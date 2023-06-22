List of Players with Most Five Wicket Hauls in ICC ODI World Cup
The 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup is fast approaching, and fans wait in excitement for more thrilling cricket action. The previous 2019 World Cup was a batting powerhouse that saw many records broken and displays of incredible feats. However, the One-Day International format of the World Cup also allows significant freedom to the bowlers as well. The tournament has seen several amazing accomplishments in bowling, like four and five-wicket hauls. Some players have even taken 7 wickets in a single innings. Today, we cover the list of bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls in the ICC Cricket World Cup.
|
Most Five-Wicket Hauls in World Cup
|
Position
|
Player
|
Five Wickets
|
Innings
|
Wickets
|
Best Figure
|
Span
|
1
|
Mitchell Starc (AUS)
|
3
|
18
|
49
|
6/28
|
2015-2019
|
2
|
Gary Gilmour (AUS)
|
2
|
2
|
11
|
6/14
|
1975-1975
|
3
|
Vasbert Drakes (WI)
|
2
|
6
|
16
|
5/33
|
2003-2003
|
4
|
Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)
|
2
|
8
|
20
|
5/59
|
2019-2019
|
5
|
Ashantha de Mel (SL)
|
2
|
9
|
18
|
5/32
|
1983-1987
|
6
|
Shahid Afridi (PAK)
|
2
|
24
|
30
|
5/16
|
1999-2015
|
7
|
Glenn McGrath (AUS)
|
2
|
39
|
71
|
7/15
|
1996-2007
|
8
|
Mitchell Marsh (AUS)
|
1
|
3
|
5
|
5/33
|
2015-2015
|
9
|
Ravi Rampaul (WI)
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
5/51
|
2011-2011
|
10
|
Austin Codrington (CAN)
|
1
|
4
|
6
|
5/27
|
2003-2003
|
11
|
Steven Finn (ENG)
|
1
|
4
|
8
|
5/71
|
2015-2015
|
12
|
Alan Hurst (AUS)
|
1
|
3
|
7
|
5/21
|
1979-1979
|
13
|
Robin Singh (IND)
|
1
|
6
|
8
|
5/31
|
1999-1999
|
14
|
Shaukat Dukanwala (UAE)
|
1
|
4
|
6
|
5/29
|
1996-1996
|
15
|
Jason Behrendorff (AUS)
|
1
|
5
|
9
|
5/44
|
2019-2019
|
16
|
Ken MacLeay (AUS)
|
1
|
4
|
8
|
6/39
|
1983-1983
|
17
|
Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK)
|
1
|
5
|
16
|
6/35
|
2019-2019
|
18
|
Rudi van Vuuren (NAM)
|
1
|
5
|
8
|
5/43
|
2003-2003
|
19
|
Andre Nel (SA)
|
1
|
6
|
12
|
5/45
|
2007-2007
|
20
|
Winston Davis (WI)
|
1
|
5
|
8
|
7/51
|
1983-1983
|
21
|
James Neesham (NZ)
|
1
|
9
|
15
|
5/31
|
2019-2019
|
22
|
Andy Bichel (AUS)
|
1
|
8
|
16
|
7/20
|
2003-2003
|
23
|
Sohail Khan (PAK)
|
1
|
7
|
12
|
5/55
|
2015-2015
|
24
|
Tim Bresnan (ENG)
|
1
|
7
|
9
|
5/48
|
2011-2011
|
25
|
Charl Langeveldt (SA)
|
1
|
9
|
14
|
5/39
|
2003-2007
|
26
|
Mohammad Amir (PAK)
|
1
|
8
|
17
|
5/30
|
2019-2019
|
27
|
Vic Marks (ENG)
|
1
|
7
|
13
|
5/39
|
1983-1983
|
28
|
Paul Strang (ZIM)
|
1
|
11
|
15
|
5/21
|
1996-1999
|
29
|
Joel Garner (WI)
|
1
|
8
|
13
|
5/38
|
1979-1983
|
30
|
Yuvraj Singh (IND)
|
1
|
14
|
20
|
5/31
|
2003-2011
|
