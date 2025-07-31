TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
MP NEET UG 2025: Choice Filling and Locking Open for 15,129 Applicants, Deadline August 4

MP NEET Counselling 2025 choice filling and locking started on July 31 and ends on August 4. Over 15,000 candidates will choose their preferred colleges at dme.mponline.gov.in. The first seat allotment list will be released on August 6, and admissions must be confirmed at colleges from August 7 to 11 with all required documents. Get MP NEET Counselling 2025 schedule here.

Jul 31, 2025, 16:16 IST
MP NEET UG 2025: Choice Filling and Locking Open for 15,129 Applicants
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has started the MP NEET 2025 choice filling and locking process from July 31, 2025.

A total of 15,129 students have been shortlisted to select their preferred colleges and courses. The last date to complete the choice filling is August 4, 2025. Students can do this on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

The first allotment list will be published on August 6, 2025. If a student's name appears in the list, they must go to the college from August 7 to 11, 2025, to confirm their seat. Check this article for more details.

MP NEET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Check the table below for important dates of MP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1. 

Event

Dates

MP DTE Counselling Registration 2025 for Round 1

July 21, 2025 – July 29, 2025

Merit List Release

July 30, 2025

Mp neet 2025 Choice Filling Date

July 31, 2025 – August 4, 2025

Seat Allotment Result

August 6, 2025

Documents Required for MP NEET 2025 Admission

To get admission, take these documents to the college:

  • NEET 2025 Scorecard

  • NEET Admit Card

  • Class 10 and 12 Mark Sheets

  • Income Certificate

  • Domicile Certificate

  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)

MP NEET Counselling 2025: Seats for MBBS, BDS

Check the table below for the DME MP UG Counselling 2025 seat availability for round 1:

Name of Medical/Dental College

TOTAL SEATS

All India Quota

GOI Quota

Remaining Seats

PWD

SAINIK (SN)

FF

GS

OPEN (All Categories)

Gandhi Medical College Bhopal

250

37

8

205

10

6

6

10

173

Gajraraja Medical College, Gwalior

200

30

6

164

8

5

5

8

138

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore

250

37

3

210

11

6

6

10

177

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur

250

37

8

205

10

6

6

11

172

Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa

150

22

3

125

6

4

4

6

105

Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar

125

19

0

106

5

3

3

5

90

Government Medical college Ratlam

180

27

0

153

8

4

4

8

129

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Vidisha

180

27

0

153

8

5

5

8

127

Government Medical College Datia

120

18

0

102

5

3

3

5

86

Nandkumar Singh Chouhan Government Medical College Khandwa

120

18

0

102

5

3

3

5

86

Chhindwara Institute of Medical Sciences, Chhindwara

100

15

0

85

4

3

3

4

71

Birsa Munda Government Medical College, Shahdol

100

15

0

85

4

3

3

4

71

Shrimant Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Medical College Shivpuri

100

15

0

85

4

3

2

4

72

Government Medical College Satna

150

22

0

128

7

4

4

7

106

Sunderlal Patwa Government Medical College, Mandsaur

100

15

0

85

4

2

3

5

71

Government Medical College, Seoni

100

15

0

85

4

3

2

4

72

Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha, Government Medical College, Neemuch

100

15

0

85

5

2

2

4

72

Government Dental College Indore

63

9

1

53

3

1

2

3

44

TOTAL

2638

393

29

2216

111

66

66

111

1862

