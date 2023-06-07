Breaking

Highest Run Scorers in ICC Cricket World Cup: Players With Most Runs in ODI World Cup History

The ICC Cricket World Cup is set to return later this year. From Sachin Tendulkar to Brian Lara, learn about the highest run scorers in World Cup history here.
Highest run scorers in cricket World Cup: The biggest cricket tournament, the quadrennial ICC ODI World Cup, is on the horizon and will take place later this year. It’s the most esteemed event in cricket, and several countries participate to lift the coveted World Cup trophy. England is the current champions, having won their maiden cup in 2019 and will look to defend their title.

India is the sole host for the 2023 ICC World Cup, and all the games will take place in the country only. The championship will last for a month from October 5 to November 19. The Cricket World Cup follows a one-day international format where each team is given 50 overs per innings. Due to the paced and critical nature of the world cup, batsmen play responsibly and often score big totals, even double centuries.

However, there are only a few batters that have consistently performed at the highest level and scored the most runs. Today, we take a look at the list of players with the most runs in the ICC World Cup.

#1: Sachin Tendulkar

#2: Ricky Ponting

#3: Kumara Sangakkara

#4: Brian Lara

#5: AB de Villiers

Position

Player Name & Country

Runs Scored

Innings Played

Highest Score

Span

1

SR Tendulkar (IND)

2278

44

152

1992-2011

2

RT Ponting (AUS)

1743

42

140*

1996-2011

3

KC Sangakkara (SL)

1532

35

124

2003-2015

4

BC Lara (WI)

1225

33

116

1992-2007

5

AB de Villiers (SA)

1207

22

162*

2007-2015

6

CH Gayle (WI)

1186

34

215

2003-2019

7

ST Jayasuriya (SL)

1165

37

120

1992-2007

8

JH Kallis (SA)

1148

32

128*

1996-2011

9

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)

1146

29

124*

2007-2019

10

TM Dilshan (SL)

1112

25

161*

2007-2015

11

DPMD Jayawardene (SL)

1100

34

115*

1999-2015

12

AC Gilchrist (AUS)

1085

31

149

1999-2007

13

Javed Miandad (PAK)

1083

30

103

1975-1996

14

SP Fleming (NZ)

1075

33

134*

1996-2007

15

HH Gibbs (SA)

1067

23

143

1999-2007

16

PA de Silva (SL)

1064

32

145

1987-2003

17

V Kohli (IND)

1030

26

107

2011-2019

18

IVA Richards (WI)

1013

21

181

1975-1987

19

SC Ganguly (IND)

1006

21

183

1999-2007

20

ME Waugh (AUS)

1004

22

130

1992-1999

21

LRPL Taylor (NZ)

1002

30

131*

2007-2019

22

MJ Guptill (NZ)

995

27

237*

2011-2019

23

DA Warner (AUS)

992

18

178

2015-2019

24

ML Hayden (AUS)

987

21

158

2003-2007

25

RG Sharma (IND)

978

17

140

2015-2019

26

SR Waugh (AUS)

978

30

120*

1987-1999

27

S Chanderpaul (WI)

970

28

102*

1996-2011

28

A Ranatunga (SL)

969

29

88*

1983-1999

29

F du Plessis (SA)

926

21

109

2011-2019

30

Saeed Anwar (PAK)

915

21

113*

1996-2003

31

KS Williamson (NZ)

911

22

148

2011-2019

32

SB Styris (NZ)

909

22

141

2003-2011

33

GA Gooch (ENG)

897

21

115

1979-1992

34

MJ Clarke (AUS)

888

21

93*

2007-2015

35

MD Crowe (NZ)

880

21

100*

1983-1992

36

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN)

877

28

102*

2007-2019

37

R Dravid (IND)

860

21

145

1999-2007

38

DL Haynes (WI)

854

25

105

1979-1992

39

V Sehwag (IND)

843

22

175

2003-2011

40

HM Amla (SA)

842

22

159

2011-2019

41

SPD Smith (AUS)

834

20

105

2011-2019

42

M Azharuddin (IND)

826

25

93

1987-1999

43

DC Boon (AUS)

815

16

100

1987-1992

44

A Flower (ZIM)

815

29

115*

1992-2003

45

G Kirsten (SA)

806

21

188*

1996-2003

46

AJ Finch (AUS)

787

18

153

2015-2019

47

MS Dhoni (IND)

780

25

91*

2007-2019

48

SO Tikolo (KENYA)

768

27

96

1996-2011

49

JE Root (ENG)

758

16

121

2015-2019

50

GC Smith (SA)

747

20

91

2003-2011

