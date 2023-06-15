Breaking

Highest Wicket Takers in ICC World Cup: Bowlers with most wickets in Cricket World Cup History

Highest wicket-takers in the World Cup: The quadrennial ICC ODI World Cup has seen some remarkable bowling displays in its five-decade history, with hundreds of top-level bowlers participating. Check here for the list of players with the most wickets in the Cricket World Cup.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) conducts the ODI World Cup every four years, and it’s considered one of the biggest and most prestigious events in cricket. Multiple teams strive to qualify for the World Cup, but only one team/country gets to lift the coveted trophy after a month of high-octane games.

10 teams will play in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, and fans are looking forward to more riveting sports action and entertainment, as was the case with the previous edition of the tournament in 2019, which England won. Most fans watch cricket, or any other sport for entertainment, and nothing rouses the crowd more than a boundary or a wicket. We have covered the list of the highest run scorers and most explosive strikers that you can check out below.

Today we take a look at the highest wicket-takers in the ICC Cricket World Cup history. There have been numerous bowlers like Muthiah Muralidaran, Lasith Malinga and Zaheer Khan that terrorised the batsmen in their time. Some have accumulated over 50 wickets and recorded impressive six and seven-wicket hauls.

Most Wickets in ICC ODI World Cup

The One-day International (ODI) format of the World Cup allows the players more freedom to exercise their abilities and showcase their cricketing prowess. You’ll rarely find a batsman trying to hit boundaries from the first ball itself or a bowler aiming for wide yorkers.

In the 50-over games, cricketers perform responsibly, resulting in slightly slow but intriguing games. The bowlers also get time to shine, unlike T20, where they are mostly at the receiving end of a batsman’s thrashing. Five and six-wicket hauls are quite common in the World Cup, and some players have multiple to their names.

You can check out the list of the top wicket-takers in the Cricket World Cup below.

Highest Wicket Takers In Cricket World Cup

Rank

Player

Wickets

Innings

Runs

Best Figure

Span

1

Glenn McGrath (AUS)

71

39

1292

7/15

1996-2007

2

Muthiah Muralidaran (SL)

68

39

1335

4/19

1996-2011

3

Lasith Malinga (SL)

56

28

1281

6/38

2007-2019

4

Wasim Akram (PAK)

55

36

1311

5/28

1987-2003

5

Mitchell Starc (AUS)

49

18

726

6/28

2015-2019

6

Chaminda Vaas (SL)

49

31

1040

6/25

1996-2007

7

Zaheer Khan (IND)

44

23

890

4/42

2003-2011

8

Javagal Srinath (IND)

44

33

1224

4/30

1992-2003

9

Imran Tahir (SA)

40

21

847

5/45

2011-2019

10

Trent Boult (NZ)

39

19

850

5/27

2015-2019

11

Allan Donald (SA)

38

25

913

4/17

1992-2003

12

Jacob Oram (NZ)

36

23

768

4/39

2003-2011

13

Daniel Vettori (NZ)

36

31

1168

4/18

2003-2015

14

Brett Lee (AUS)

35

17

629

5/42

2003-2011

15

Wahab Riaz (PAK)

35

20

926

5/46

2011-2019

16

Brad Hogg (AUS)

34

20

654

4/27

2003-2007

17

Imran Khan (PAK)

34

19

655

4/37

1975-1992

18

Shaun Tait (AUS)

34

18

731

4/39

2007-2011

19

Tim Southee (NZ)

34

18

854

7/33

2011-2019

20

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)

34

29

1222

5/29

2007-2019

21

Shane Warne (AUS)

32

17

624

4/29

1996-1999

22

Chris Harris (NZ)

32

27

861

4/7

1992-2003

23

Mohammed Shami (IND)

31

11

487

5/69

2015-2019

24

Anil Kumble (IND)

31

18

708

4/32

1996-2007

25

Shaun Pollock (SA)

31

31

970

5/36

1996-2007

26

Shane Bond (NZ)

30

16

518

6/23

2003-2007

27

Ian Botham (ENG)

30

22

762

4/31

1979-1992

28

Shoaib Akhtar (PAK)

30

18

765

4/46

1999-2011

29

Shahid Afridi (PAK)

30

24

831

5/16

1999-2015

30

Phil DeFreitas (ENG)

29

22

742

3/28

1987-1996

31

Kapil Dev (IND)

28

25

892

5/43

1979-1992

32

Courtney Walsh (WI)

27

17

547

4/25

1987-1999

33

Craig McDermott (AUS)

27

17

599

5/44

1987-1996

34

Steve Waugh (AUS)

27

26

814

3/36

1987-1999

35

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)

27

31

1060

3/12

1992-2007

36

James Anderson (ENG)

27

25

1081

4/25

2003-2015

37

Morne Morkel (SA)

26

14

506

3/33

2011-2015

38

Mushtaq Ahmed (PAK)

26

14

549

3/16

1992-1996

39

Andy Roberts (WI)

26

16

552

3/32

1975-1983

40

Damien Fleming (AUS)

26

16

583

5/36

1996-1999

41

Mitchell Johnson (AUS)

25

15

557

4/19

2011-2015

42

Curtly Ambrose (WI)

24

17

499

3/28

1992-1999

43

Abdul Qadir (PAK)

24

13

506

5/44

1983-1987

44

Manoj Prabhakar (IND)

24

18

640

4/19

1987-1996

45

Saqlain Mushtaq (PAK)

23

14

494

5/35

1996-2003

46

Andrew Flintoff (ENG)

23

17

534

4/43

1999-2007

47

Dale Steyn (SA)

23

14

538

5/50

2011-2015

48

Andre Russell (WI)

23

14

576

4/49

2011-2019

49

Jerome Taylor (WI)

23

14

634

3/15

2007-2015

50

Thomas Odoyo (KENYA)

23

24

817

4/28

1996-2011

 

