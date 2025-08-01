CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Tamil Nadu School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closure

Tamil Nadu schools will observe several important holidays in August 2025. Key dates include August 9 for Raksha Bandhan, a long weekend from August 15 to 16 for Independence Day and Janmashtami, and a mid-week holiday on August 29 for Onam. These breaks offer students time to celebrate national and cultural events.

ByAnisha Mishra
Aug 1, 2025, 13:49 IST
Tamil Nadu School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closure
Tamil Nadu School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closure

Tamil Nadu School Holidays in August 2025: August 2025 will be a significant month for Tamil Nadu students, offering a blend of national and cultural holidays. The schedule, which includes a major national holiday and a key festival, provides opportunities for long weekends and a break from academic routines.

The official holiday list, issued by the state government, covers various religious and national observances for both government and private schools statewide. While dates are generally fixed, parents and students should confirm with their individual school administrations for any last-minute changes or additional local holidays. The August 2025 schedule features a mix of single-day holidays and extended weekend opportunities.

Tamil Nadu School Holidays in August 2025

Here is a detailed breakdown of the school holidays in Tamil Nadu for the month of August:

Date

Day

Holiday

August 15

Thursday

Independence Day

August 16

Saturday

Janmashtami

August 17

Saturday

Raksha Bandhan (Regional)

August 29

Friday

Onam (Regional)

Significance of Key Holidays

  • Independence Day (August 15): Independence Day, August 15th, marks India's 1947 liberation from British rule. Schools observe this national holiday with flag-hoisting and cultural events, fostering patriotism. Families use the day to reflect on history and celebrate national progress.

  • Janmashtami (August 16): Janmashtami, celebrating Lord Krishna's birth, is a devotional holiday in Tamil Nadu. Observed on a Saturday, families decorate temples, sing, and perform plays.

  • Raksha Bandhan (August 17): Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the sibling bond, involves sisters tying arakhi on their brothers' wrists for love and protection, with brothers promising to protect them and giving gifts. It's a major public holiday in North India and a significant regional holiday in Tamil Nadu. As August 17 falls on a Sunday, it offers a full weekend for family celebration.

  • Onam (August 29): Onam, Kerala's major harvest festival, is widely celebrated in Tamil Nadu by its large Malayalee population. The ten-day festival culminates in a significant holiday, often creating a long weekend when it falls on a Friday. Celebrations include floral decorations (Pookalam), traditional attire, and the Onam Sadya feast.

Important Note for Students and Parents: The holiday schedule listed here is a general guide. It is essential for parents and students to cross-check with their specific school's official calendar or announcements. Local schools may have their own schedules, especially for regional festivals like Onam or Raksha Bandhan. Any last-minute changes due to unforeseen circumstances, such as weather conditions, will also be communicated locally.

This article will be updated regularly with the newest information on this topic. We will add new ideas, detailed analyses, and the latest news as it happens. Our team checks all important sources and research to give our readers full and correct information. We suggest you read this article often. This way, you will get more knowledge and a better understanding of this important topic as it changes. By staying updated with this article, you will always be well-informed.

State-Wise School Holidays 2025

For a state-wise holiday list, please download the respective school holiday calendar 2025 PDF at the links provided below.

Delhi School Holidays List in 2025

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays List in 2025

UP School Holidays List in 2025

Bihar School Holidays List in 2025

Rajasthan School Holidays List in 2025

Jharkhand School Holidays List in 2025

Punjab School Holidays List in 2025

Assam School Holidays List in 2025

Haryana School Holidays List in 2025

Maharashtra School Holidays List in 2025

Telangana School Holidays List in 2025

Karnataka School Holidays List in 2025

Tamil Nadu School Holidays List in 2025

Kerala School Holidays List in 2025

Gujarat School Holidays List in 2025

Chhattisgarh School Holiday List

Also Read - School Holidays in 2025: Check Upcoming Holidays and Major School Closures

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News