ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets: Price, Registration Date, How to Book India vs Pakistan Match Ticket

2023 Cricket World Cup Tickets: The biggest cricket tournament of the year, the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 will kickstart from October 5. The sale of the tickets will begin as early as August 25. Here’s how you can buy tickets to see your favourite teams and matches.
Get all information related to upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets Booking
ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets: Cricket fans cannot stop rejoicing! The biggest tournament of the sport, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, is back for another thrilling edition, beginning October 5th, 2023. The 16th edition of the world cup will be hosted by India and all of the matches will be hosted in different cities in the country. 

The ICC (International Cricket Council) and the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) have announced that the sale of tickets will start as early as August 25. Fans can start registering their interests to get ticket information first and help secure a position at the Cricket World Cup. the sale of tickets will be held in phases. 

ICC World Cup 2023 Ticket Price 

There will be a total of 48 matches played during the ICC World Cup 2023 tournament across 11 Indian cities. The registration for the sale of tickets will begin on August 25. 

According to sources, the price of tickets will range from Rs. 500 and go as high as Rs. 10,000. 

The President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Snehasish Ganguly, has announced that the ticket prices for the matches that will be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata will range from Rs 650 to Rs. 900 for the upper tier, (depending on the team and the match), and from Rs. 1500 to Rs. 3000 for the lower tier and block seats. 

ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Key Highlights 

A total of ten teams will be participating in the Cricket World Cup 2023. The ten teams are:

India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand, England, Netherlands, Afghanistan, Australia, and South Africa. Here are some key highlights of the ICC World Cup 2023:

ICC Cricket Men’s World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 Date 

October 5 - November 19 

World Cup Format

ODI (One Day International)

Host country

India

Venues

Guwahati, Trivandrum, Chennai, Delhi, Pune, Dharamsala, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad

No. of Teams

10

No. of Matches

48

Website

www.cricketworldcup.com

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule

Here is the complete schedule of the 48 matches that will be held in the 2023 ODI World Cup:

 

Date

Teams

Venue

Time

05 Oct '23

England vs New Zealand

Ahmedabad

2:00 PM

06 Oct '23

Netherlands vs Pakistan

Hyderabad

2:00 PM

07 Oct '23

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh

Dharamsala

10:30 AM

South Africa vs Sri Lanka

Delhi

2:00 PM

08 Oct '23

India vs Australia

Chennai

2:00 PM

09 Oct '23

Netherlands vs New Zealand

Hyderabad

2:00 PM

10 Oct '23

Bangladesh vs England

Dharamsala

10:30 AM

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Hyderabad

2:00 PM

11 Oct '23

India vs Afghanistan

Delhi

2:00 PM

12 Oct '23

Australia vs South Africa

Lucknow

2:00 PM

13 Oct '23

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Chennai

2:00 PM

14 Oct '23

India vs Pakistan

Ahmedabad

2:00 PM

15 Oct '23

Afghanistan vs England

Delhi

2:00 PM

16 Oct '23

Australia vs Sri Lanka

Lucknow

2:00 PM

17 Oct '23

Netherlands vs South Africa

Dharamsala

2:00 PM

18 Oct '23

New Zealand vs Afghanistan

Chennai

2:00 PM

19 Oct '23

India vs Bangladesh

Pune

2:00 PM

20 Oct '23

Australia vs Pakistan

Bengaluru

2:00 PM

21 Oct '23

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka

Lucknow

10:30 AM

England vs South Africa

Wankhede

2:00 PM

22 Oct '23

India vs New Zealand

Dharamsala

2:00 PM

23 Oct '23

Afghanistan vs Pakistan

Chennai

2:00 PM

24 Oct '23

Bangladesh vs South Africa

Wankhede

2:00 PM

25 Oct '23

Australia vs Netherlands

Delhi

2:00 PM

26 Oct '23

England vs Sri Lanka

Bengaluru

2:00 PM

27 Oct '23

Pakistan vs South Africa

Chennai

2:00 PM

28 Oct '23

Australia vs New Zealand

Dharamsala

10:30 AM

Bangladesh vs Netherlands

Eden Gardens

2:00 PM

29 Oct '23

India vs England

Lucknow

2:00 PM

30 Oct '23

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

Pune

2:00 PM

31 Oct '23

Bangladesh vs Pakistan

Eden Gardens

2:00 PM

01 Nov '23

New Zealand vs South Africa

Pune

2:00 PM

02 Nov '23

India vs Sri Lanka

Mumbai

2:00 PM

03 Nov '23

Afghanistan vs Netherlands

Lucknow 

2:00 PM

04 Nov '23

New Zealand vs Pakistan

Bengaluru

10:30 AM

Australia vs England

Ahmedabad

02:00 PM

05 Nov '23

India vs South Africa

Kolkata

2:00 PM

06 Nov '23

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Delhi 

2:00 PM

07 Nov '23

Afghanistan vs Australia

Mumbai

2:00 PM

08 Nov '23

England vs Netherlands

Pune

2:00 PM

09 Nov '23

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Bengaluru

2:00 PM

10 Nov '23

Afghanistan vs South Africa

Ahmedabad

2:00 PM

11 Nov '23

Australia vs Bangladesh

Pune

10:30 AM

England vs Pakistan

Kolkata

02:00 PM

12 Nov ‘23

India vs Netherlands

Bengaluru

02:00 PM

15 Nov ‘23

1st Place vs 4th Place 

Semi-Final I 

Mumbai 

02:00 PM

16 Nov ‘23

2nd Place vs 3rd Place 

Semi-Final II

Kolkata

02:00 PM

19 Nov ‘23

Semi-Final I Winner vs Semi-Final II Winner

FINAL

Ahmedabad

02:00 PM

How to Book India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 Match Ticket

The ODI World Cup 2023 has not even started yet and yet fans are over the moon for the tournament, especially for one match- India vs Pakistan match. It is perhaps the most anticipated match of the tournament. 

The Ind vs Pak match will take place on October 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match date has been rescheduled because of the grand Indian festival of Navratra. The tickets for the India vs Pakistan match will go on sale from September 3, 2023. You can purchase the tickets via the official portal of ICC. You can access the website here as well. 

The World Cup 2023 will be a thrilling and exciting tournament. Cricket lovers all over the world cannot wait for the tournament to start. The reigning champions are England. Will England keep their title of reigning champions? Or will they concede their title and trophy to another team? We have to find out. 

Also Read | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule announced, India vs Pakistan date revised, Stadium, Venues and Match Details

 
