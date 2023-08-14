ICC World Cup 2023 M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru: Ticket, Schedule, Match Date and Time
World Cup 2023 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin on October 5th. After a decade, India is hosting the ODI World Cup. The tournament will be held across 10 Indian cities- Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Dharamsala, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is also known as the Karnataka State Cricket Association Stadium, is a stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. It is the world’s first stadium to use solar panels to generate electricity.
This five-decade-old stadium has hosted major events, such as the debut Test Match for West Indies cricket legend, Viv Richards, and the 1996 Miss World beauty pageant. M Chinnaswamy is also the home ground of one of the most beloved IPL (Indian Premier League) teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
ICC World Cup 2023 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Key Highlights
Here are some key highlights of M Chinnaswamy Stadium:
|
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|
Location
|
Mahatma Gandhi Rd, near Cubbon Road, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001
|
Seating capacity
|
40,000
|
Event
|
ICC ODI World Cup ‘23
|
No. of matches held
|
05
|
Date
|
20 Oct, 26 Oct, 04 Nov, 09 Nov, and 12 Nov
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru World Cup 2023 Match Schedule
Here is the schedule of the matches being held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
|
Team
|
Date and Time (IST)
|
Australia vs Pakistan
|
20 October at 02:00 PM
|
England vs Sri Lanka
|
26 October at 02: 00 PM
|
New Zealand vs Pakistan
|
04 November at 10:30 AM
|
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|
09 November at 02:00 PM
|
India vs Netherlands
|
12 November at 02:00 PM
Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Price, Booking - M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru
M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host 5 ODI World Cup Matches. The sale of the tickets for matches being held in Begaluru will begin on September 2. You can purchase the tickets via the official portal of ICC.
Here are the details of the ticket prices:
|
Available Seats
|
Ticket Prices
|
North East Stand
|
Rs. 1750
|
South East Stand
|
Rs. 1750
|
East Stand
|
Rs. 3500
|
West Stand
|
Rs. 3500
|
South West Stand
|
Rs. 7500
|
North West Stand
|
Rs. 5000
The sale of tickets has not begun yet. However, the BCCI is advising cricket fans to register themselves on the official website, so that they can secure a position.
