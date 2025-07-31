TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links
News

INI CET 2025 Open Round Counselling Registration Closes Today at 5 PM, Apply Now at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS Delhi will close the INI CET 2025 open round counselling registration today, July 31, 2025, at 5 PM. Qualified students must complete the registration, choice filling, and locking to select their preferred institute or course. The seat allotment result will be out on August 23, followed by acceptance and reporting from August 25 to 30.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Jul 31, 2025, 16:43 IST
INI CET Counselling 2025 Registration Ends Today
INI CET Counselling 2025 Registration Ends Today
Register for Result Updates

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, will close the INI CET 2025 open round counselling registration today, July 31, 2025, at 5 PM. Students who passed the INI CET 2025 July session exam must complete their counselling registration before the deadline.

After registration, students must also do choice filling and locking. This means they need to select their preferred institute, subject, or speciality for admission to PG courses under INI CET 2025 open round counselling. Check this article for ICI CET Counselling 2025 Registration details.

Steps to Register for INI CET Counselling 2025

Students can follow these given steps to register for INI CET Counselling 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in using your Registration ID, Registration Unique Code (RUC), Password, and Captcha Code.

Step 3: Fill in your details such as:

  • Personal information

  • Academic details

  • INI CET 2025 exam details

  • Internship information

  • NMC/SMC registration

  • Contact details

Step 4: Carefully check and verify all the information you entered.

Step 5: After successful registration, your INI CET counselling registration number will be sent to your mobile number and email ID.

INI CET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Candidates who wish to participate in INI CET Counselling 2025 must be aware of the important dates. Check the table below for the INI CET Counselling 2025 important dates:

Event

Date

Seat Matrix

July 25, 2025

Online Registration & Choice Filling

July 25 to 31, 2025

Seat Allotment Result

August 23, 2025

Acceptance of Allotted Seats

August 25 to 30, 2025

Reporting

August 25 to 30, 2025

Related Stories

Also read: MP NEET UG 2025: Choice Filling and Locking Open for 15,129 Applicants, Deadline August 4 

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, will close the INI CET 2025 open round counselling registration today, July 31, 2025, at 5 PM.

Students who passed the INI CET 2025 July session exam must complete their counselling registration before the deadline.

After registration, students must also do choice filling and locking. This means they need to select their preferred institute, subject, or speciality for admission to PG courses under INI CET 2025 open round counselling. Check this article for ICI CET Counselling 2025 Registration details.

Steps to Register for INI CET Counselling 2025

Students can follow these given steps to register for INI CET Counselling 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Log in using your Registration ID, Registration Unique Code (RUC), Password, and Captcha Code.

Step 3: Fill in your details such as:

  • Personal information

  • Academic details

  • INI CET 2025 exam details

  • Internship information

  • NMC/SMC registration

  • Contact details

Step 4: Carefully check and verify all the information you entered.

Step 5: After successful registration, your INI CET counselling registration number will be sent to your mobile number and email ID.

INI CET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Candidates who wish to participate in INI CET Counselling 2025 must be aware of the important dates. Check the table below for the INI CET Counselling 2025 important dates:

Event

Date

Seat Matrix

July 25, 2025

Online Registration & Choice Filling

July 25 to 31, 2025

Seat Allotment Result

August 23, 2025

Acceptance of Allotted Seats

August 25 to 30, 2025

Reporting

August 25 to 30, 2025

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News