HTET Exam Timings 2025: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will conduct the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) on July 30 and 31, 2025, covering three levels- Level 3 (PGT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 1 (PRT). Candidates must download the HTET admit card from the official website, which includes level, shift, and exam centre details.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Jul 29, 2025, 13:09 IST
Check the Exam Timings and Schedule for HTET Exam 2025

HTET Exam Timings 2025: The HTET exam is going to start tomorrow, 30 July 2025. The exam will be conducted across 2 days from 30-31 July. The HTET exam is being conducted for providing certifications to the candidates who qualify the exam to teach at various government-run schools in the state. The exam is being conducted for posts like PRT, TGT, and PGT. The exam comprises three papers- Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), Level 3 (PGT). The HTET exam is being held in offline (pen and paper) mode. The exam pattern is different for all the three levels of the exam. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours 30 minutes.

HTET 2025: Exam Timings & Schedule

The HTET exam will be conducted on 30-31 July. The exam will be conducted in three shifts on both days for the three levels. The exam timings and schedule has been provided below.

Exam Level

Exam Date

Exam Timing

Level 3 (PGT)

July 30, 2025

03:00 PM to 05:30 PM

Level 2 (TGT)

July 31, 2025

10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Level 1 (PRT)

July 31, 2025

03:00 PM to 05:30 PM

HTET Exam 2025: Reporting Time & Gate Closing Time

Candidates must download their admit cards for the HTET exam to know the exact timings of entry and gate closing. Ensure you reach the examination centre well in advance to complete entry procedures smoothly. Candidates should follow the schedule below based on their level:

Exam Level

Entry Time

Gate Closing Time

Exam Timing

Level 3 (PGT)

01:00 PM

02:30 PM

03:00 PM to 05:30 PM

Level 2 (TGT)

08:00 AM

09:30 AM

10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Level 1 (PRT)

01:00 PM

02:30 PM

03:00 PM to 05:30 PM

HTET 2025: Important Guidelines

Candidates must strictly follow the guidelines below to avoid any issues on exam day:

  • Carry printout of the HTET e‑admit card and two recent passport-size photographs

  • Bring original and photocopy of a valid photo ID (Aadhar, PAN, voter ID, or passport)

  • Use only a black ball-point pen for marking answers

  • Use of any electronic devices, calculators, maps, tables, or written materials is prohibited.

  • Carry your own clipboard/hardboard on which nothing should be written.

  • Any attempt at unfair means will lead to strict action.

HTET Exam 2025: Exam Center Changed

The Board of School Education, Haryana has revised the name of one of the exam centers located in District Jind. However, the examination venue remains unchanged, only the name has been modified by the authorities.

Exam District

Prior Name of Exam Centre

Changed Name

Jind

Centre Code-08015, JIND-15, Guru Dronacharya Public School, Vill.-Manoharpur

Centre Code-08015, JIND-15, Scholars International School, Vill.-Manoharpur

HTET Admit Card 2025: Download Details

The HTET 2025 admit card was released on July 22, 2025, and can be downloaded from the BSEH website using registration number and date of birth. It includes candidate details, exam level, venue, and shift timing. Entry will be denied without the admit card.


Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

