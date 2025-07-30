Haryana School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closure

Haryana School Holidays in August 2025: August 2025 promises to be a month of significant holidays for students in Haryana, blending national celebrations with major cultural festivals. The month begins with a key festival and includes a major national holiday that allows for a long weekend. The holiday schedule is designed to give students and families an opportunity to participate in these events and take a break from their academic routine.
The official holiday list, as set by the state government, covers a range of religious and national observances. These holidays apply to both government and private schools across the state. While most of these dates are fixed, it is always a good practice for parents and students to confirm with their specific school administration for any last-minute changes or additional local holidays. The schedule for August 2025 is a mix of single-day holidays and opportunities for extended weekends.
Haryana School Holidays in August 2025
Here is a detailed breakdown of the school holidays in Haryana for the month of August:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
August 9
|
Saturday
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
August 15
|
Friday
|
Independence Day
|
August 16
|
Saturday
|
Janmashtami
|
August 27
|
Wednesday
|
Ganesh Chaturthi
