Who is the owner of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2023? Name, Net Worth, Background

Royal Challengers Bangalore Owner 2023: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the biggest cricket championships in the world and is watched by millions of viewers across the globe. IPL is a T20 cricket tournament and consists of short, fast-paced games that only focus on entertainment. Ten teams participate in the IPL and are named after various states and cities in India. Fans love supporting their favourite teams and have elevated them to household names.

One such beloved IPL franchise is Royal Challengers Bangalore. The team’s face is acclaimed Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. RCB is a much-adored and trolled franchise of the IPL that has an equal share of fans and haters. The team has also been in controversies, partly due to captain Kohli’s antics and its past owner Vijay Mallya. Check the latest owner of Royal Challengers Bangalore here.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Owner 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the original Indian Premier League franchises and is based out of Bangalore, Karnataka.

RCB was founded in 2008 and made its debut in the inaugural IPL. It is also one of the teams that have played all editions of IPL without winning any.

RCB did reach the finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016 IPL. The team also qualified for the playoffs in the 2020, 2021 and 2020 IPL seasons.

RCB was bought by Vijay Mallya, then chairman of Kingfisher Airlines and United Spirits for $ 111.6 million, the second-highest bid of the IPL.

However, Mallya defaulted on loans in 2016, and no more owns the RCB.

RCB is solely owned by United Spirits now.

As of 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore is the sixth most valuable IPL team, with an estimated value of ₹1.025 million.

Who is United Spirits, the owner of Royal Challengers Bangalore?

United Spirits Limited, formerly United Breweries, is an Indian alcoholic beverage company.

USL produces the world’s second-most volume of spirits.

USL is a subdivision of Diageo, the English multinational alcoholic beverage giant.

The current CEO and managing director of United Spirits is Hina Nagarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore is a veteran franchise of IPL and has been looking impressive in the last few seasons. The team is known for putting on exciting games and end-of-the-over thrillers. It remains to be seen how RCB does the feat and more in the 2023 IPL. The coach of RCB in 2023 is Sanjay Bangar, while Faf du Plessis is the captain. Mike Hesson is the Director of Cricket Operations. The home ground of the Royal Challengers Bangalore is the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, Karnataka. You can check the full 2023 squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore below.

