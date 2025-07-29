HTET Exam Timings 2025: The HTET exam is going to start tomorrow, 30 July 2025. The exam will be conducted across 2 days from 30-31 July. The HTET exam is being conducted for providing certifications to the candidates who qualify the exam to teach at various government-run schools in the state. The exam is being conducted for posts like PRT, TGT, and PGT. The exam comprises three papers- Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), Level 3 (PGT). The HTET exam is being held in offline (pen and paper) mode. The exam pattern is different for all the three levels of the exam. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours 30 minutes.

HTET 2025: Exam Timings & Schedule

The HTET exam will be conducted on 30-31 July. The exam will be conducted in three shifts on both days for the three levels. The exam timings and schedule has been provided below.