TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
DTU Result 2025 OUT at exam.dtu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

DTU Result 2025 OUT: Delhi Technological University (DTU) declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the Delhi Technological University result.

BySunil Sharma
Jul 31, 2025, 16:39 IST
DTU Result 2025: Delhi Technological University (DTU) Formerly Delhi College of Engineeringhas recently declared the semester results for various courses like BTech, MBA, MSc, MTech, MDes and other exams. Delhi Technological University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- exam.dtu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their DTU result 2025 pdf through their roll number.

Delhi Technological University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Delhi Technological University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their DTU results on the official website of the University- exam.dtu.ac.in.

Delhi Technological University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check DTU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BTech, MBA and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the DTU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - exam.dtu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on “Results”.

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result and save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Check Delhi Technological University Results 2025

Check the direct link here for Delhi Technological University results for various examinations.

Exam

Details

Result Date

Result Link

Nov-23

M.Tech. II Sem : | AFI | CSE | BIO | C&I | CAD | SPD | VLS | DSC | SWE |

M.Tech. IV Sem (CSE)

M.Tech.(PT) VI Sem (CSE)

July 29, 2025

Click here

Nov-23

Revised Result 23/DMBA/153 I Sem

July 23, 2025

Click here

May-25

M.Tech. IV Sem : DSC SWE

July 18, 2025

Click here

Ph.D. Result Notification

July 16, 2025

Click here

Nov-24

M.Tech.(CSE) I Sem

July 16, 2025

Click here

Ph.D. Result Notification

July 15, 2025

Click here

May-25

M.Des. II Sem : | LD | VC |

B.Tech.(Cont. Education) : | EE VI Sem | EE II Sem | EC VI (Re-appear) | CE VI Sem | CE II Sem |

July 15, 2025

Click here

May-25

B.Tech. IV Sem : | AE | BT | CE | CH | CS | EE | EN | IT | MC | ME | PE |

July 15, 2025

Click here

May-25

M.Tech. IV Sem : | VLS | SPD | CAD |

July 14, 2025

Click here

May-25

B.Tech. VI Sem : | BT | CE | CH | CO | EC | EE | EN | EP | IT | MC | SE |

July 12, 2025

Click here

May-25

M.Des. II Sem :| PD | ID |

M.Sc. :| PHY II Sem | MAT II Sem | CHE IV Sem |

July 11, 2025

Click here

July 11, 2025

Click here

May-25

M.Sc. II Semester : BIO CHE

MBA(DSM) II Sem

July 10, 2025

Click here

Nov-24

M.Tech. IV Sem : | ITY | C&I | PES | BIO | IEM | AFI |

M.Tech. Research Track : | 23/AFI/08, 32 III sem |

July 9, 2025

Click here

Nov-24

July 8, 2025

Click here

Nov-24

July 8, 2025

Click here

May-25

BBA : | II Sem | IV Sem |

Re-appear BBA : | II Sem | IV Sem |

July 7, 2025

Click here

May-25

BA(Hon.) Economics: | II Sem | IV Sem |

MA( Economics ): | II Sem |

July 4, 2025

Click here

Highlights of Delhi Technological University

Delhi Technological University (DTU) Formerly Delhi College of Engineering, is a state university situated in Rohini, Delhi. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1941 as Delhi Polytechnic. In 1952, it started giving degrees after being affiliated with the Faculty of Technology, University of Delhi. The institute has been under the Government of Delhi since 1963 and was affiliated with the Faculty of Technology, University of Delhi from 1952 to 2009. In 2009, the college was given university status, thus changing its name to Delhi Technological University.

Delhi Technological University: Highlights

University Name

Delhi Technological University Formerly Delhi College of Engineering

Established

1941

Location

Rohini, Delhi

DTU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

