Which State in India Has the Largest Number of Snakes?

India has more than 300 different types of snakes. Some of them are harmless, while others are very dangerous. Snakes are found in almost every part of the country, but some states have more of them. This is mostly because those states have the right kind of weather, forests, wetlands, and farmland where snakes can live and find food easily. State with the Most Snakes in India West Bengal has the highest number of snake species in India. This state has many different natural areas like forests, rivers, wetlands, and the famous Sundarbans mangrove forest. All these places are perfect homes for different types of snakes. The state has both fresh and salty water zones, which means snakes that like different kinds of habitats can all live here. One reason there are so many snakes in West Bengal is because the weather is warm and humid, which helps snakes survive and reproduce. There’s also plenty of food for them, like frogs, rats, birds, and insects. Since many people in the state live near farms or water bodies, they often come across snakes in their daily lives.

Other States with largest number of snakes Kerala Kerala has thick forests and a lot of rain. This creates a good home for many snake species. Dangerous snakes like the king cobra and Russell’s viper are commonly found here. Because of the large number of snakes, snakebites are also reported more often in this state. Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu has dry lands, hills, and farmlands, which make it a good place for snakes like cobras, kraits, and rat snakes. People in Tamil Nadu also know a lot about treating snakebites using traditional methods that have been passed down through generations. Maharashtra Maharashtra is home to the Western Ghats, which are full of forests and wild animals. This area supports many snakes like the Indian rock python and the spectacled cobra. The weather and forests here help the snakes live comfortably.

Odisha Odisha has forests, rivers, and a long coastal area. These places offer good shelter and food for many snakes. In rural parts of Odisha, it’s common for people to see snakes near their homes or fields. Tribal communities in the state have learnt how to live safely with snakes. Interesting Facts About Snakes in India India has over 60 types of venomous snakes. The most dangerous ones are known as the “Big Four”: the cobra, krait, Russell’s viper, and saw-scaled viper. These snakes cause most of the serious snakebite cases in the country. The king cobra is the world’s longest venomous snake. It can grow up to 18 feet long and is mostly found in the Western Ghats and the Northeast part of India. The Sundarbans in West Bengal have some very rare snakes. Some snakes that live there are found nowhere else in the world. This makes the area very important for wildlife.