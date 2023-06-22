List of Players with Most Five Wicket Hauls in ICC ODI World Cup

Most five-wicket hauls in World Cup: Dive in to read the list of players who have recorded the most five-wicket hauls in ICC ODI World Cup history.
Most Five Wicket Hauls in ICC ODI World Cup
Most Five Wicket Hauls in ICC ODI World Cup

The 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup is fast approaching, and fans wait in excitement for more thrilling cricket action. The previous 2019 World Cup was a batting powerhouse that saw many records broken and displays of incredible feats. However, the One-Day International format of the World Cup also allows significant freedom to the bowlers as well. The tournament has seen several amazing accomplishments in bowling, like four and five-wicket hauls. Some players have even taken 7 wickets in a single innings. Today, we cover the list of bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Related: ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Most Five-Wicket Hauls in World Cup

Position

Player

Five Wickets

Innings

Wickets

Best Figure

Span

1

Mitchell Starc (AUS)

3

18

49

6/28

2015-2019

2

Gary Gilmour (AUS)

2

2

11

6/14

1975-1975

3

Vasbert Drakes (WI)

2

6

16

5/33

2003-2003

4

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

2

8

20

5/59

2019-2019

5

Ashantha de Mel (SL)

2

9

18

5/32

1983-1987

6

Shahid Afridi (PAK)

2

24

30

5/16

1999-2015

7

Glenn McGrath (AUS)

2

39

71

7/15

1996-2007

8

Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

1

3

5

5/33

2015-2015

9

Ravi Rampaul (WI)

1

2

5

5/51

2011-2011

10

Austin Codrington (CAN)

1

4

6

5/27

2003-2003

11

Steven Finn (ENG)

1

4

8

5/71

2015-2015

12

Alan Hurst (AUS)

1

3

7

5/21

1979-1979

13

Robin Singh (IND)

1

6

8

5/31

1999-1999

14

Shaukat Dukanwala (UAE)

1

4

6

5/29

1996-1996

15

Jason Behrendorff (AUS)

1

5

9

5/44

2019-2019

16

Ken MacLeay (AUS)

1

4

8

6/39

1983-1983

17

Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK)

1

5

16

6/35

2019-2019

18

Rudi van Vuuren (NAM)

1

5

8

5/43

2003-2003

19

Andre Nel (SA)

1

6

12

5/45

2007-2007

20

Winston Davis (WI)

1

5

8

7/51

1983-1983

21

James Neesham (NZ)

1

9

15

5/31

2019-2019

22

Andy Bichel (AUS)

1

8

16

7/20

2003-2003

23

Sohail Khan (PAK)

1

7

12

5/55

2015-2015

24

Tim Bresnan (ENG)

1

7

9

5/48

2011-2011

25

Charl Langeveldt (SA)

1

9

14

5/39

2003-2007

26

Mohammad Amir (PAK)

1

8

17

5/30

2019-2019

27

Vic Marks (ENG)

1

7

13

5/39

1983-1983

28

Paul Strang (ZIM)

1

11

15

5/21

1996-1999

29

Joel Garner (WI)

1

8

13

5/38

1979-1983

30

Yuvraj Singh (IND)

1

14

20

5/31

2003-2011

 

Recommended

Highest Team Scores in ICC Cricket World Cup

Lowest Team Scores in ICC Cricket World Cup

Highest Run Chase in ICC ODI World Cup History

World Cup Most Successful Wicket Keepers

ICC World Cup Highest Wicket Takers

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.