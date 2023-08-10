ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets: Price, Registration Date, How to Book India vs Pakistan Match Ticket
ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets: Cricket fans cannot stop rejoicing! The biggest tournament of the sport, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, is back for another thrilling edition, beginning October 5th, 2023. The 16th edition of the world cup will be hosted by India and all of the matches will be hosted in different cities in the country.
The ICC (International Cricket Council) and the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) have announced that the sale of tickets will start as early as August 25. Fans can start registering their interests to get ticket information first and help secure a position at the Cricket World Cup. the sale of tickets will be held in phases.
ICC World Cup 2023 Ticket Price
There will be a total of 48 matches played during the ICC World Cup 2023 tournament across 11 Indian cities. The registration for the sale of tickets will begin on August 25.
According to sources, the price of tickets will range from Rs. 500 and go as high as Rs. 10,000.
The President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Snehasish Ganguly, has announced that the ticket prices for the matches that will be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata will range from Rs 650 to Rs. 900 for the upper tier, (depending on the team and the match), and from Rs. 1500 to Rs. 3000 for the lower tier and block seats.
ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Key Highlights
A total of ten teams will be participating in the Cricket World Cup 2023. The ten teams are:
India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand, England, Netherlands, Afghanistan, Australia, and South Africa. Here are some key highlights of the ICC World Cup 2023:
|
ICC Cricket Men’s World Cup 2023
|
World Cup 2023 Date
|
October 5 - November 19
|
World Cup Format
|
ODI (One Day International)
|
Host country
|
India
|
Venues
|
Guwahati, Trivandrum, Chennai, Delhi, Pune, Dharamsala, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad
|
No. of Teams
|
10
|
No. of Matches
|
48
|
Website
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule
Here is the complete schedule of the 48 matches that will be held in the 2023 ODI World Cup:
|
Date
|
Teams
|
Venue
|
Time
|
05 Oct '23
|
England vs New Zealand
|
Ahmedabad
|
2:00 PM
|
06 Oct '23
|
Netherlands vs Pakistan
|
Hyderabad
|
2:00 PM
|
07 Oct '23
|
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh
|
Dharamsala
|
10:30 AM
|
South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|
Delhi
|
2:00 PM
|
08 Oct '23
|
India vs Australia
|
Chennai
|
2:00 PM
|
09 Oct '23
|
Netherlands vs New Zealand
|
Hyderabad
|
2:00 PM
|
10 Oct '23
|
Bangladesh vs England
|
Dharamsala
|
10:30 AM
|
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|
Hyderabad
|
2:00 PM
|
11 Oct '23
|
India vs Afghanistan
|
Delhi
|
2:00 PM
|
12 Oct '23
|
Australia vs South Africa
|
Lucknow
|
2:00 PM
|
13 Oct '23
|
Bangladesh vs New Zealand
|
Chennai
|
2:00 PM
|
14 Oct '23
|
India vs Pakistan
|
Ahmedabad
|
2:00 PM
|
15 Oct '23
|
Afghanistan vs England
|
Delhi
|
2:00 PM
|
16 Oct '23
|
Australia vs Sri Lanka
|
Lucknow
|
2:00 PM
|
17 Oct '23
|
Netherlands vs South Africa
|
Dharamsala
|
2:00 PM
|
18 Oct '23
|
New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|
Chennai
|
2:00 PM
|
19 Oct '23
|
India vs Bangladesh
|
Pune
|
2:00 PM
|
20 Oct '23
|
Australia vs Pakistan
|
Bengaluru
|
2:00 PM
|
21 Oct '23
|
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka
|
Lucknow
|
10:30 AM
|
England vs South Africa
|
Wankhede
|
2:00 PM
|
22 Oct '23
|
India vs New Zealand
|
Dharamsala
|
2:00 PM
|
23 Oct '23
|
Afghanistan vs Pakistan
|
Chennai
|
2:00 PM
|
24 Oct '23
|
Bangladesh vs South Africa
|
Wankhede
|
2:00 PM
|
25 Oct '23
|
Australia vs Netherlands
|
Delhi
|
2:00 PM
|
26 Oct '23
|
England vs Sri Lanka
|
Bengaluru
|
2:00 PM
|
27 Oct '23
|
Pakistan vs South Africa
|
Chennai
|
2:00 PM
|
28 Oct '23
|
Australia vs New Zealand
|
Dharamsala
|
10:30 AM
|
Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|
Eden Gardens
|
2:00 PM
|
29 Oct '23
|
India vs England
|
Lucknow
|
2:00 PM
|
30 Oct '23
|
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
|
Pune
|
2:00 PM
|
31 Oct '23
|
Bangladesh vs Pakistan
|
Eden Gardens
|
2:00 PM
|
01 Nov '23
|
New Zealand vs South Africa
|
Pune
|
2:00 PM
|
02 Nov '23
|
India vs Sri Lanka
|
Mumbai
|
2:00 PM
|
03 Nov '23
|
Afghanistan vs Netherlands
|
Lucknow
|
2:00 PM
|
04 Nov '23
|
New Zealand vs Pakistan
|
Bengaluru
|
10:30 AM
|
Australia vs England
|
Ahmedabad
|
02:00 PM
|
05 Nov '23
|
India vs South Africa
|
Kolkata
|
2:00 PM
|
06 Nov '23
|
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|
Delhi
|
2:00 PM
|
07 Nov '23
|
Afghanistan vs Australia
|
Mumbai
|
2:00 PM
|
08 Nov '23
|
England vs Netherlands
|
Pune
|
2:00 PM
|
09 Nov '23
|
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|
Bengaluru
|
2:00 PM
|
10 Nov '23
|
Afghanistan vs South Africa
|
Ahmedabad
|
2:00 PM
|
11 Nov '23
|
Australia vs Bangladesh
|
Pune
|
10:30 AM
|
England vs Pakistan
|
Kolkata
|
02:00 PM
|
12 Nov ‘23
|
India vs Netherlands
|
Bengaluru
|
02:00 PM
|
15 Nov ‘23
|
1st Place vs 4th Place
Semi-Final I
|
Mumbai
|
02:00 PM
|
16 Nov ‘23
|
2nd Place vs 3rd Place
Semi-Final II
|
Kolkata
|
02:00 PM
|
19 Nov ‘23
|
Semi-Final I Winner vs Semi-Final II Winner
FINAL
|
Ahmedabad
|
02:00 PM
How to Book India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 Match Ticket
The ODI World Cup 2023 has not even started yet and yet fans are over the moon for the tournament, especially for one match- India vs Pakistan match. It is perhaps the most anticipated match of the tournament.
The Ind vs Pak match will take place on October 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match date has been rescheduled because of the grand Indian festival of Navratra. The tickets for the India vs Pakistan match will go on sale from September 3, 2023. You can purchase the tickets via the official portal of ICC. You can access the website here as well.
The World Cup 2023 will be a thrilling and exciting tournament. Cricket lovers all over the world cannot wait for the tournament to start. The reigning champions are England. Will England keep their title of reigning champions? Or will they concede their title and trophy to another team? We have to find out.
