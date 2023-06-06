Most Sixes in ICC ODI Cricket World Cup: Players Who’ve Hit the Most Sixes in World Cup History
Most Sixes in Cricket World Cup: The One Day International (ODI) is a limited-overs cricket format that involves two innings of 50 overs each. It lasts for a day and is more fast-paced than traditional test cricket but more restrained than T20 cricket.
ODI is one of the most exciting forms of cricket, and the majority of games take place in this format nowadays. The quadrennial ICC Cricket World Cup, the biggest and most prestigious cricket event, also follows the ODI rule set and is set to return later this year.
There have several memorable events in the World Cup, like 400+ scores, double centuries, 300+ run chases and more. Sometimes, players forget they are in an ODI match and go for big shots from the go. Many players are known for their ability to send the ball into the stands with a six. Today, we cover the list of the players with the most sixes in the ICC Cricket World Cup.
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup: Players With The Most Sixes
#1: Chris Gayle
West Indies’ striking phenom Chris Gayle is the record holder for hitting the most sixes in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. From 2003 to 2019, Gayle smashed 49 sixes in 34 innings. The player has a reputation for not taking more than single runs and instead opting to score boundaries. Gayle is widely considered the best T20 batsman but is not far behind in ODIs either.
#2: Ab de Villiers
South African fan-favourite, AB de Villiers, became known for his unconventional shots and sits in second place after Chris Gayle. De Villiers has scored 37 sixes in 22 innings from 2007 to 2015. He was called Mr. 360 Degree for hitting all corners of the field. His power-hitting abilities are second to none and holds the record for the fastest ODI century, fastest 50 and 150.
#3: Ricky Ponting
In the third place is legendary Australian batsman and former captain Ricky Ponting. He hit 31 sixes from 1996 to 2011 in 42 innings. Ponting led the Australian team to consecutive World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007. Ponting was mostly known for his composure and technical batting but didn’t shy away from the big shots.
#4: Brendon McCullum
New Zealand heavy-hitter Brendon McCullum occupies fourth place with 29 sixes in 27 innings from 2003 to 2015. McCullum was also known for his aggression and explosiveness. He led his team to the World Cup finals in 2015.
#5: Herschelle Gibbs
Coming in fifth place is Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa. He is a veteran cricketer and one of the best power hitters of his generation. Glass became the first player to hit six consecutive sixes in ODI and did it against the Netherlands in the 2007 World Cup. Gibbs scored 28 sixes from 1999 to 2007 in 23 innings.
|
Most Sixes In Cricket World Cup
|
Sr. No
|
Player Name
|
Sixes
|
Span
|
Innings
|
1
|
Chris Gayle (WI)
|
49
|
2003-2019
|
34
|
2
|
AB de Villiers (SA)
|
37
|
2007-2015
|
22
|
3
|
Ricky Ponting (AUS)
|
31
|
1996-2011
|
42
|
4
|
Brendon McCullum (NZ)
|
29
|
2003-2015
|
27
|
5
|
Herschelle Gibbs (SA)
|
28
|
1999-2007
|
23
|
6
|
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
|
27
|
1992-2007
|
37
|
7
|
Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|
27
|
1992-2011
|
44
|
8
|
Eoin Morgan (ENG/IRE)
|
26
|
2007-2019
|
27
|
9
|
Sourav Ganguly (IND)
|
25
|
1999-2007
|
21
|
10
|
Aaron Finch (AUS)
|
24
|
2015-2019
|
18
|
11
|
Martin Guptill (NZ)
|
24
|
2011-2019
|
27
|
12
|
Rohit Sharma (IND)
|
23
|
2015-2019
|
17
|
13
|
Matthew Hayden (AUS)
|
23
|
2003-2007
|
21
|
14
|
Viv Richards (WI)
|
22+
|
1975-1987
|
21
|
15
|
Glenn Maxwell (AUS)
|
21
|
2015-2019
|
16
|
16
|
Adam Gilchrist (AUS)
|
19
|
1999-2007
|
31
|
17
|
Virender Sehwag (IND)
|
18
|
2003-2011
|
22
|
18
|
Jason Holder (WI)
|
17
|
2015-2019
|
11
|
19
|
David Warner (AUS)
|
17
|
2015-2019
|
18
|
20
|
Shane Watson (AUS)
|
17
|
2007-2015
|
19
|
21
|
Kevin O'Brien (IRE)
|
17
|
2007-2015
|
20
|
22
|
Scott Styris (NZ)
|
17
|
2003-2011
|
22
|
23
|
Ross Taylor (NZ)
|
17
|
2007-2019
|
30
|
24
|
Brian Lara (WI)
|
17
|
1992-2007
|
33
|
25
|
Lance Klusener (SA)
|
16
|
1999-2003
|
11
|
26
|
Chris Cairns (NZ)
|
16
|
1992-2003
|
24
|
27
|
David Miller (SA)
|
15
|
2015-2019
|
11
|
28
|
Andre Russell (WI)
|
15
|
2011-2019
|
12
|
29
|
Mark Boucher (SA)
|
15
|
1999-2007
|
19
|
30
|
MS Dhoni (IND)
|
15
|
2007-2019
|
25
|
31
|
Aravinda de Silva (SL)
|
15
|
1987-2003
|
32
|
32
|
Brendan Taylor (ZIM)
|
14
|
2007-2015
|
15
|
33
|
Kapil Dev (IND)
|
14+
|
1979-1992
|
24
|
34
|
Kumara Sangakkara (SL)
|
14
|
2003-2015
|
35
|
35
|
Mark Greatbatch (NZ)
|
13
|
1992-1992
|
7
|
36
|
John Davison (CAN)
|
13
|
2003-2011
|
14
|
37
|
AP Gurusinha (SL)
|
13
|
1987-1996
|
17
|
38
|
Yuvraj Singh (IND)
|
13
|
2003-2011
|
21
|
39
|
Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI)
|
13
|
1996-2011
|
28
|
40
|
Steve Waugh (AUS)
|
13
|
1987-1999
|
30
|*** Image Souce: ESPN