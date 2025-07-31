MP NEET UG 2025: Choice Filling and Locking Open for 15,129 Applicants, Deadline August 4

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has started the MP NEET 2025 choice filling and locking process from July 31, 2025.

A total of 15,129 students have been shortlisted to select their preferred colleges and courses. The last date to complete the choice filling is August 4, 2025. Students can do this on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

The first allotment list will be published on August 6, 2025. If a student's name appears in the list, they must go to the college from August 7 to 11, 2025, to confirm their seat. Check this article for more details.

MP NEET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Check the table below for important dates of MP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1.