Highest Batting Average in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup

The much-awaited ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is set to return later this year, and fans are on edge about watching their favourite cricketers in action again. The Cricket World Cup is the biggest and most prominent cricket tournament in the world and is held every four years.

It was last held in 2019 when England emerged as the champions, winning the cup for the first time ever. In 2023, India is the lone host for the World Cup, and 10 teams will challenge each other for one and a half months to lift the prestigious trophy.

The Cricket World Cup was first held in 1975, and the 13th edition of the championship will take place in 2023. In the nearly 50-year history of the World Cup, hundreds of players and multiple countries have participated. Numerous records have been established. Some teams have crossed 400 runs in 50 overs, while players have accumulated thousands of runs. Today, we cover the highest batting average in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup: Highest Batting Average

The Cricket World Cup follows a One Day International (ODI) format which consists of two innings of 50 overs each. Unlike the popular T20 format, ODI games are more paced, and cricketers play with restraint instead of just blasting the ball for boundaries. However, ODI is more fast-paced than test cricket.

Batters help register a big total on the scoreboard, which the bowlers later defend. Some batsmen play consistently well and score high runs in every game. There have been players whose average of runs scored is above 100, meaning in a way, they scored a century every time they came to bat. Check out the list of players with the highest average in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup below.