MP NEET UG 2025: Choice Filling and Locking Open for 15,129 Applicants, Deadline August 4

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has started the MP NEET 2025 choice filling and locking process from July 31, 2025.
A total of 15,129 students have been shortlisted to select their preferred colleges and courses. The last date to complete the choice filling is August 4, 2025. Students can do this on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.
The first allotment list will be published on August 6, 2025. If a student's name appears in the list, they must go to the college from August 7 to 11, 2025, to confirm their seat. Check this article for more details.
MP NEET Counselling 2025: Important Dates
Check the table below for important dates of MP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1.
|
Event
|
Dates
|
MP DTE Counselling Registration 2025 for Round 1
|
July 21, 2025 – July 29, 2025
|
Merit List Release
|
July 30, 2025
|
Mp neet 2025 Choice Filling Date
|
July 31, 2025 – August 4, 2025
|
Seat Allotment Result
|
August 6, 2025
Documents Required for MP NEET 2025 Admission
To get admission, take these documents to the college:
-
NEET 2025 Scorecard
-
NEET Admit Card
-
Class 10 and 12 Mark Sheets
-
Income Certificate
-
Domicile Certificate
-
Caste Certificate (if applicable)
MP NEET Counselling 2025: Seats for MBBS, BDS
Check the table below for the DME MP UG Counselling 2025 seat availability for round 1:
|
Name of Medical/Dental College
|
TOTAL SEATS
|
All India Quota
|
GOI Quota
|
Remaining Seats
|
PWD
|
SAINIK (SN)
|
FF
|
GS
|
OPEN (All Categories)
|
Gandhi Medical College Bhopal
|
250
|
37
|
8
|
205
|
10
|
6
|
6
|
10
|
173
|
Gajraraja Medical College, Gwalior
|
200
|
30
|
6
|
164
|
8
|
5
|
5
|
8
|
138
|
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore
|
250
|
37
|
3
|
210
|
11
|
6
|
6
|
10
|
177
|
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur
|
250
|
37
|
8
|
205
|
10
|
6
|
6
|
11
|
172
|
Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa
|
150
|
22
|
3
|
125
|
6
|
4
|
4
|
6
|
105
|
Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar
|
125
|
19
|
0
|
106
|
5
|
3
|
3
|
5
|
90
|
Government Medical college Ratlam
|
180
|
27
|
0
|
153
|
8
|
4
|
4
|
8
|
129
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Vidisha
|
180
|
27
|
0
|
153
|
8
|
5
|
5
|
8
|
127
|
Government Medical College Datia
|
120
|
18
|
0
|
102
|
5
|
3
|
3
|
5
|
86
|
Nandkumar Singh Chouhan Government Medical College Khandwa
|
120
|
18
|
0
|
102
|
5
|
3
|
3
|
5
|
86
|
Chhindwara Institute of Medical Sciences, Chhindwara
|
100
|
15
|
0
|
85
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
71
|
Birsa Munda Government Medical College, Shahdol
|
100
|
15
|
0
|
85
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
71
|
Shrimant Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Medical College Shivpuri
|
100
|
15
|
0
|
85
|
4
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
72
|
Government Medical College Satna
|
150
|
22
|
0
|
128
|
7
|
4
|
4
|
7
|
106
|
Sunderlal Patwa Government Medical College, Mandsaur
|
100
|
15
|
0
|
85
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
71
|
Government Medical College, Seoni
|
100
|
15
|
0
|
85
|
4
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
72
|
Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha, Government Medical College, Neemuch
|
100
|
15
|
0
|
85
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
72
|
Government Dental College Indore
|
63
|
9
|
1
|
53
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
44
|
TOTAL
|
2638
|
393
|
29
|
2216
|
111
|
66
|
66
|
111
|
1862
Related Stories
Also read: Jharkhand NEET 2025 Round 1 Counselling Begins: Apply by August 3 for State Quota MBBS/BDS Seats
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation