Suresh Raina (India)
|
120
|
194
|
5615
|
116*
|
93.5
|
2005-2018
|
33
|
Marlon Samuels (West Indies)
|
118
|
196
|
5606
|
133*
|
75.11
|
2000-2018
|
34
|
Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)
|
113
|
258
|
7534
|
143
|
81.9
|
1999-2019
|
35
|
David Miller (South Africa)
|
110
|
133
|
3888
|
139
|
102.88
|
2010-2023
|
36
|
Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan)
|
110
|
216
|
6614
|
140*
|
76.61
|
2003-2019
|
37
|
Elton Chigumbura (Zimbabwe)
|
106
|
198
|
4340
|
117
|
80.02
|
2004-2018
|
38
|
Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe)
|
106
|
203
|
6684
|
145*
|
76.64
|
2004-2021
|
39
|
Andrew Symonds (Australia)
|
103
|
161
|
5088
|
156
|
92.44
|
1998-2009
|
40
|
Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh)
|
103
|
239
|
8313
|
158
|
78.54
|
2007-2023
|
41
|
Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)
|
102
|
129
|
4089
|
141
|
86.5
|
2013-2023
|
42
|
Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka)
|
102+
|
296
|
9284
|
145
|
81.13
|
1984-2003
|
43
|
Mohammad Nabi (AFG)
|
98
|
131
|
3153
|
116
|
86.17
|
2009-2023
|
44
|
Saeed Anwar (Pakistan)
|
97
|
244
|
8824
|
194
|
80.67
|
1989-2003
|
45
|
Hansie Cronje (South Africa)
|
94
|
175
|
5565
|
112
|
76.47
|
1992-2000
|
46
|
Andrew Flintoff (England)
|
93
|
122
|
3394
|
123
|
88.82
|
1999-2009
|
47
|
Quinton de Kock (South Africa)
|
93
|
141
|
5977
|
178
|
95.78
|
2013-2023
|
48
|
Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh)
|
93
|
237
|
7359
|
144
|
79.74
|
2006-2023
|
49
|
David Warner (Australia)
|
92
|
141
|
6030
|
179
|
95.12
|
2009-2023
|
50
|
Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan)
|
90
|
273
|
9720
|
141*
|
75.1
|
1998-2010