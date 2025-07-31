IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at iittp.ac.in for various Posts, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2025:  Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT Tirupati) has invited online applications for various Group A and B positions including Security Officer, Technical Officer,Security Officer, Junior Engineer, Junior Technical Superintendent and others. Check eligibility criteria, selection process and others. 

IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2025 Notification: Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT Tirupati) has invited online applications for various Group A and B positions on its official website. Under the recruitment drive, various posts including Security Officer, Technical Officer,Security Officer, Junior Engineer, Junior Technical Superintendent and others are to be filled.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 13, 2025 at -https://www.iittp.ac.in.

 Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT Tirupati) has launched the recruitmnet drive for various posts including Security Officer, Technical Officer,Security Officer, Junior Engineer, Junior Technical Superintendent and others. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization  Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT Tirupati)
Post Name Security Officer, Technical Officer,Security Officer, Junior Engineer, Junior Technical Superintendent and others 
Last date of submission of application  August 13, 2025
Official Website https://www.iittp.ac.in.

IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details

Various posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Group A and B on direct/deputation basis. Below are the posts details -
Assistant Registrar (on Deputation)
Technical Officer
Security Officer
Section Officer
Junior Superintendent
Junior Engineer – Civil
Junior Sports Officer
Junior Technical Superintendent
Junior Assistant
Junior Technician

How to Apply for IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2025?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website https://iittp.ac.in/.
Step 2: Click on the link IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

