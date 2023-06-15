Highest Wicket Takers in ICC World Cup: Bowlers with most wickets in Cricket World Cup History

The International Cricket Council (ICC) conducts the ODI World Cup every four years, and it’s considered one of the biggest and most prestigious events in cricket. Multiple teams strive to qualify for the World Cup, but only one team/country gets to lift the coveted trophy after a month of high-octane games.

10 teams will play in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, and fans are looking forward to more riveting sports action and entertainment, as was the case with the previous edition of the tournament in 2019, which England won. Most fans watch cricket, or any other sport for entertainment, and nothing rouses the crowd more than a boundary or a wicket. We have covered the list of the highest run scorers and most explosive strikers that you can check out below.

Highest Run Scorers in ICC Cricket World Cup

Highest Strike Rate in ICC World Cup

Today we take a look at the highest wicket-takers in the ICC Cricket World Cup history. There have been numerous bowlers like Muthiah Muralidaran, Lasith Malinga and Zaheer Khan that terrorised the batsmen in their time. Some have accumulated over 50 wickets and recorded impressive six and seven-wicket hauls.

Most Wickets in ICC ODI World Cup

The One-day International (ODI) format of the World Cup allows the players more freedom to exercise their abilities and showcase their cricketing prowess. You’ll rarely find a batsman trying to hit boundaries from the first ball itself or a bowler aiming for wide yorkers.

In the 50-over games, cricketers perform responsibly, resulting in slightly slow but intriguing games. The bowlers also get time to shine, unlike T20, where they are mostly at the receiving end of a batsman’s thrashing. Five and six-wicket hauls are quite common in the World Cup, and some players have multiple to their names.

You can check out the list of the top wicket-takers in the Cricket World Cup below.