ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets: Price, Registration Date, How to Book India vs Pakistan Match Ticket

ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets: Cricket fans cannot stop rejoicing! The biggest tournament of the sport, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, is back for another thrilling edition, beginning October 5th, 2023. The 16th edition of the world cup will be hosted by India and all of the matches will be hosted in different cities in the country.

The ICC (International Cricket Council) and the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) have announced that the sale of tickets will start as early as August 25. Fans can start registering their interests to get ticket information first and help secure a position at the Cricket World Cup. the sale of tickets will be held in phases.

ICC World Cup 2023 Ticket Price

There will be a total of 48 matches played during the ICC World Cup 2023 tournament across 11 Indian cities. The registration for the sale of tickets will begin on August 25.

According to sources, the price of tickets will range from Rs. 500 and go as high as Rs. 10,000.

The President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Snehasish Ganguly, has announced that the ticket prices for the matches that will be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata will range from Rs 650 to Rs. 900 for the upper tier, (depending on the team and the match), and from Rs. 1500 to Rs. 3000 for the lower tier and block seats.

ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Key Highlights

A total of ten teams will be participating in the Cricket World Cup 2023. The ten teams are:

India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand, England, Netherlands, Afghanistan, Australia, and South Africa. Here are some key highlights of the ICC World Cup 2023:

ICC Cricket Men’s World Cup 2023 World Cup 2023 Date October 5 - November 19 World Cup Format ODI (One Day International) Host country India Venues Guwahati, Trivandrum, Chennai, Delhi, Pune, Dharamsala, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad No. of Teams 10 No. of Matches 48 Website www.cricketworldcup.com

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule

Here is the complete schedule of the 48 matches that will be held in the 2023 ODI World Cup:

Date Teams Venue Time 05 Oct '23 England vs New Zealand Ahmedabad 2:00 PM 06 Oct '23 Netherlands vs Pakistan Hyderabad 2:00 PM 07 Oct '23 Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Dharamsala 10:30 AM South Africa vs Sri Lanka Delhi 2:00 PM 08 Oct '23 India vs Australia Chennai 2:00 PM 09 Oct '23 Netherlands vs New Zealand Hyderabad 2:00 PM 10 Oct '23 Bangladesh vs England Dharamsala 10:30 AM Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Hyderabad 2:00 PM 11 Oct '23 India vs Afghanistan Delhi 2:00 PM 12 Oct '23 Australia vs South Africa Lucknow 2:00 PM 13 Oct '23 Bangladesh vs New Zealand Chennai 2:00 PM 14 Oct '23 India vs Pakistan Ahmedabad 2:00 PM 15 Oct '23 Afghanistan vs England Delhi 2:00 PM 16 Oct '23 Australia vs Sri Lanka Lucknow 2:00 PM 17 Oct '23 Netherlands vs South Africa Dharamsala 2:00 PM 18 Oct '23 New Zealand vs Afghanistan Chennai 2:00 PM 19 Oct '23 India vs Bangladesh Pune 2:00 PM 20 Oct '23 Australia vs Pakistan Bengaluru 2:00 PM 21 Oct '23 Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Lucknow 10:30 AM England vs South Africa Wankhede 2:00 PM 22 Oct '23 India vs New Zealand Dharamsala 2:00 PM 23 Oct '23 Afghanistan vs Pakistan Chennai 2:00 PM 24 Oct '23 Bangladesh vs South Africa Wankhede 2:00 PM 25 Oct '23 Australia vs Netherlands Delhi 2:00 PM 26 Oct '23 England vs Sri Lanka Bengaluru 2:00 PM 27 Oct '23 Pakistan vs South Africa Chennai 2:00 PM 28 Oct '23 Australia vs New Zealand Dharamsala 10:30 AM Bangladesh vs Netherlands Eden Gardens 2:00 PM 29 Oct '23 India vs England Lucknow 2:00 PM 30 Oct '23 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Pune 2:00 PM 31 Oct '23 Bangladesh vs Pakistan Eden Gardens 2:00 PM 01 Nov '23 New Zealand vs South Africa Pune 2:00 PM 02 Nov '23 India vs Sri Lanka Mumbai 2:00 PM 03 Nov '23 Afghanistan vs Netherlands Lucknow 2:00 PM 04 Nov '23 New Zealand vs Pakistan Bengaluru 10:30 AM Australia vs England Ahmedabad 02:00 PM 05 Nov '23 India vs South Africa Kolkata 2:00 PM 06 Nov '23 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Delhi 2:00 PM 07 Nov '23 Afghanistan vs Australia Mumbai 2:00 PM 08 Nov '23 England vs Netherlands Pune 2:00 PM 09 Nov '23 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Bengaluru 2:00 PM 10 Nov '23 Afghanistan vs South Africa Ahmedabad 2:00 PM 11 Nov '23 Australia vs Bangladesh Pune 10:30 AM England vs Pakistan Kolkata 02:00 PM 12 Nov ‘23 India vs Netherlands Bengaluru 02:00 PM 15 Nov ‘23 1st Place vs 4th Place Semi-Final I Mumbai 02:00 PM 16 Nov ‘23 2nd Place vs 3rd Place Semi-Final II Kolkata 02:00 PM 19 Nov ‘23 Semi-Final I Winner vs Semi-Final II Winner FINAL Ahmedabad 02:00 PM

How to Book India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 Match Ticket

The ODI World Cup 2023 has not even started yet and yet fans are over the moon for the tournament, especially for one match- India vs Pakistan match. It is perhaps the most anticipated match of the tournament.

The Ind vs Pak match will take place on October 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match date has been rescheduled because of the grand Indian festival of Navratra. The tickets for the India vs Pakistan match will go on sale from September 3, 2023. You can purchase the tickets via the official portal of ICC. You can access the website here as well.

The World Cup 2023 will be a thrilling and exciting tournament. Cricket lovers all over the world cannot wait for the tournament to start. The reigning champions are England. Will England keep their title of reigning champions? Or will they concede their title and trophy to another team? We have to find out.

