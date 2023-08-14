ICC World Cup 2023 M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru: Ticket, Schedule, Match Date and Time

World Cup 2023 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Also known as the Karnataka State Cricket Association Stadium, M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host 5 matches in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023.
Get here all details about M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Get here all details about M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin on October 5th. After a decade, India is hosting the ODI World Cup. The tournament will be held across 10 Indian cities- Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Dharamsala, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is also known as the Karnataka State Cricket Association Stadium, is a stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. It is the world’s first stadium to use solar panels to generate electricity. 

This five-decade-old stadium has hosted major events, such as the debut Test Match for West Indies cricket legend, Viv Richards, and the 1996 Miss World beauty pageant. M Chinnaswamy is also the home ground of one of the most beloved IPL (Indian Premier League) teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

ICC World Cup 2023 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Key Highlights 

Here are some key highlights of M Chinnaswamy Stadium:

M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Location

Mahatma Gandhi Rd, near Cubbon Road, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001

Seating capacity

40,000

Event 

ICC ODI World Cup ‘23

No. of matches held 

05

Date

20 Oct, 26 Oct, 04 Nov, 09 Nov, and 12 Nov

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru World Cup 2023 Match Schedule

Here is the schedule of the matches being held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

 

Team

Date and Time (IST)

Australia vs Pakistan

20 October at 02:00 PM

England vs Sri Lanka

26 October at 02: 00 PM

New Zealand vs Pakistan

04 November at 10:30 AM

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

09 November at 02:00 PM

India vs Netherlands

12 November at 02:00 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Price, Booking - M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru

M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host 5 ODI World Cup Matches. The sale of the tickets for matches being held in Begaluru will begin on September 2. You can purchase the tickets via the official portal of ICC. 

Here are the details of the ticket prices:

 

Available Seats

Ticket Prices

North East Stand

Rs. 1750

South East Stand

Rs. 1750

East Stand

Rs. 3500

West Stand

Rs. 3500

South West Stand  

Rs. 7500

North West Stand  

Rs. 5000

Source: Cricreads.com

The sale of tickets has not begun yet. However, the BCCI is advising cricket fans to register themselves on the official website, so that they can secure a position. 

Related | ICC World Cup 2023 Narendra Modi Stadium Motera, Ahmedabad: Ticket, Schedule, Match Date and Time

 
 
 

FAQ

How to book World Cup 2023 Match tickets for M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru?

The sale of ODI World Cup 2023 tickets will be held in phases. You can purchase tickets for matches being held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from September 2.

How many World Cup 2023 Matches are scheduled at M Chinnaswamy Stadium?

There are a total of five matches scheduled at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

Next