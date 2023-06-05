Breaking

Highest Batting Average in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is approaching and every cricket fan should know about the major players and their records. Check here the highest batting average in men’s Cricket World Cup
ICC ODI Cricket World Cup: Highest Batting Average
ICC ODI Cricket World Cup: Highest Batting Average

The much-awaited ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is set to return later this year, and fans are on edge about watching their favourite cricketers in action again. The Cricket World Cup is the biggest and most prominent cricket tournament in the world and is held every four years.

It was last held in 2019 when England emerged as the champions, winning the cup for the first time ever. In 2023, India is the lone host for the World Cup, and 10 teams will challenge each other for one and a half months to lift the prestigious trophy.

The Cricket World Cup was first held in 1975, and the 13th edition of the championship will take place in 2023. In the nearly 50-year history of the World Cup, hundreds of players and multiple countries have participated. Numerous records have been established. Some teams have crossed 400 runs in 50 overs, while players have accumulated thousands of runs. Today, we cover the highest batting average in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Also Read: ICC WTC Final 2023

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup: Highest Batting Average

The Cricket World Cup follows a One Day International (ODI) format which consists of two innings of 50 overs each. Unlike the popular T20 format, ODI games are more paced, and cricketers play with restraint instead of just blasting the ball for boundaries. However, ODI is more fast-paced than test cricket.

Batters help register a big total on the scoreboard, which the bowlers later defend. Some batsmen play consistently well and score high runs in every game. There have been players whose average of runs scored is above 100, meaning in a way, they scored a century every time they came to bat. Check out the list of players with the highest average in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup below.

Cricket World Cup Highest Batting Average

S.No

Player

Average

Innings Played

Runs

Highest Score

Span

1

Lance Klusener (SA)

124

11

372

57

1999-2003

2

Andrew Symonds (AUS)

103

13

515

143*

2003-2007

3

Ben Stokes (ENG)

66.42

10

465

89

2019-2019

4

Rohit Sharma (IND)

65.2

17

978

140

2015-2019

5

AB de Villiers (SA)

63.52

22

1207

162*

2007-2015

6

Michael Clarke (AUS)

63.42

21

888

93*

2007-2015

7

Viv Richards (WI)

63.31

21

1013

181

1975-1987

8

David Warner (AUS)

62

18

992

178

2015-2019

9

Rahul Dravid (IND)

61.42

21

860

145

1999-2007

10

Glenn Turner (NZ)

61.2

14

612

171*

1975-1983

11

Faf du Plessis (SA)

57.87

21

926

109

2011-2019

12

Sachin Tendulkar (IND)

56.95

44

2278

152

1992-2011

13

Kane Williamson (NZ)

56.93

22

911

148

2011-2019

14

Kumara Sangakkara (SL)

56.74

35

1532

124

2003-2015

15

Herchelle Gibbs (SA)

56.15

23

1067

143

1999-2007

16

Sourav Ganguly (IND)

55.88

21

1006

183

1999-2007

17

Martin Crowe (NZ)

55

21

880

100*

1983-1992

18

Sean Williams (ZIM)

54.66

11

492

96

2007-2015

19

David Boon (AUS)

54.33

16

815

100

1987-1992

20

Davd Gower (ENG)

54.25

11

434

130

1979-1983

21

Graham Thorpe (ENG)

54.14

10

379

89

1996-1999

22

Joe Root (ENG)

54.14

16

758

121

2015-2019

23

Ramiz Raja (PAK)

53.84

16

700

119*

1987-1996

24

Saeed Anwar (PAK)

53.82

21

915

113*

1996-2003

25

Shikhar Dhawan (IND)

53.7

10

537

137

2015-2019

26

Shane Watson (AUS)

53.58

19

643

94

2007-2015

27

Scott Styris (NZ)

53.47

22

909

141

2003-2011

28

Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL)

52.95

25

1112

161*

2007-2015

29

Mark Waugh (AUS)

52.84

22

1004

130

1992-1999

30

Yuvraj Singh (IND)

52.71

21

738

113

2003-2011

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next