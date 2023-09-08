[Updated] Most Sixes In ODI Cricket Match 2023: List of Players With Most 6s In One-Day International

Most Sixes in ODI Cricket: Check here the list of players who have hit the most sixes in One-Day International cricket. Shahid Afridi tops the list followed by Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma.
Most Sixes in ODI Cricket: The One Day International (ODI) is a limited-overs playing format of cricket that consists of two innings of 50 overs each. A typical ODI game lasts for a day and is considered an intermediate between the slow and technical Test format and the fast-paced T20 cricket.

ODI has become the most popular playing format of cricket nowadays and draws the largest crowds in stadiums. The biggest and most-watched cricket tournament, the ICC World Cup, also follows the 50-over ODI format. The next Cricket World Cup is due this October in India.

ODI results in exciting matches that also allow batters and bowlers to display sufficient skills. Double centuries, 400+ scores, hattrickes, 5 wicket-hauls and 250+ strike rates are phenomenons frequently witnessed in ODI games.

Some players have also developed a reputation for sending the ball flying straight to the stands. West Indies’ Chris Gayle is, in fact, known for not taking double runs and instead relying on boundaries, mostly sixes, to score runs. There are numerous such players, and that’s what we cover today.

Check below the list of players with the most sixes in ODI cricket.

Players With Most Sixes In ODI Cricket

Rank

Player

Sixes

Innings

Runs

Highest Score

Strike Rate

Span

1

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)

351

369

8064

124

117

1996-2015

2

Chris Gayle (West Indies)

331

294

10480

215

87.19

1999-2019

3

Rohit Sharma (India)

280

239

9922

264

90.08

2007-2023

4

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

270

433

13430

189

91.2

1989-2011

5

MS Dhoni (India)

229

297

10773

183*

87.56

2004-2019

6

Eoin Morgan (England/Ireland)

220

230

7701

148

91.16

2006-2022

7

AB de Villiers (South Africa)

204

218

9577

176

101.09

2005-2018

8

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)

200

228

6083

166

96.37

2002-2016

9

Sachin Tendulkar (India)

195

452

18426

200*

86.23

1989-2012

10

Sourav Ganguly (India)

190

300

11363

183

73.7

1992-2007

11

Martin Guptill (New Zealand)

187

195

7346

237*

87.29

2009-2022

12

Ricky Ponting (Australia)

162

365

13704

164

80.39

1995-2012

13

Jos Buttler (England)

158

138

4647

162*

117.97

2012-2023

14

Yuvraj Singh (India)

155

278

8701

150

87.67

2000-2017

15

Chris Cairns (New Zealand)

153

193

4950

115

84.26

1991-2006

16

Adam Gilchrist (Australia)

149

279

9619

172

96.94

1996-2008

17

Ross Taylor (New Zealand)

147

220

8607

181*

83.32

2006-2022

18

Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan)

144

350

11739

137*

74.24

1991-2007

19

Virat Kohli (India)

138

266

12902

183

93.6

2008-2023

20

Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

137

314

11579

139

72.89

1996-2014

21

Virender Sehwag (India)

136

245

8273

219

104.33

1999-2013

22

Kieron Pollard (West Indies)

135

113

2706

119

94.41

2007-2022

23

Paul Stirling (Ireland)

135

149

5598

177

87.29

2008-2023

24

Brian Lara (West Indies)

133

289

10405

169

79.51

1990-2007

25

Shane Watson (Australia)

131

169

5757

185*

90.44

2002-2015

26

Aaron Finch (Australia)

129

142

5406

153*

87.73

2013-2022

27

Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

128

117

3490

108

124.82

2012-2023

28

Herchelle Gibbs (South Africa)

128

240

8094

175

83.26

1996-2010

29

Viv Richards (West Indies)

126+

167

6721

189*

90.2

1975-1991

30

Abdul Razzaq (Pakistan)

124

228

5080

112

81.25

1996-2011

31

Wasim Akram (Pakistan)

121+

280

3717

86

88.33

1984-2003

32

Suresh Raina (India)

120

194

5615

116*

93.5

2005-2018

33

Marlon Samuels (West Indies)

118

196

5606

133*

75.11

2000-2018

34

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)

113

258

7534

143

81.9

1999-2019

35

David Miller (South Africa)

110

133

3888

139

102.88

2010-2023

36

Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan)

110

216

6614

140*

76.61

2003-2019

37

Elton Chigumbura (Zimbabwe)

106

198

4340

117

80.02

2004-2018

38

Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe)

106

203

6684

145*

76.64

2004-2021

39

Andrew Symonds (Australia)

103

161

5088

156

92.44

1998-2009

40

Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh)

103

239

8313

158

78.54

2007-2023

41

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

102

129

4089

141

86.5

2013-2023

42

Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka)

102+

296

9284

145

81.13

1984-2003

43

Mohammad Nabi (AFG)

98

131

3153

116

86.17

2009-2023

44

Saeed Anwar (Pakistan)

97

244

8824

194

80.67

1989-2003

45

Hansie Cronje (South Africa)

94

175

5565

112

76.47

1992-2000

46

Andrew Flintoff (England)

93

122

3394

123

88.82

1999-2009

47

Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

93

141

5977

178

95.78

2013-2023

48

Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh)

93

237

7359

144

79.74

2006-2023

49

David Warner (Australia)

92

141

6030

179

95.12

2009-2023

50

Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan)

90

273

9720

141*

75.1

1998-2010

