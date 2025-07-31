Transformation of Sentence Exercises for Class 10 with Answers, Download PDF FREE

Are you searching for a comprehensive worksheet to improve your skills in the transformation of sentences? This article offers a diverse collection of sentences designed to facilitate your revision and deepen your understanding of this crucial grammatical concept.
This practice set includes various types of sentence transformations, such as Active to Passive Voice and vice-versa, Direct to Indirect Speech and vice-versa, Simple, Compound, and Complex Sentences, Affirmative to Negative and vice-versa, Interrogative to Assertive and vice-versa, Exclamatory to Assertive and vice-versa.
Each section provides a mix of challenging and straightforward exercises, allowing you to gradually build your proficiency. This worksheet is an invaluable resource for students preparing for examinations, looking to improve their writing skills, or simply seeking to solidify their grasp of English grammar.
Transformation of Sentence Class 10 Exercise
Instructions: Transform the following sentences as directed.
Exercise Set 1: Active and Passive Voice
Change to Passive Voice: The teacher praised the students.
Change to Active Voice: The letter was written by her.
Change to Passive Voice: The police have arrested the thief.
Change to Active Voice: A new book will be published by the author next month.
Exercise Set 2: Direct and Indirect Speech
Change to Indirect Speech: He said, "I am going to the library now."
Change to Direct Speech: She told me that she had finished her homework.
Change to Indirect Speech: The teacher asked the students, "Have you completed the assignment?"
Change to Direct Speech: My mother advised me to always speak the truth.
Exercise Set 3: Sentence Structure and Conjunctions
Change into a Compound Sentence: Being ill, he could not attend the party.
Change into a Simple Sentence: The students who were late were punished.
Change into a Complex Sentence: Despite working hard, he failed the exam.
Rewrite using 'so... that': It was too cold to go outside.
Exercise Set 4: Mixed Transformations
Rewrite using 'No sooner... than': As soon as the bell rang, the students rushed out of the classroom.
Rewrite using 'too... to': The coffee was so hot that I could not drink it.
Change to Passive Voice: Someone stole my wallet yesterday.
Change to Indirect Speech: The old man said, "Alas! My dog is lost."
Rewrite the sentence, beginning with 'If': Study hard, or you will fail.
Rewrite using 'unless': You will not get good marks if you do not work harder.
Combine into a single simple sentence: He is a great leader. He is also a great orator.
Change into a Complex Sentence: He confessed his crime.
Transform the following sentences as directed Answer Key
The students were praised by the teacher.
She wrote the letter.
The thief has been arrested by the police.
The author will publish a new book next month.
He said that he was going to the library then.
She said, "I have finished my homework."
The teacher asked the students if they had completed the assignment.
My mother said, "Always speak the truth."
He was ill, so he could not attend the party.
The late students were punished.
Although he worked hard, he failed the exam.
It was so cold that we could not go outside.
No sooner had the bell rung than the students rushed out of the classroom.
The coffee was too hot for me to drink.
My wallet was stolen yesterday.
The old man exclaimed with sorrow that his dog was lost.
If you do not study hard, you will fail.
You will not get good marks unless you work harder.
Besides being a great leader, he is also a great orator. OR He is a great leader and a great orator.
He confessed that he was guilty of the crime. OR He confessed his guilt.
Work through these exercises diligently, paying close attention to the rules and nuances of each transformation type. Regular practice is key to mastering sentence transformation, and this worksheet provides an excellent opportunity to do just that.
