Most Sixes in ICC ODI Cricket World Cup: Players Who’ve Hit the Most Sixes in World Cup History

The ICC Cricket World Cup has seen multiple explosive innings and batsmen, who prefer going for the big shots instead of taking one or two runs. Check the list of the players with the most sixes in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.
Most Sixes in Cricket World Cup: The One Day International (ODI) is a limited-overs cricket format that involves two innings of 50 overs each. It lasts for a day and is more fast-paced than traditional test cricket but more restrained than T20 cricket.

ODI is one of the most exciting forms of cricket, and the majority of games take place in this format nowadays. The quadrennial ICC Cricket World Cup, the biggest and most prestigious cricket event, also follows the ODI rule set and is set to return later this year.

There have several memorable events in the World Cup, like 400+ scores, double centuries, 300+ run chases and more. Sometimes, players forget they are in an ODI match and go for big shots from the go. Many players are known for their ability to send the ball into the stands with a six. Today, we cover the list of the players with the most sixes in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup: Players With The Most Sixes

#1: Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle World Cup

West Indies’ striking phenom Chris Gayle is the record holder for hitting the most sixes in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. From 2003 to 2019, Gayle smashed 49 sixes in 34 innings. The player has a reputation for not taking more than single runs and instead opting to score boundaries. Gayle is widely considered the best T20 batsman but is not far behind in ODIs either.

#2: Ab de Villiers

AB de Villiers World Cup

South African fan-favourite, AB de Villiers, became known for his unconventional shots and sits in second place after Chris Gayle. De Villiers has scored 37 sixes in 22 innings from 2007 to 2015. He was called Mr. 360 Degree for hitting all corners of the field. His power-hitting abilities are second to none and holds the record for the fastest ODI century, fastest 50 and 150.

#3: Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting World Cup

In the third place is legendary Australian batsman and former captain Ricky Ponting. He hit 31 sixes from 1996 to 2011 in 42 innings. Ponting led the Australian team to consecutive World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007. Ponting was mostly known for his composure and technical batting but didn’t shy away from the big shots.

#4: Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum World Cup

New Zealand heavy-hitter Brendon McCullum occupies fourth place with 29 sixes in 27 innings from 2003 to 2015. McCullum was also known for his aggression and explosiveness. He led his team to the World Cup finals in 2015.

#5: Herschelle Gibbs

Herschelle Gibbs World Cup

Coming in fifth place is Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa. He is a veteran cricketer and one of the best power hitters of his generation. Glass became the first player to hit six consecutive sixes in ODI and did it against the Netherlands in the 2007 World Cup. Gibbs scored 28 sixes from 1999 to 2007 in 23 innings.

Most Sixes In Cricket World Cup

Sr. No

Player Name

Sixes

Span

Innings

1

Chris Gayle (WI)

49

2003-2019

34

2

AB de Villiers (SA)

37

2007-2015

22

3

Ricky Ponting (AUS)

31

1996-2011

42

4

Brendon McCullum (NZ)

29

2003-2015

27

5

Herschelle Gibbs (SA)

28

1999-2007

23

6

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)

27

1992-2007

37

7

Sachin Tendulkar (IND)

27

1992-2011

44

8

Eoin Morgan (ENG/IRE)

26

2007-2019

27

9

Sourav Ganguly (IND)

25

1999-2007

21

10

Aaron Finch (AUS)

24

2015-2019

18

11

Martin Guptill (NZ)

24

2011-2019

27

12

Rohit Sharma (IND)

23

2015-2019

17

13

Matthew Hayden (AUS)

23

2003-2007

21

14

Viv Richards (WI)

22+

1975-1987

21

15

Glenn Maxwell (AUS)

21

2015-2019

16

16

Adam Gilchrist (AUS)

19

1999-2007

31

17

Virender Sehwag (IND)

18

2003-2011

22

18

Jason Holder (WI)

17

2015-2019

11

19

David Warner (AUS)

17

2015-2019

18

20

Shane Watson (AUS)

17

2007-2015

19

21

Kevin O'Brien (IRE)

17

2007-2015

20

22

Scott Styris (NZ)

17

2003-2011

22

23

Ross Taylor (NZ)

17

2007-2019

30

24

Brian Lara (WI)

17

1992-2007

33

25

Lance Klusener (SA)

16

1999-2003

11

26

Chris Cairns (NZ)

16

1992-2003

24

27

David Miller (SA)

15

2015-2019

11

28

Andre Russell (WI)

15

2011-2019

12

29

Mark Boucher (SA)

15

1999-2007

19

30

MS Dhoni (IND)

15

2007-2019

25

31

Aravinda de Silva (SL)

15

1987-2003

32

32

Brendan Taylor (ZIM)

14

2007-2015

15

33

Kapil Dev (IND)

14+

1979-1992

24

34

Kumara Sangakkara (SL)

14

2003-2015

35

35

Mark Greatbatch (NZ)

13

1992-1992

7

36

John  Davison (CAN)

13

2003-2011

14

37

AP Gurusinha (SL)

13

1987-1996

17

38

Yuvraj Singh (IND)

13

2003-2011

21

39

Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI)

13

1996-2011

28

40

Steve Waugh (AUS)

13

1987-1999

30

