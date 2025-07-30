What is Non-working Visa: Eligibility Criteria, Cost and Validity; Check Here

Explainer

The UAE has established itself as a global talent hub. Even though a lot of foreigners come here for work, not everyone who wishes to live here is seeking employment. The good news is that one can remain in the nation lawfully without a work visa or local sponsor. A number of visa options have been made available by the government that allow people to live in the United Arab Emirates without being bound by an employment contract. What is Non-Working Visa? The Non-Working Visa is intended for those who wish to reside in the United Arab Emirates but do not intend to work while there. This visa does not require the visa holder to have a job or a sponsor, in contrast to other employment visas. This non-working visa is ideal for retirees, investors, and anyone else who wishes to live here while sustaining themselves through other means.

However, there are financial restrictions for this visa. One might have to demonstrate that he/she have enough money saved up or earn enough to pay their living expenses. Non-working Visa Validity The duration of the non-working visa usually ranges from one to five years, depending upon the applicant's eligibility and the particular category. The visa provides flexibility and enables one to live lawfully in the United Arab Emirates without working locally. This visa can be renewed if the conditions are met further. It must be noted that the non-working visa does not allow the visa holder permission to work. This visa only permits one to reside in the United Arab Emirates. So, for individuals seeking an opportunity to work, they must ensure to obtain a working visa. Types of Non-working Visa Individuals seeking to live in the UAE with no job prospects in hand can apply for the following types of visas:

Type of Visa Cost (Approx. in ₹) Validity Remote Work Visa ₹23,800 + health insurance 1 year (renewable) Retirement Visa ₹35,000 to ₹55,000 (incl. medical, Emirates ID, etc.) 5 years (renewable) Golden Visa ₹8.3 lakh to ₹22.5 lakh 5 or 10 years Freelance Visa ₹1.7 lakh to ₹4 lakh 1 to 3 years (depends on free zone) Remote Work Visa This visa enables one to live in the Emirates for a year while working remotely if the applicant has a remote job or operates a business outside of the United Arab Emirates. The applicant will need to provide documentation of their business or employment, such as bank statements, paystubs, and contracts. The person must have health insurance that covers them in the United Arab Emirates and earn at least $3,500 per month. Additionally, the passport must be valid for at least six months.

Importantly, in order to maintain the validity of this visa, the applicant must visit the United Arab Emirates at least once every six months. It costs about USD 287 plus health insurance. The visa can be renewed every year, provided the conditions are met. Retirement Visa The retirement visa permits anyone who is 55 years of age or older, or who has worked for 15 years or more, to reside in the United Arab Emirates without having to work. However, in order to be eligible for this visa, one must meet certain financial requirements, such as earning roughly AED 20,000 per month (or AED 15,000 for a resident of Dubai), owning AED 1 million (roughly $272,000 USD) in savings or real estate, or having both add up to AED 1 million. This visa is valid for five years and can be extended if the visa holder continues to meet the requirements. Additionally, it also permits the individual to sponsor their spouse or any dependents. Fees include Emirates ID, medical examinations, and the visa; processing typically takes one to two weeks.

Golden Visa This visa is intended for outstanding students, creatives, investors, business owners, and skilled professionals. The Golden Visa allows individuals to sponsor their family without a local sponsor and grants long-term residency, usually for five or ten years. In order to be eligible, one must fulfill certain requirements, like proving recognized skill in the industry or investing at least AED 2 million in real estate or a business. Depending on the category, costs can range from AED 100,000 to $27,200 USD, and merely paying fees does not ensure acceptance. However, the advantages include the opportunity to open bank accounts, obtain a UAE driver's license, lease real estate, and have flexible stay requirements. Freelance Visa The freelancing visa is a popular option if the applicant wish to live and work in the United Arab Emirates. One can even obtain residency visa as part of the procedure after registering as a freelancer through a free zone such as Dubai Media City or Fujairah Creative City. This enables anyone to work lawfully for customers both inside and outside of the United Arab Emirates without requiring an employer.