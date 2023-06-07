Highest Run Scorers in ICC Cricket World Cup: Players With Most Runs in ODI World Cup History
Highest run scorers in cricket World Cup: The biggest cricket tournament, the quadrennial ICC ODI World Cup, is on the horizon and will take place later this year. It’s the most esteemed event in cricket, and several countries participate to lift the coveted World Cup trophy. England is the current champions, having won their maiden cup in 2019 and will look to defend their title.
India is the sole host for the 2023 ICC World Cup, and all the games will take place in the country only. The championship will last for a month from October 5 to November 19. The Cricket World Cup follows a one-day international format where each team is given 50 overs per innings. Due to the paced and critical nature of the world cup, batsmen play responsibly and often score big totals, even double centuries.
However, there are only a few batters that have consistently performed at the highest level and scored the most runs. Today, we take a look at the list of players with the most runs in the ICC World Cup.
Related:
Highest Run Scorers in ICC Cricket World Cup
#1: Sachin Tendulkar
#2: Ricky Ponting
#3: Kumara Sangakkara
#4: Brian Lara
#5: AB de Villiers
|
Position
|
Player Name & Country
|
Runs Scored
|
Innings Played
|
Highest Score
|
Span
|
1
|
SR Tendulkar (IND)
|
2278
|
44
|
152
|
1992-2011
|
2
|
RT Ponting (AUS)
|
1743
|
42
|
140*
|
1996-2011
|
3
|
KC Sangakkara (SL)
|
1532
|
35
|
124
|
2003-2015
|
4
|
BC Lara (WI)
|
1225
|
33
|
116
|
1992-2007
|
5
|
AB de Villiers (SA)
|
1207
|
22
|
162*
|
2007-2015
|
6
|
CH Gayle (WI)
|
1186
|
34
|
215
|
2003-2019
|
7
|
ST Jayasuriya (SL)
|
1165
|
37
|
120
|
1992-2007
|
8
|
JH Kallis (SA)
|
1148
|
32
|
128*
|
1996-2011
|
9
|
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|
1146
|
29
|
124*
|
2007-2019
|
10
|
TM Dilshan (SL)
|
1112
|
25
|
161*
|
2007-2015
|
11
|
DPMD Jayawardene (SL)
|
1100
|
34
|
115*
|
1999-2015
|
12
|
AC Gilchrist (AUS)
|
1085
|
31
|
149
|
1999-2007
|
13
|
Javed Miandad (PAK)
|
1083
|
30
|
103
|
1975-1996
|
14
|
SP Fleming (NZ)
|
1075
|
33
|
134*
|
1996-2007
|
15
|
HH Gibbs (SA)
|
1067
|
23
|
143
|
1999-2007
|
16
|
PA de Silva (SL)
|
1064
|
32
|
145
|
1987-2003
|
17
|
V Kohli (IND)
|
1030
|
26
|
107
|
2011-2019
|
18
|
IVA Richards (WI)
|
1013
|
21
|
181
|
1975-1987
|
19
|
SC Ganguly (IND)
|
1006
|
21
|
183
|
1999-2007
|
20
|
ME Waugh (AUS)
|
1004
|
22
|
130
|
1992-1999
|
21
|
LRPL Taylor (NZ)
|
1002
|
30
|
131*
|
2007-2019
|
22
|
MJ Guptill (NZ)
|
995
|
27
|
237*
|
2011-2019
|
23
|
DA Warner (AUS)
|
992
|
18
|
178
|
2015-2019
|
24
|
ML Hayden (AUS)
|
987
|
21
|
158
|
2003-2007
|
25
|
RG Sharma (IND)
|
978
|
17
|
140
|
2015-2019
|
26
|
SR Waugh (AUS)
|
978
|
30
|
120*
|
1987-1999
|
27
|
S Chanderpaul (WI)
|
970
|
28
|
102*
|
1996-2011
|
28
|
A Ranatunga (SL)
|
969
|
29
|
88*
|
1983-1999
|
29
|
F du Plessis (SA)
|
926
|
21
|
109
|
2011-2019
|
30
|
Saeed Anwar (PAK)
|
915
|
21
|
113*
|
1996-2003
|
31
|
KS Williamson (NZ)
|
911
|
22
|
148
|
2011-2019
|
32
|
SB Styris (NZ)
|
909
|
22
|
141
|
2003-2011
|
33
|
GA Gooch (ENG)
|
897
|
21
|
115
|
1979-1992
|
34
|
MJ Clarke (AUS)
|
888
|
21
|
93*
|
2007-2015
|
35
|
MD Crowe (NZ)
|
880
|
21
|
100*
|
1983-1992
|
36
|
Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN)
|
877
|
28
|
102*
|
2007-2019
|
37
|
R Dravid (IND)
|
860
|
21
|
145
|
1999-2007
|
38
|
DL Haynes (WI)
|
854
|
25
|
105
|
1979-1992
|
39
|
V Sehwag (IND)
|
843
|
22
|
175
|
2003-2011
|
40
|
HM Amla (SA)
|
842
|
22
|
159
|
2011-2019
|
41
|
SPD Smith (AUS)
|
834
|
20
|
105
|
2011-2019
|
42
|
M Azharuddin (IND)
|
826
|
25
|
93
|
1987-1999
|
43
|
DC Boon (AUS)
|
815
|
16
|
100
|
1987-1992
|
44
|
A Flower (ZIM)
|
815
|
29
|
115*
|
1992-2003
|
45
|
G Kirsten (SA)
|
806
|
21
|
188*
|
1996-2003
|
46
|
AJ Finch (AUS)
|
787
|
18
|
153
|
2015-2019
|
47
|
MS Dhoni (IND)
|
780
|
25
|
91*
|
2007-2019
|
48
|
SO Tikolo (KENYA)
|
768
|
27
|
96
|
1996-2011
|
49
|
JE Root (ENG)
|
758
|
16
|
121
|
2015-2019
|
50
|
GC Smith (SA)
|
747
|
20
|
91
|
2003-2011