INI CET 2025 Open Round Counselling Registration Closes Today at 5 PM, Apply Now at aiimsexams.ac.in

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, will close the INI CET 2025 open round counselling registration today, July 31, 2025, at 5 PM. Students who passed the INI CET 2025 July session exam must complete their counselling registration before the deadline.
After registration, students must also do choice filling and locking. This means they need to select their preferred institute, subject, or speciality for admission to PG courses under INI CET 2025 open round counselling. Check this article for ICI CET Counselling 2025 Registration details.
Steps to Register for INI CET Counselling 2025
Students can follow these given steps to register for INI CET Counselling 2025:
Step 1: Go to the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
Step 2: Log in using your Registration ID, Registration Unique Code (RUC), Password, and Captcha Code.
Step 3: Fill in your details such as:
-
Personal information
-
Academic details
-
INI CET 2025 exam details
-
Internship information
-
NMC/SMC registration
-
Contact details
Step 4: Carefully check and verify all the information you entered.
Step 5: After successful registration, your INI CET counselling registration number will be sent to your mobile number and email ID.
INI CET Counselling 2025: Important Dates
Candidates who wish to participate in INI CET Counselling 2025 must be aware of the important dates. Check the table below for the INI CET Counselling 2025 important dates:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Seat Matrix
|
July 25, 2025
|
Online Registration & Choice Filling
|
July 25 to 31, 2025
|
Seat Allotment Result
|
August 23, 2025
|
Acceptance of Allotted Seats
|
August 25 to 30, 2025
|
Reporting
|
August 25 to 30, 2025
MP NEET UG 2025: Choice Filling and Locking Open for 15,129 Applicants, Deadline August 4
