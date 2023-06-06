Most Sixes in ICC ODI Cricket World Cup: Players Who’ve Hit the Most Sixes in World Cup History

Most Sixes in Cricket World Cup: The One Day International (ODI) is a limited-overs cricket format that involves two innings of 50 overs each. It lasts for a day and is more fast-paced than traditional test cricket but more restrained than T20 cricket.

ODI is one of the most exciting forms of cricket, and the majority of games take place in this format nowadays. The quadrennial ICC Cricket World Cup , the biggest and most prestigious cricket event, also follows the ODI rule set and is set to return later this year.

There have several memorable events in the World Cup, like 400+ scores, double centuries, 300+ run chases and more. Sometimes, players forget they are in an ODI match and go for big shots from the go. Many players are known for their ability to send the ball into the stands with a six. Today, we cover the list of the players with the most sixes in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup: Players With The Most Sixes

#1: Chris Gayle

West Indies’ striking phenom Chris Gayle is the record holder for hitting the most sixes in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. From 2003 to 2019, Gayle smashed 49 sixes in 34 innings. The player has a reputation for not taking more than single runs and instead opting to score boundaries. Gayle is widely considered the best T20 batsman but is not far behind in ODIs either.

#2: Ab de Villiers

South African fan-favourite, AB de Villiers, became known for his unconventional shots and sits in second place after Chris Gayle. De Villiers has scored 37 sixes in 22 innings from 2007 to 2015. He was called Mr. 360 Degree for hitting all corners of the field. His power-hitting abilities are second to none and holds the record for the fastest ODI century, fastest 50 and 150.

#3: Ricky Ponting

In the third place is legendary Australian batsman and former captain Ricky Ponting. He hit 31 sixes from 1996 to 2011 in 42 innings. Ponting led the Australian team to consecutive World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007. Ponting was mostly known for his composure and technical batting but didn’t shy away from the big shots.

#4: Brendon McCullum

New Zealand heavy-hitter Brendon McCullum occupies fourth place with 29 sixes in 27 innings from 2003 to 2015. McCullum was also known for his aggression and explosiveness. He led his team to the World Cup finals in 2015.

#5: Herschelle Gibbs

Coming in fifth place is Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa. He is a veteran cricketer and one of the best power hitters of his generation. Glass became the first player to hit six consecutive sixes in ODI and did it against the Netherlands in the 2007 World Cup. Gibbs scored 28 sixes from 1999 to 2007 in 23 innings.

Most Sixes In Cricket World Cup Sr. No Player Name Sixes Span Innings 1 Chris Gayle (WI) 49 2003-2019 34 2 AB de Villiers (SA) 37 2007-2015 22 3 Ricky Ponting (AUS) 31 1996-2011 42 4 Brendon McCullum (NZ) 29 2003-2015 27 5 Herschelle Gibbs (SA) 28 1999-2007 23 6 Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 27 1992-2007 37 7 Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 27 1992-2011 44 8 Eoin Morgan (ENG/IRE) 26 2007-2019 27 9 Sourav Ganguly (IND) 25 1999-2007 21 10 Aaron Finch (AUS) 24 2015-2019 18 11 Martin Guptill (NZ) 24 2011-2019 27 12 Rohit Sharma (IND) 23 2015-2019 17 13 Matthew Hayden (AUS) 23 2003-2007 21 14 Viv Richards (WI) 22+ 1975-1987 21 15 Glenn Maxwell (AUS) 21 2015-2019 16 16 Adam Gilchrist (AUS) 19 1999-2007 31 17 Virender Sehwag (IND) 18 2003-2011 22 18 Jason Holder (WI) 17 2015-2019 11 19 David Warner (AUS) 17 2015-2019 18 20 Shane Watson (AUS) 17 2007-2015 19 21 Kevin O'Brien (IRE) 17 2007-2015 20 22 Scott Styris (NZ) 17 2003-2011 22 23 Ross Taylor (NZ) 17 2007-2019 30 24 Brian Lara (WI) 17 1992-2007 33 25 Lance Klusener (SA) 16 1999-2003 11 26 Chris Cairns (NZ) 16 1992-2003 24 27 David Miller (SA) 15 2015-2019 11 28 Andre Russell (WI) 15 2011-2019 12 29 Mark Boucher (SA) 15 1999-2007 19 30 MS Dhoni (IND) 15 2007-2019 25 31 Aravinda de Silva (SL) 15 1987-2003 32 32 Brendan Taylor (ZIM) 14 2007-2015 15 33 Kapil Dev (IND) 14+ 1979-1992 24 34 Kumara Sangakkara (SL) 14 2003-2015 35 35 Mark Greatbatch (NZ) 13 1992-1992 7 36 John Davison (CAN) 13 2003-2011 14 37 AP Gurusinha (SL) 13 1987-1996 17 38 Yuvraj Singh (IND) 13 2003-2011 21 39 Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI) 13 1996-2011 28 40 Steve Waugh (AUS) 13 1987-1999 30

