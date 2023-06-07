Highest Run Scorers in ICC Cricket World Cup: Players With Most Runs in ODI World Cup History

Highest run scorers in cricket World Cup: The biggest cricket tournament, the quadrennial ICC ODI World Cup, is on the horizon and will take place later this year. It’s the most esteemed event in cricket, and several countries participate to lift the coveted World Cup trophy. England is the current champions, having won their maiden cup in 2019 and will look to defend their title.

India is the sole host for the 2023 ICC World Cup, and all the games will take place in the country only. The championship will last for a month from October 5 to November 19. The Cricket World Cup follows a one-day international format where each team is given 50 overs per innings. Due to the paced and critical nature of the world cup, batsmen play responsibly and often score big totals, even double centuries.

However, there are only a few batters that have consistently performed at the highest level and scored the most runs. Today, we take a look at the list of players with the most runs in the ICC World Cup.

Position Player Name & Country Runs Scored Innings Played Highest Score Span 1 SR Tendulkar (IND) 2278 44 152 1992-2011 2 RT Ponting (AUS) 1743 42 140* 1996-2011 3 KC Sangakkara (SL) 1532 35 124 2003-2015 4 BC Lara (WI) 1225 33 116 1992-2007 5 AB de Villiers (SA) 1207 22 162* 2007-2015 6 CH Gayle (WI) 1186 34 215 2003-2019 7 ST Jayasuriya (SL) 1165 37 120 1992-2007 8 JH Kallis (SA) 1148 32 128* 1996-2011 9 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 1146 29 124* 2007-2019 10 TM Dilshan (SL) 1112 25 161* 2007-2015 11 DPMD Jayawardene (SL) 1100 34 115* 1999-2015 12 AC Gilchrist (AUS) 1085 31 149 1999-2007 13 Javed Miandad (PAK) 1083 30 103 1975-1996 14 SP Fleming (NZ) 1075 33 134* 1996-2007 15 HH Gibbs (SA) 1067 23 143 1999-2007 16 PA de Silva (SL) 1064 32 145 1987-2003 17 V Kohli (IND) 1030 26 107 2011-2019 18 IVA Richards (WI) 1013 21 181 1975-1987 19 SC Ganguly (IND) 1006 21 183 1999-2007 20 ME Waugh (AUS) 1004 22 130 1992-1999 21 LRPL Taylor (NZ) 1002 30 131* 2007-2019 22 MJ Guptill (NZ) 995 27 237* 2011-2019 23 DA Warner (AUS) 992 18 178 2015-2019 24 ML Hayden (AUS) 987 21 158 2003-2007 25 RG Sharma (IND) 978 17 140 2015-2019 26 SR Waugh (AUS) 978 30 120* 1987-1999 27 S Chanderpaul (WI) 970 28 102* 1996-2011 28 A Ranatunga (SL) 969 29 88* 1983-1999 29 F du Plessis (SA) 926 21 109 2011-2019 30 Saeed Anwar (PAK) 915 21 113* 1996-2003 31 KS Williamson (NZ) 911 22 148 2011-2019 32 SB Styris (NZ) 909 22 141 2003-2011 33 GA Gooch (ENG) 897 21 115 1979-1992 34 MJ Clarke (AUS) 888 21 93* 2007-2015 35 MD Crowe (NZ) 880 21 100* 1983-1992 36 Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) 877 28 102* 2007-2019 37 R Dravid (IND) 860 21 145 1999-2007 38 DL Haynes (WI) 854 25 105 1979-1992 39 V Sehwag (IND) 843 22 175 2003-2011 40 HM Amla (SA) 842 22 159 2011-2019 41 SPD Smith (AUS) 834 20 105 2011-2019 42 M Azharuddin (IND) 826 25 93 1987-1999 43 DC Boon (AUS) 815 16 100 1987-1992 44 A Flower (ZIM) 815 29 115* 1992-2003 45 G Kirsten (SA) 806 21 188* 1996-2003 46 AJ Finch (AUS) 787 18 153 2015-2019 47 MS Dhoni (IND) 780 25 91* 2007-2019 48 SO Tikolo (KENYA) 768 27 96 1996-2011 49 JE Root (ENG) 758 16 121 2015-2019 50 GC Smith (SA) 747 20 91 2003-2011

