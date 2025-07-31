IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at iittp.ac.in for various Posts, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2025 Notification: Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT Tirupati) has invited online applications for various Group A and B positions on its official website. Under the recruitment drive, various posts including Security Officer, Technical Officer,Security Officer, Junior Engineer, Junior Technical Superintendent and others are to be filled.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 13, 2025 at -https://www.iittp.ac.in.

IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The detailed notification pdf for these posts is available on the official website. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-

IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2025 Download PDF

Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT Tirupati) has launched the recruitmnet drive for various posts including Security Officer, Technical Officer,Security Officer, Junior Engineer, Junior Technical Superintendent and others. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-