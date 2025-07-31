INI CET 2025 Open Round Counselling Registration Closes Today at 5 PM, Apply Now at aiimsexams.ac.in

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, will close the INI CET 2025 open round counselling registration today, July 31, 2025, at 5 PM. Students who passed the INI CET 2025 July session exam must complete their counselling registration before the deadline.

After registration, students must also do choice filling and locking. This means they need to select their preferred institute, subject, or speciality for admission to PG courses under INI CET 2025 open round counselling. Check this article for ICI CET Counselling 2025 Registration details.

Steps to Register for INI CET Counselling 2025

Students can follow these given steps to register for INI CET Counselling 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in using your Registration ID, Registration Unique Code (RUC), Password, and Captcha Code.