DTU Result 2025 OUT at exam.dtu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

DTU Result 2025: Delhi Technological University (DTU) Formerly Delhi College of Engineeringhas recently declared the semester results for various courses like BTech, MBA, MSc, MTech, MDes and other exams. Delhi Technological University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- exam.dtu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their DTU result 2025 pdf through their roll number.
Delhi Technological University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Delhi Technological University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their DTU results on the official website of the University- exam.dtu.ac.in.
|
Delhi Technological University Result 2025
Steps to Check DTU Results 2025
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BTech, MBA and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the DTU results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - exam.dtu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on “Results”.
Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.
Step 4: The result PDF will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check your result and save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to Check Delhi Technological University Results 2025
Check the direct link here for Delhi Technological University results for various examinations.
|
Exam
|
Details
|
Result Date
|
Result Link
|
Nov-23
|
M.Tech. II Sem : | AFI | CSE | BIO | C&I | CAD | SPD | VLS | DSC | SWE |
M.Tech. IV Sem (CSE)
M.Tech.(PT) VI Sem (CSE)
|
July 29, 2025
|
Nov-23
|
Revised Result 23/DMBA/153 I Sem
|
July 23, 2025
|
May-25
|
M.Tech. IV Sem : DSC SWE
|
July 18, 2025
|
-------
|
Ph.D. Result Notification
|
July 16, 2025
|
Nov-24
|
M.Tech.(CSE) I Sem
|
July 16, 2025
|
-------
|
Ph.D. Result Notification
|
July 15, 2025
|
May-25
|
M.Des. II Sem : | LD | VC |
B.Tech.(Cont. Education) : | EE VI Sem | EE II Sem | EC VI (Re-appear) | CE VI Sem | CE II Sem |
|
July 15, 2025
|
May-25
|
B.Tech. IV Sem : | AE | BT | CE | CH | CS | EE | EN | IT | MC | ME | PE |
|
July 15, 2025
|
May-25
|
M.Tech. IV Sem : | VLS | SPD | CAD |
|
July 14, 2025
|
May-25
|
B.Tech. VI Sem : | BT | CE | CH | CO | EC | EE | EN | EP | IT | MC | SE |
|
July 12, 2025
|
May-25
|
M.Des. II Sem :| PD | ID |
M.Sc. :| PHY II Sem | MAT II Sem | CHE IV Sem |
|
July 11, 2025
|
-------
|
Ph.D. Result Notification
|
July 11, 2025
|
May-25
|
M.Sc. II Semester : BIO CHE
MBA(DSM) II Sem
|
July 10, 2025
|
Nov-24
|
M.Tech. IV Sem : | ITY | C&I | PES | BIO | IEM | AFI |
M.Tech. Research Track : | 23/AFI/08, 32 III sem |
|
July 9, 2025
|
Nov-24
|
M.Tech.(SWE) I Sem
|
July 8, 2025
|
Nov-24
|
M.Tech.(SWE) I Sem
|
July 8, 2025
|
May-25
|
BBA : | II Sem | IV Sem |
Re-appear BBA : | II Sem | IV Sem |
|
July 7, 2025
|
May-25
|
BA(Hon.) Economics: | II Sem | IV Sem |
MA( Economics ): | II Sem |
|
July 4, 2025
Highlights of Delhi Technological University
Delhi Technological University (DTU) Formerly Delhi College of Engineering, is a state university situated in Rohini, Delhi. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1941 as Delhi Polytechnic. In 1952, it started giving degrees after being affiliated with the Faculty of Technology, University of Delhi. The institute has been under the Government of Delhi since 1963 and was affiliated with the Faculty of Technology, University of Delhi from 1952 to 2009. In 2009, the college was given university status, thus changing its name to Delhi Technological University.
|
Delhi Technological University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Delhi Technological University Formerly Delhi College of Engineering
|
Established
|
1941
|
Location
|
Rohini, Delhi
|
DTU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation