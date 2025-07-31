List of the Largest Crude Oil Supplier Countries to India (2025 Updated)

India is one of the world’s largest importers of crude oil, which heavily relies on foreign suppliers to meet its growing energy demands. As the Indian economy continues to expand in the energy sector, India needs reliable and affordable oil sources. In 2025, the global oil trade landscape will have seen some shifts, with traditional suppliers maintaining dominance while new players emerge. Crude oil continues to be the lifeblood of India’s energy consumption due to its use in fuel for the transportation of raw and other materials, powers industries, and drives economic growth. However, the challenge lies in the fact that India doesn’t produce enough oil domestically. As a result, India somehow depends on imports of crude oil to meet its rising energy demands. With India’s economy expanding rapidly, oil demand is surging as well. This leads to an important question: where is India sourcing all this oil in 2025, and how has the landscape shifted over the years?

Changing geopolitical dynamics, pricing shifts, and strategic realignments have all played a part in altering India’s top oil suppliers. While the Middle East remains a dominant source, countries like Russia and the U.S. are now playing a much bigger role in meeting India’s energy needs. What is Crude Oil? Crude oil is a naturally occurring, unrefined petroleum product which is composed of hydrocarbon deposits and other organic materials. Crude oil is a key source of energy and raw material for various products like gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and petrochemicals. It's also formed from the remains of ancient marine organisms, which have been buried under the oceans for millions of years. Crude oil is extracted through drilling and refined into usable fuels. It plays a vital role in global economies, powering industries, transportation, and households. However, its use also contributes to environmental issues such as air pollution and climate change, prompting a global shift toward cleaner energy alternatives.

India’s Energy Outlook in 2025 India’s is on strong desire for something is growing at a pace in the energy sectors that surpasses global averages. As we know that India has already surpassed Japan to become the fourth largest economy in the world, which has reached up to $4.187 trillion, making the economy target fullfill, urban expansion and growing industrialisation and driving the energy demand upwards at the global level. Despite the global momentum for clean energy, crude oil still accounts for a significant portion of India’s energy consumption: Energy demand is increasing by 4–5% annually, higher than the global average.

Crude oil represents about 30% of India’s total energy consumption.

Daily imports in 2025 are estimated at 4.7 to 5 million barrels.

Over 85% of India’s crude oil is imported.

Such heavy reliance on foreign oil brings economic vulnerabilities—fluctuating global prices, political instability, and currency swings all have an impact. To counter this, India is investing in oil reserves and exploring alternative energy sources. But for now, crude oil remains central—especially for fueling transportation and infrastructure. List of the Largest Crude Oil Supplier Countries to India Rank Country/Region Share of India’s Imports (2025) 1 Iraq 20–23% 2 Saudi Arabia 16–18% 3 Russia 18–20% 4 United Arab Emirates (UAE) 8–10% 5 United States 6–7% 6 Nigeria & West Africa 5–6% Where Does India Get Its Crude Oil From in 2025? India’s crude oil imports is always been around the maximum supplies from middle east countries specially from the gulf countries, These are the top six countries from where India get the crude oil imported from these countriesl:

1. Iraq At the global level, Iraq is one of the largest importers in the world and for India also, India get imports its crude oil from the Iraq only which covers around 20-30% of total crude oil imports. From Iraq, India is trading partners from past from many years which allows them to bilateral trade that shows their political stabilty between these two countrries and shown their trade partners at vast level. 2. Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia is one of the important partner for crude oil import in India which supplying about 16–18% of India’s imports. Saudi Arabia plays a very important role as a partner in importing crude oil to India.. Apart from the oil trade, diplomatic relations and long-term investment plans—especially by Saudi Aramco in Indian refineries—strengthen this bond. As an OPEC leader, Saudi production decisions also shape global oil pricing.

3. Russia Russia is on the third position where India get imported oil from this country. In imports crude oil to India, it makes the share surged from under 2% before 2022 to 18–20% in 2025. Due to the Ukraine conflict and Western sanctions led Russia to offer discounted Urals crude, which India has increasingly imported despite longer shipping routes and payment hurdles. 4. United Arab Emirates (UAE) After the Russia, the UAE has played a important role in imoprting the crude oil which make the contribution around 8–10% of India’s crude oil needs. Its efficient logistics, proximity, and strong trade ties make it a reliable source—especially for refineries on India’s western coast. 5. United States U.S is stand on the second positon in importing crude oil at global level and for India U,S is stand in the fifth position for imports the crude oil to India The U.S. now accounts for 6–7% of India’s imports. Though smaller in volume, U.S. crude offers strategic value. India buys lighter, sweeter grades from the U.S., which are ideal for refining high-quality fuels and balancing heavier Middle Eastern oil.

6. Nigeria and West African Nations India also get significant crude oil imports from many african countries also like Nigeria along with Angola and many western african countries where on combining all these countributes making the 6-7% of India imports in crude oil.Their crude provides diversification, especially useful during supply disruptions elsewhere. However, challenges like political instability and longer transit times limit their overall share. Conclusion While clean and renewable energy sources are gaining ground, crude oil remains at the heart of India’s energy infrastructure in 2025. The country’s growing demand has pushed it to diversify its oil imports, leaning on both traditional allies and new suppliers. Balancing price, reliability, and geopolitical risk will remain crucial as India continues to fuel its economic ambitions.