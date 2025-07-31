DTU Result 2025 OUT at exam.dtu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

DTU Result 2025: Delhi Technological University (DTU) Formerly Delhi College of Engineeringhas recently declared the semester results for various courses like BTech, MBA, MSc, MTech, MDes and other exams. Delhi Technological University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- exam.dtu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their DTU result 2025 pdf through their roll number. Delhi Technological University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Delhi Technological University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their DTU results on the official website of the University- exam.dtu.ac.in. Delhi Technological University Result 2025 Click here

Highlights of Delhi Technological University Delhi Technological University (DTU) Formerly Delhi College of Engineering, is a state university situated in Rohini, Delhi. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1941 as Delhi Polytechnic. In 1952, it started giving degrees after being affiliated with the Faculty of Technology, University of Delhi. The institute has been under the Government of Delhi since 1963 and was affiliated with the Faculty of Technology, University of Delhi from 1952 to 2009. In 2009, the college was given university status, thus changing its name to Delhi Technological University. Delhi Technological University: Highlights University Name Delhi Technological University Formerly Delhi College of Engineering Established 1941 Location Rohini, Delhi DTU Result Link - Latest Click here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed